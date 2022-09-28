ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

MiddleEasy

Tito Ortiz Condemns Conor McGregor For Talking About Dustin Poirier’s Wife; ‘Families Can’t Defend Themselves’

UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz is not a fan of dragging another fighter’s family into a rivalry. The former UFC light heavyweight champion recently appeared on ‘Chattin’ Pony’ with Paddy Pimblett on YouTube. The Liverpudlian spoke with ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ about a multitude of things, including his upbringing in a rough California neighborhood.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Mike Perry Gives Russian Fighter Magomed Ismailov ‘A Taste For Free’ During Press Conference Brawl

UFC fighter turned BKFC brawler ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry is making headlines once again, this time for getting into a brawl during a press conference in Moscow. Perry traveled to Russia to be in the corner of his friend and teammate Alex Nicholson who is scheduled to fight under the Ren TV Fight Club banner. During a press conference for the event, Mike Perry came face-to-face with established Russian middleweight Magomed Ismailov. After calling Ismailov a “motherf*cker,” things quickly escalated with the two having an impromptu bare-knuckle brawl inside the studio.
UFC
Person
Fedor Emelianenko
Person
Alexander Emelianenko
MiddleEasy

Henry Cejudo Addresses Conor McGregor’s Lack Of USADA Testing

Henry Cejudo gives his thoughts on Conor McGregor’s lack of USADA testing. Henry Cejudo is giving his thoughts on the testing or lack thereof for Conor McGregor. McGregor has been out of competition for over a year while he heals up for a leg break that was suffered in his last bout against Dustin Poirier. McGregor has spent the last year and a half healing his leg and plotting his UFC return. However during this time, at least in the year 2022, he has not been tested by the U.S Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).
UFC
MiddleEasy

Conor McGregor Sends Chilling Threat To Michael Bisping: ‘I’ll Walk Through Your Front Door’; Bisping Responds

Conor McGregor issued a chilling threat to Michael Bisping on social media. “The Notorious” is still filming his upcoming Hollywood movie. The Conor McGregor vs. Michael Bisping war of words is becoming a hot subject in the sport. The former UFC champions began trading shots over their acting careers in relation to McGregor’s upcoming movie with Jake Gyllenhaal, “Road House.”
UFC
#Boxing Ring#Rapist#Neo Nazi#Russian#Hardcore Boxing#Pride#Mma#The M 1 Promotion
MiddleEasy

Henry Cejudo Is Confident Bo Nickal Can Take Down ‘Swedish Princess’ Khamzat Chimaev: ‘100 percent’

Henry Cejudo backed Bo Nickal to thrive in wrestling over Khamzat Chimaev. Nickal is coming off a dominant first-round finish over Donovan Beard at this past Tuesday’s Dana White Contender’s Series. Beard could not get going as a fired-up Nickal submitted him in under a minute. The NCAA Division I wrestler joins the promotion as one of the most-hyped prospects.
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Lyoto Machida Could Be Heading Back To The UFC For Brazil Bout

Former UFC champion Lyoto Machida could be in for a homecoming. It has been four years since Lyoto Machida last set foot in the UFC Octagon. As a former light heavyweight champion for the organization, Machida spent many years fighting for the UFC. He came to the promotion back in 2007 and had 24 fights during his time there. Machida decide to leave in a surprising move in 2018 and joined Bellator.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Bo Nickal fires back at Darren Till, reminds him of getting ‘absolutely bodied’ by Derek Brunson

Bo Nickal just earned his way into Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), but the undefeated prospect already finds himself fending off the wolves. Nickal, who is one of the most decorated collegiate wrestlers to ever sign with UFC, captured two wins in the past two months on Dana White’s Contender Series to prove his worth and get a shot at the big show. The former Penn State standout has looked so dominant that he’s already being looked at as a future title contender.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Watch: Paulo Costa Goes Head-to-Head in Liver Eating Contest With Liver King & Patricio Freire

Liver King got into an eating competition with Paulo Costa and Patricio Freire at the weigh-ins for tomorrow’s Bellator 286. The fitness influencer first gained notoriety online with his insane physique. He went viral for promoting a natural lifestyle based on the nine tenets and videos of him consuming raw meat made rounds on the internet. King has lately been getting more involved in the MMA community, gaining attention for his back-and-forth with former UFC middleweight title challenger Costa earlier this month.
UFC
Mixed Martial Arts
Norway
Public Safety
Russia
MMAmania.com

Unimpressed Khamzat responds to Bo Nickal callout, Darren Till chimes in

Fast-rising middleweight sensation Bo Nickal recently earned a UFC contract by racking up back-to-back victories on Dana White’s “Contender Series” and the collegiate wrestling standout didn’t waste any time making waves in the 185-pound division, promptly calling out multi-weight lightning rod Khamzat Chimaev. As you might...
UFC
MiddleEasy

Belal Muhammad Reveals Progress From Training With Khabib & Islam for UFC 280: ‘I Don’t Have To Worry’

Belal Muhammad seems to have found a new home in Khabib Nurmagomedov’s camp. The top-ranked welterweight contender is set to take on rising prospect Sean Brady at UFC 280 on Oct. 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Coming off his debut main event win over Vicente Luque in April, Muhammad goes into the bout looking to extend his three-fight win streak. For Brady, it will be his chance to leapfrog his competition and move up in the rankings.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Bellator announces eight-man, $1 million Lightweight Grand Prix for 2023

Bellator MMA President, Scott Coker, has announced plans for the promotion to begin its next Grand Prix tournament, and it will take place in the stacked Lightweight division beginning in early 2023. Coker stopped by The MMA Hour to drop the news, though he couldn’t commit to the eight participants...
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Jose Aldo Recalls Conor McGregor Calling Him Up Drunk Just To Trash Talk

Jose Aldo is spilling some tea in regard to his old foe Conor McGregor. Back in 2015, Jose Aldo was the best featherweight on the planet. He was the UFC champion and had successfully defended his title seven times. That all ended when he had a run-in with Conor McGregor at UFC 194. During that leadup to their fight was the first time that fans caught a real glimpse of McGregor’s personality and trash-talking abilities. Some believe that he may have gotten in the head of Aldo during press conferences and media appearances.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

A.J. McKee would love the opportunity to fight Nate Diaz in Bellator: “He can get a Long Beach slap”

AJ McKee has given his thoughts on the idea of possibly meeting free agent Nate Diaz inside the Bellator cage. Ever since his submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, fans have been wondering what’s next for Nate Diaz. The Stockton king is one of the most exciting fighters in the game and now that he’s done with UFC, at least for the time being, there are plenty of possibilities out there for him to explore – whether it be in mixed martial arts or beyond.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Undisclosed illness cancels bout, shakes up UFC Vegas 61 fight card

UFC Vegas 61 is not off to a great start. Just hours before the official weigh ins, the promotion was forced to cancel the strawweight contest between Jessica Penne and Tabatha Ricci after Penne was struck down by an undisclosed illness. That leaves the promotion no time to find a replacement for tomorrow night’s (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) event at APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

Denver, CO
