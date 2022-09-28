Henry Cejudo gives his thoughts on Conor McGregor’s lack of USADA testing. Henry Cejudo is giving his thoughts on the testing or lack thereof for Conor McGregor. McGregor has been out of competition for over a year while he heals up for a leg break that was suffered in his last bout against Dustin Poirier. McGregor has spent the last year and a half healing his leg and plotting his UFC return. However during this time, at least in the year 2022, he has not been tested by the U.S Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO