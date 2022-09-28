ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrestlinginc.com

Injury Update On WWE SmackDown Star Aliyah

Aliyah has been off WWE TV with an undisclosed injury since she & Raquel Rodriguez dropped the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles to IYO SKY & Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL on September 12. According to Dave Meltzer in last week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Alyiah's injury is "not considered to...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Drew McIntyre Thought Recent WWE Moment Was Not Caught On TV

It is not every day that WWE bouts conclude with a musical number, and Drew McIntyre acknowledged the unlikely harmonizing by Tyson Fury at the end of the Scottish wrestler's recent Clash of the Castle match was not meant to be part of the broadcast. In an interview with MySA.com,...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Andrade El Idolo Appears To Want His Freedom

Is Andrade El Idolo in the midst of a social media campaign to get himself out of AEW? Or is the world-class luchador running a world-class troll? Not a person among us can determine what exactly the La Faccion Ingobernables leader is doing, but it's pretty clear that he's up to one of those two scenarios.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NIL Athlete Ruben Banks Reveals Advice Triple H Has Given Him

Following the NCAA's massive announcement in 2021 that allowed college athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness, WWE unveiled its NIL (or Next In Line) program. Through this initiative, a diverse array of athletes are given access to the WWE Performance Center and all its resources, such as media training, community relations, and more. Upon completion of the program, some participants may earn an opportunity at a WWE contract.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Tempe, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Rob Van Dam Announced For New Cannabis Brand

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam is set to launch a cannabis brand in California. Grapefruit USA, Inc. sent out a press release announcing its exclusive partnership with Van Dam that will allow Van Dam's branded cannabis products to hit the California market. Grapefruit USA, Inc. CEO Bradley J....
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star Robert Roode Apparently Undergoes Medical Procedure

It appears that "WWE Raw" star Robert Roode underwent a medical procedure during a recent visit to Birmingham, Alabama. While Roode's tag team partner, Dolph Ziggler, has had a presence on "Raw" since returning to the brand following a brief run on "NXT," Roode hasn't been seen on WWE programming since June.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Reportedly Puts Swerve In Our Glory Program On Hold

While "AEW Dynamite" ran, as usual, this past Wednesday night in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, it wasn't without some issues, largely caused by Hurricane Ian. The storm led to several AEW talents missing the show, which AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan made voluntary to attend, and thus led to some plans for "Dynamite" and tonight's "AEW Rampage" being shuffled around. And one of those plans was, reportedly, a big storyline involving four notable AEW stars.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On MJF's AEW Absence And Return

At this point, it's safe to say that Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of AEW's top attractions, and now that he's back on weekly programming, the intriguing details behind his absence this summer are beginning to come to light. According to the latest from Fightful, statements Friedman has made about...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vampiro
wrestlinginc.com

Why Swerve Strickland And Others Did Not Appear On 9/28 AEW Dynamite

This week's live episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Philadelphia was "heavily affected" by the ongoing Hurricane Ian, per a new report. According to Fightful Select, Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe were both scheduled to appear on the show, but couldn't travel from Florida to Pennsylvania owing to the hurricane. Due...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wrestlinginc.com

Shawn Michaels Comments On Infusing WWE NXT And NXT UK Rosters

Shawn Michaels believes that the influx of new talent coming in from "NXT UK" will bring more benefits than just fresh faces. The WWE Hall of Famer was asked by "My San Antonio" if the roster from "across the pond" would bring more stability for the brand between the ropes.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On How White Rabbit Storyline Is Influencing Triple H

WWE's cryptic teasing spots anchored on the 1967 Jefferson Airplane song "White Rabbit" has created both buzz and revenue for the company. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that "White Rabbit merchandise was also a hot seller over the past week," and there is reportedly talk that Chief Content Office Paul "Triple H" Levesque would be interested in doing more marketing campaigns of a similar nature.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Chris Jericho Announces Major ROH Title Defense For 10/12 AEW Dynamite In Toronto

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson III is set for the 10/12 episode of "AEW Dynamite" at The Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Canada. The two veteran wrestlers have won one match apiece against each under the AEW banner, with Jericho picking up the victory at All Out on September 4, and Danielson winning the rematch in an AEW World Title Tournament bout on September 14.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Ticketmaster#Aaa Invading Ny
wrestlinginc.com

WBD Reportedly Spoke With Cody Rhodes Before WWE Return And More AEW Notes

It appears Warner Bros. Discovery played a role in trying to convince Cody Rhodes to stay with AEW. Rhodes and his wife, Brandi, parted ways with AEW back in February. At the time, the news came as a shock to many within the wrestling industry as he was one of the company's founding Executive Vice Presidents. Rhodes ultimately returned to WWE in April, defeating Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Davey Richards Issues 'Forbidden Door' Challenge To Top AEW/ROH Star

Ring of World Champion Chris Jericho has a new potential challenger. Chris Jericho captured the ROH gold during "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" on September 21 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, defeating Claudio Castagnoli after hitting him below the belt to win his eight world title. Then, on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," Jericho successfully defended the ROH World Championship against former champion Bandido. Much like his match with Castagnoli, Jericho refused to abide by the Code of Honor and again used underhanded tactics to retain the title. In storyline, Jericho has made it a mission to desecrate the legacy of ROH, and after defeating Bandido, he hit ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise with the Judas Effect and declared his intention of taking down all former ROH World Champions. Now one of those champions, Davey Richards, has made it clear that he's ready for the call.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Reportedly Preparing For 'Daddy Ass' Chants At Upcoming Raw

In anticipation of their 25th anniversary celebration for D-Generation X at a future "Monday Night Raw," WWE is preparing for the possibility that "Daddy Ass" chants may become a part of the festivities. Were the crowd to acknowledge former DX member Billy Gunn with any references to his current spot...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Concern Heading Into WWE SmackDown

Tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown" could be affected by Hurricane Ian, which has caused serious damage in Florida, as the company is reportedly concerned about talent being able to get to Winnipeg, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It's believed that at least some of the talent booked, who live...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

WWE's Titus O'Neil Helping Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts In Tampa

WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil is teaming up with Metropolitan Ministries to help some of those who have been affected by Hurricane Ian. On Wednesday, Ian made landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm. According to the Washington Post, more than 2.3 million customers were still without power in Florida as of Thursday evening. The hurricane is now set for another U.S. landfall on Friday near Charleston, South Carolina.
TAMPA, FL
wrestlinginc.com

Andrade El Idolo Putting AEW Career On The Line In Upcoming Match

A career vs. mask match has been added to the October 7 edition of "AEW Rampage." In a backstage segment on this past Friday's episode, "Hangman" Adam Page, Evil Uno, and Preston "10" Vance stood with Lexy Nair to discuss Page's upcoming AEW World Championship match with current title holder Jon Moxley. Andrade El Idolo and Jose The Assistant sauntered in, then proceeded to show Vance a clip from the Golden Ticket Battle Royal of Page eliminating him from the bout.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Japanese Wrestling Legend Antonio Inoki Dead At 79

One of the most influential and important figures in the history of Japanese professional wrestling has died. Yahoo! Japan reported Antonio Inoki passed away at his home on Saturday, October 1. A specific cause of death was not reported, but Inoki's health problems over recent years were well known. In an interview earlier this year, he admitted he had been near death on a number of occasions.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Jake Hager Reportedly Made JAS Fashion Decision At Recent AEW Dynamite

During the most recent episode of "AEW Dynamite," the Jericho Appreciation Society opened the show with a celebration to honor the new Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho. In typical Jericho fashion, the celebration was extravagant, with the crew sporting matching purple suits and witnessing a dough-slinging display by Luigi Primo who catered the event with a number of New York-style pizzas.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy