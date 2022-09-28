Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year ClosureGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Apache Junction Police to receive dozens of new stun guns, body-worn camerasJeremy BerenApache Junction, AZ
Jon Christopher Clark Can No Longer Be Tried for the Murder of His GirlfriendMark HakePinal County, AZ
New French Restaurant Now Open in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
wrestlinginc.com
Injury Update On WWE SmackDown Star Aliyah
Aliyah has been off WWE TV with an undisclosed injury since she & Raquel Rodriguez dropped the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles to IYO SKY & Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL on September 12. According to Dave Meltzer in last week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Alyiah's injury is "not considered to...
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Thought Recent WWE Moment Was Not Caught On TV
It is not every day that WWE bouts conclude with a musical number, and Drew McIntyre acknowledged the unlikely harmonizing by Tyson Fury at the end of the Scottish wrestler's recent Clash of the Castle match was not meant to be part of the broadcast. In an interview with MySA.com,...
wrestlinginc.com
Andrade El Idolo Appears To Want His Freedom
Is Andrade El Idolo in the midst of a social media campaign to get himself out of AEW? Or is the world-class luchador running a world-class troll? Not a person among us can determine what exactly the La Faccion Ingobernables leader is doing, but it's pretty clear that he's up to one of those two scenarios.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NIL Athlete Ruben Banks Reveals Advice Triple H Has Given Him
Following the NCAA's massive announcement in 2021 that allowed college athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness, WWE unveiled its NIL (or Next In Line) program. Through this initiative, a diverse array of athletes are given access to the WWE Performance Center and all its resources, such as media training, community relations, and more. Upon completion of the program, some participants may earn an opportunity at a WWE contract.
wrestlinginc.com
Rob Van Dam Announced For New Cannabis Brand
WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam is set to launch a cannabis brand in California. Grapefruit USA, Inc. sent out a press release announcing its exclusive partnership with Van Dam that will allow Van Dam's branded cannabis products to hit the California market. Grapefruit USA, Inc. CEO Bradley J....
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Robert Roode Apparently Undergoes Medical Procedure
It appears that "WWE Raw" star Robert Roode underwent a medical procedure during a recent visit to Birmingham, Alabama. While Roode's tag team partner, Dolph Ziggler, has had a presence on "Raw" since returning to the brand following a brief run on "NXT," Roode hasn't been seen on WWE programming since June.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Reportedly Puts Swerve In Our Glory Program On Hold
While "AEW Dynamite" ran, as usual, this past Wednesday night in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, it wasn't without some issues, largely caused by Hurricane Ian. The storm led to several AEW talents missing the show, which AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan made voluntary to attend, and thus led to some plans for "Dynamite" and tonight's "AEW Rampage" being shuffled around. And one of those plans was, reportedly, a big storyline involving four notable AEW stars.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On MJF's AEW Absence And Return
At this point, it's safe to say that Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of AEW's top attractions, and now that he's back on weekly programming, the intriguing details behind his absence this summer are beginning to come to light. According to the latest from Fightful, statements Friedman has made about...
wrestlinginc.com
Why Swerve Strickland And Others Did Not Appear On 9/28 AEW Dynamite
This week's live episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Philadelphia was "heavily affected" by the ongoing Hurricane Ian, per a new report. According to Fightful Select, Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe were both scheduled to appear on the show, but couldn't travel from Florida to Pennsylvania owing to the hurricane. Due...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Comments On Infusing WWE NXT And NXT UK Rosters
Shawn Michaels believes that the influx of new talent coming in from "NXT UK" will bring more benefits than just fresh faces. The WWE Hall of Famer was asked by "My San Antonio" if the roster from "across the pond" would bring more stability for the brand between the ropes.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On How White Rabbit Storyline Is Influencing Triple H
WWE's cryptic teasing spots anchored on the 1967 Jefferson Airplane song "White Rabbit" has created both buzz and revenue for the company. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that "White Rabbit merchandise was also a hot seller over the past week," and there is reportedly talk that Chief Content Office Paul "Triple H" Levesque would be interested in doing more marketing campaigns of a similar nature.
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Announces Major ROH Title Defense For 10/12 AEW Dynamite In Toronto
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson III is set for the 10/12 episode of "AEW Dynamite" at The Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Canada. The two veteran wrestlers have won one match apiece against each under the AEW banner, with Jericho picking up the victory at All Out on September 4, and Danielson winning the rematch in an AEW World Title Tournament bout on September 14.
wrestlinginc.com
WBD Reportedly Spoke With Cody Rhodes Before WWE Return And More AEW Notes
It appears Warner Bros. Discovery played a role in trying to convince Cody Rhodes to stay with AEW. Rhodes and his wife, Brandi, parted ways with AEW back in February. At the time, the news came as a shock to many within the wrestling industry as he was one of the company's founding Executive Vice Presidents. Rhodes ultimately returned to WWE in April, defeating Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.
wrestlinginc.com
Davey Richards Issues 'Forbidden Door' Challenge To Top AEW/ROH Star
Ring of World Champion Chris Jericho has a new potential challenger. Chris Jericho captured the ROH gold during "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" on September 21 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, defeating Claudio Castagnoli after hitting him below the belt to win his eight world title. Then, on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," Jericho successfully defended the ROH World Championship against former champion Bandido. Much like his match with Castagnoli, Jericho refused to abide by the Code of Honor and again used underhanded tactics to retain the title. In storyline, Jericho has made it a mission to desecrate the legacy of ROH, and after defeating Bandido, he hit ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise with the Judas Effect and declared his intention of taking down all former ROH World Champions. Now one of those champions, Davey Richards, has made it clear that he's ready for the call.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Preparing For 'Daddy Ass' Chants At Upcoming Raw
In anticipation of their 25th anniversary celebration for D-Generation X at a future "Monday Night Raw," WWE is preparing for the possibility that "Daddy Ass" chants may become a part of the festivities. Were the crowd to acknowledge former DX member Billy Gunn with any references to his current spot...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Concern Heading Into WWE SmackDown
Tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown" could be affected by Hurricane Ian, which has caused serious damage in Florida, as the company is reportedly concerned about talent being able to get to Winnipeg, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It's believed that at least some of the talent booked, who live...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE's Titus O'Neil Helping Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts In Tampa
WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil is teaming up with Metropolitan Ministries to help some of those who have been affected by Hurricane Ian. On Wednesday, Ian made landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm. According to the Washington Post, more than 2.3 million customers were still without power in Florida as of Thursday evening. The hurricane is now set for another U.S. landfall on Friday near Charleston, South Carolina.
wrestlinginc.com
Andrade El Idolo Putting AEW Career On The Line In Upcoming Match
A career vs. mask match has been added to the October 7 edition of "AEW Rampage." In a backstage segment on this past Friday's episode, "Hangman" Adam Page, Evil Uno, and Preston "10" Vance stood with Lexy Nair to discuss Page's upcoming AEW World Championship match with current title holder Jon Moxley. Andrade El Idolo and Jose The Assistant sauntered in, then proceeded to show Vance a clip from the Golden Ticket Battle Royal of Page eliminating him from the bout.
wrestlinginc.com
Japanese Wrestling Legend Antonio Inoki Dead At 79
One of the most influential and important figures in the history of Japanese professional wrestling has died. Yahoo! Japan reported Antonio Inoki passed away at his home on Saturday, October 1. A specific cause of death was not reported, but Inoki's health problems over recent years were well known. In an interview earlier this year, he admitted he had been near death on a number of occasions.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Hager Reportedly Made JAS Fashion Decision At Recent AEW Dynamite
During the most recent episode of "AEW Dynamite," the Jericho Appreciation Society opened the show with a celebration to honor the new Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho. In typical Jericho fashion, the celebration was extravagant, with the crew sporting matching purple suits and witnessing a dough-slinging display by Luigi Primo who catered the event with a number of New York-style pizzas.
