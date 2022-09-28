ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chickasaw County, MS

Man charged with arson after setting abandoned house on fire

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man is accused of setting an abandoned house on fire. Marty Atkins is now charged with arson. The blaze happened Wednesday night in the 5000 block of Jess Lyons Road. When deputies arrived, the home was engulfed in flames. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Man arrested after running from deputies at safety checkpoint

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County deputies make an arrest after a tussle at a safety checkpoint. Now, James Dean Hand is charged with resisting arrest and failure to comply with a lawful order by a police officer. Sheriff Kevin Crook says the checkpoint was at Clay Hill...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
Columbus Light & Water scam alert

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A recorded message is being circulated stating “You have been overcharged $50 on your utility bill and are due. compensation. For more information on how to get your money Press 1”. Please be advised that this message is not from Columbus Light...
COLUMBUS, MS
Tupelo teen shot in Haven Acres

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a teenage boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso in Haven Acres. The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue. Witnesses told officers two males were involved with the shooting and...
TUPELO, MS
Woman arrested for hitting Lowndes County deputy with her vehicle

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo woman is accused of hitting a Lowndes County deputy with her vehicle. 31-year-old Sherriane Cayson is facing a number of charges, including three counts of vehicular assault, trafficking of controlled substances, DUI, and others. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says when deputies pulled Cayson...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Eupora police search for killer of early morning shooting

EUPORA, Miss (WCBI) – Eupora police continue to look for a killer tonight after a shooting at an apartment complex. The gunfire happened just before 6 a.m. in the parking lot of the Westwood Apartments. 26-year-old Daimian Keontae Britt of Maben was shot and killed. Webster County Sheriff David...
EUPORA, MS
Search continues for drive-by shooting suspect in Macon

MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Macon Police is searching for a drive-by shooter who injured one person. The shooting was caught on one of the city's new surveillance cameras. Macon Police Chief Devine Beck said the shooter has been identified as Jonathan Turner who was inside a white Honda car. Beck...
MACON, MS
One arrest made in Peco Foods drive-by shooting incident

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police make an arrest in a drive-by shooting that happened near a busy business. 20-year-old Erik Blanchard is facing several charges, including drive-by shooting, disorderly conduct, and firing a weapon within the city limits. He remains in the Clay County jail. Police...
WEST POINT, MS
Former sheriff pleads guilty to embezzlement of public funds

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Yalobusha County sheriff is expected to spend the next year on house arrest. Former Sheriff Lance Humphreys has pleaded guilty to embezzlement of public funds. State Auditor Shad White accused Humphreys of taking nearly $5,000 from the county’s “Inmate Canteen Account.”...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
Columbus man sentenced to over two decades in Alabama prison

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man will spend the next 25 years in an Alabama prison for shooting a family member. Eric Daniel Jennings pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in the August 2020 shooting of an Ethelsville man described as an extended family member. The District Attorney’s office...
COLUMBUS, MS
Tupelo PD seeking public's help in shooting investigation

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is seeking information about a drive-by shooting. According to a TPD news release, officers interviewed a woman Monday at the emergency room. She was suffering from a gunshot wound. Police described the victim’s injury as serious but not life-threatening. The victim...
TUPELO, MS
Tupelo drive-by shooting sends one woman to the hospital

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman injured. Early Monday morning police were called about a woman who had gone to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Officers learned from the victim that she and...
TUPELO, MS

