ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 10

Debbie Lewis Hillegass
2d ago

We have heard this before as soon as they get it they derail it to somewhere else. wake up nobody is going to see anything except the politicians

Reply(2)
2
Related
kezi.com

Access to health care threatened as Oregon hospitals lose money

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. -- Oregon’s health care system is nearing its breaking point as hospitals report record financial losses due to a variety of issues, the Oregon Association of Hospital and Health Systems said. According to the OAHHS, almost two thirds of Oregon’s hospitals lost money and margins plummeted...
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR ANNOUNCES OREGON TO RECEIVE FIRST-IN-NATION FUNDING

On Wednesday, Governor Kate Brown joined the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to announce that Oregon will receive $1.1 billion in new federal funds to address health-related social needs of Oregonians through the federal approval to pilot first-in-the-nation changes to the state’s Medicaid program. A...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
kqennewsradio.com

INCREASED EMERGENCY SNAP BENEFITS CONTINUE IN OCTOBER

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance benefits will receive emergency allotments in October. A release from the Oregon Department of Human Services said the federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. These emergency benefits are a temporary support that Oregon can provide because of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid Funding#Medical Services#Medical Insurance#General Health#The Oregon Health Plan
elkhornmediagroup.com

Federal Government approves Oregon Medicaid waiver

SALEM – Today (Wednesday), Oregon received federal approval to pilot first-in-the-nation changes to the state’s Medicaid program over the next five years. Under the agreement, Oregon would receive $1.1 billion in new federal funds to address inadequate food, housing and other root-cause issues that lead to poor health for people and families struggling to make ends meet. As part of the agreement, the federal government also approved expanded Oregon Health Plan (OHP) coverage for young children, as well as extended eligibility for youth and adults.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
KVAL

Governor Kate Brown announces $3.3-million in grants for school safety

On Thursday, September 29, Governor Kate Brown announced that she's dedicated $3.3-million for school safety and violence prevention through out Oregon. Oregon schools should be safe, welcoming, and inclusive places for every student who walks through their doors,” said Governor Brown. “Every student in Oregon deserves to be safe from gun violence. Every parent should be able to send their child to school knowing they will come home safe. Every teacher and school employee should be able to go to work without fear for their safety or that of the students under their care.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Gov. Brown dedicates funds to school safety

SALEM, Ore. -- Governor Kate Brown is dedicating more than $3 million in grant money to make schools across Oregon safer. Gov. Brown announced on September 29 that $3.3 million would be dedicated towards school safety and violence prevention throughout the state. Officials say the funds will go towards staffing 19 full-time School Safety and Prevention Specialist positions -- one for each educational service district in Oregon. Eight of these positions will be completely new postings, while another nine will use the funds to make their part-time positions into full-time positions.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Oregon firefighters going to Florida to help with hurricane recovery

SALEM, Ore. -- Rescuers working to help victims of hurricane Ian in Florida will have a little help from Oregon. The Oregon State Fire Marshal deployed a team of 13 incident management team members to Florida. They landed in Tallahassee, and will begin helping at emergency operating centers in Hardee County, which was hit hard by the hurricane. The team says they’re prepared to be flexible to help out with any emergency response they can. Officials say the team members are more used to fighting wildfires, but they’re prepared to bring that experience to help in Florida.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon DEQ slaps Lincoln City electric charging company with $2.7M fine, largest ever in agency history

State environmental regulators issued their largest fine ever, $2.7 million, to an electric charging company over fraudulent claims, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality announced on Friday. DEQ discovered Thompson Technical Services, or TTS Charging, sold more than $2 million in fraudulent credits through the agency’s clean fuels program. The...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy