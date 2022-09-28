Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Eupora Police ask for identity of person caught on camera in shooting case
EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – Eupora Police want to talk to a person seen near the site of a fatal shooting Wednesday morning. Eupora Police have released this picture taken near the scene of the shooting at the Westwood Park Apartment Complex. 26-year-old Daimain Britt of Maben was shot and...
wcbi.com
Family settles federal lawsuit with Monroe Co. deputies for 2015 murder
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The family of a man killed by Monroe County deputies has settled a federal lawsuit. Ricky Keeton was shot and killed during a raid at his home in October 2015. At the time, investigators told WCBI there was information that there were drugs inside...
wcbi.com
Man charged with arson after setting abandoned house on fire
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man is accused of setting an abandoned house on fire. Marty Atkins is now charged with arson. The blaze happened Wednesday night in the 5000 block of Jess Lyons Road. When deputies arrived, the home was engulfed in flames. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins...
wcbi.com
Man arrested after running from deputies at safety checkpoint
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County deputies make an arrest after a tussle at a safety checkpoint. Now, James Dean Hand is charged with resisting arrest and failure to comply with a lawful order by a police officer. Sheriff Kevin Crook says the checkpoint was at Clay Hill...
Mississippi officials seek public’s help in credit card fraud investigation
Mississippi officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a credit card fraud investigation. Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the New Albany Police Department posted the request on social media. The felony credit card fraud occurred at the New Albany Walmart on August 30,...
wtva.com
Monroe County to pay $690K to settle civil suit over fatal drug raid
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Monroe County will pay a family $690,000 to settle a federal lawsuit filed over a 2015 drug raid on a home where law enforcement shot and killed the man living there. Word of the settlement amount comes from attorney Jim Waide, who represents the three...
wcbi.com
Columbus Light & Water scam alert
COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A recorded message is being circulated stating “You have been overcharged $50 on your utility bill and are due. compensation. For more information on how to get your money Press 1”. Please be advised that this message is not from Columbus Light...
wtva.com
Tupelo teen shot in Haven Acres
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a teenage boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso in Haven Acres. The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue. Witnesses told officers two males were involved with the shooting and...
Mississippi man arrested after he reportedly set house on fire
A Mississippi man has been arrested after he reportedly admitted to setting a house on fire. Deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office have arrested Marty Atkins and charged him with arson. Atkins was arrested in connection with a fire in an abandoned house in the 5000 block of...
WLBT
Suspect in murder of Miss. convenience store clerk had faulty ankle monitor
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The suspect in the shooting death of a Tupelo convenience store clerk is in jail with no bond - but there are many questions about the case. The suspect, Chris Copeland, had prior felony convictions but was placed on house arrest after violating parole. Six...
wcbi.com
Woman arrested for hitting Lowndes County deputy with her vehicle
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo woman is accused of hitting a Lowndes County deputy with her vehicle. 31-year-old Sherriane Cayson is facing a number of charges, including three counts of vehicular assault, trafficking of controlled substances, DUI, and others. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says when deputies pulled Cayson...
Mississippi grandmother charged with felony child endangerment of her grandchild
A Mississippi grandmother has been charged with felony child endangerment of her grandchild. On Sept. 2 the Tupelo Police Department was contacted by Child Protective Services concerning a possible child abuse case. The child had been taken into the custody of CPS while the investigation was completed. On Sept. 26,...
wcbi.com
Eupora police search for killer of early morning shooting
EUPORA, Miss (WCBI) – Eupora police continue to look for a killer tonight after a shooting at an apartment complex. The gunfire happened just before 6 a.m. in the parking lot of the Westwood Apartments. 26-year-old Daimian Keontae Britt of Maben was shot and killed. Webster County Sheriff David...
wtva.com
Search continues for drive-by shooting suspect in Macon
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Macon Police is searching for a drive-by shooter who injured one person. The shooting was caught on one of the city's new surveillance cameras. Macon Police Chief Devine Beck said the shooter has been identified as Jonathan Turner who was inside a white Honda car. Beck...
wcbi.com
One arrest made in Peco Foods drive-by shooting incident
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police make an arrest in a drive-by shooting that happened near a busy business. 20-year-old Erik Blanchard is facing several charges, including drive-by shooting, disorderly conduct, and firing a weapon within the city limits. He remains in the Clay County jail. Police...
Mississippi man arrested after he was found walking around park without clothes
A man accused of walking around a Mississippi park without his clothes was ordered held without bond after he was arrested on a third indecent exposure charge. On 09-25-2022 at approximately 10:45 am Tupelo Police were called to the Joyner Park area for a male walking without his clothes. A...
wcbi.com
Former sheriff pleads guilty to embezzlement of public funds
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Yalobusha County sheriff is expected to spend the next year on house arrest. Former Sheriff Lance Humphreys has pleaded guilty to embezzlement of public funds. State Auditor Shad White accused Humphreys of taking nearly $5,000 from the county’s “Inmate Canteen Account.”...
wcbi.com
Columbus man sentenced to over two decades in Alabama prison
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man will spend the next 25 years in an Alabama prison for shooting a family member. Eric Daniel Jennings pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in the August 2020 shooting of an Ethelsville man described as an extended family member. The District Attorney’s office...
wtva.com
Tupelo PD seeking public's help in shooting investigation
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is seeking information about a drive-by shooting. According to a TPD news release, officers interviewed a woman Monday at the emergency room. She was suffering from a gunshot wound. Police described the victim’s injury as serious but not life-threatening. The victim...
wcbi.com
Tupelo drive-by shooting sends one woman to the hospital
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman injured. Early Monday morning police were called about a woman who had gone to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Officers learned from the victim that she and...
