Chapel Hill, NC

WRAL News

Man found dead on greenway near Crabtree Valley Mall

Police found Rodney Clark, 21, around 3 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Creedmoor Road. Officers and detectives are on the scene investigating the circumstances of the incidents. Crabtree Creek Trail is closed as the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

One killed in Raleigh crash along Lake Wheeler Road

RALEIGH, N.C. — One person died in a crash in Raleigh on Wednesday night. A call to authorities was made around 10:15. Two vehicles were involved. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said the wreck was caused when one driver went off the road, overcorrected and crossed the center line, eventually colliding with the other vehicle in the 5500 stretch of Lake Wheeler Road.
RALEIGH, NC
University of North Carolina
Public Safety
Housing
WRAL News

Foodie News: Dram & Draught opens in Fenton development

RALEIGH, N.C. — James Beard-nominated chef Victor Albisu announced this week the expansion of Taco Bamba, his popular D.C.-based chain of taquerias, to Raleigh. This will be their first location outside the D.C. metro area where he has seven locations. They are slated to open in the Ridgewood Shopping Center at 3540 Wade Avenue next spring. Start getting familiar with them here.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Clayton woman dies in car crash after sliding off wet road

CLAYTON, N.C. — A 24-year-old Clayton woman died Friday afternoon in a car crash on Covered Bridge Road near Brookhill Drive. Authorities pronounced Morgan Justine Stough dead at the scene. Clayton police said a 2001 Chevrolet Malibu ran off the road, struck and tree sustained heavy damage. Authorities said...
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL News

Duke hosts Virginia for homecoming

The Blue Devils are looking to please a homecoming crowd Saturday night with a win over visiting Virginia. After winning three straight to start the season, the Devils (3-1, 0-0) lost last weekend at Kansas. Virginia (2-2, 0-1) has a single conference win to date, at Syracuse. The game kicks...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Courage end regular season with draw at San Diego, need help to make playoffs

San Diego — The North Carolina Courage played to a 0-0 draw against the San Diego Wave Friday night at SnapDragon Stadium and will now need help to advance to a fifth straight NWSL post-season. The Courage will qualify for the playoff with a loss or draw by the Chicago Red Stars against Angel City FC, who was officially eliminated from playoff contention with the draw, on Sunday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
