Ring of World Champion Chris Jericho has a new potential challenger. Chris Jericho captured the ROH gold during "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" on September 21 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, defeating Claudio Castagnoli after hitting him below the belt to win his eight world title. Then, on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," Jericho successfully defended the ROH World Championship against former champion Bandido. Much like his match with Castagnoli, Jericho refused to abide by the Code of Honor and again used underhanded tactics to retain the title. In storyline, Jericho has made it a mission to desecrate the legacy of ROH, and after defeating Bandido, he hit ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise with the Judas Effect and declared his intention of taking down all former ROH World Champions. Now one of those champions, Davey Richards, has made it clear that he's ready for the call.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO