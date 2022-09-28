Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Addresses Possibly Confronting Hostile Philadelphia Crowd
Ronda Rousey has received a wide variety of crowd reactions over the course of her career, with some arenas cheering the Baddest Woman on the Planet, while others have been somewhat less kind. During her first run in WWE following WrestleMania 34, Rousey mostly received cheers, but as rival Becky Lynch's popularity skyrocketed, the cheers for Rousey turned into boos, and soon enough, she would turn heel.
Video: Die-hard Eagles fan rides out Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral, Florida
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (CBS) -- A die-hard Eagles fan riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida on Wednesday. That's Gabe Ferraro in the video above. Ferraro used to live in Pennsauken, but now calls Cape Coral home.He says he lost power for about eight hours Wednesday.
When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
wrestlinginc.com
Why Swerve Strickland And Others Did Not Appear On 9/28 AEW Dynamite
This week's live episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Philadelphia was "heavily affected" by the ongoing Hurricane Ian, per a new report. According to Fightful Select, Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe were both scheduled to appear on the show, but couldn't travel from Florida to Pennsylvania owing to the hurricane. Due...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Robert Roode Apparently Undergoes Medical Procedure
It appears that "WWE Raw" star Robert Roode underwent a medical procedure during a recent visit to Birmingham, Alabama. While Roode's tag team partner, Dolph Ziggler, has had a presence on "Raw" since returning to the brand following a brief run on "NXT," Roode hasn't been seen on WWE programming since June.
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'
For over 10 years, the Philadelphia Police Department logged the coordinates for crimes "without an exact location" to Disney World. It continued unchecked for years until a news investigation questioned the practice. So they decided to log these crimes into the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.
wrestlinginc.com
Andrade El Idolo Appears To Want His Freedom
Is Andrade El Idolo in the midst of a social media campaign to get himself out of AEW? Or is the world-class luchador running a world-class troll? Not a person among us can determine what exactly the La Faccion Ingobernables leader is doing, but it's pretty clear that he's up to one of those two scenarios.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Whether AEW Has Offered Bandido A Contract
If there's one question that was on everyone's mind following "AEW Dynamite" this past Wednesday night, it was this; did AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan have a contract for Bandido to sign immediately after the latter's match with Chris Jericho? Regardless, Bandido's performance, which earned rave reviews, seemed to almost guarantee a contract offer was coming from at least AEW, and maybe even elsewhere.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Reportedly Puts Swerve In Our Glory Program On Hold
While "AEW Dynamite" ran, as usual, this past Wednesday night in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, it wasn't without some issues, largely caused by Hurricane Ian. The storm led to several AEW talents missing the show, which AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan made voluntary to attend, and thus led to some plans for "Dynamite" and tonight's "AEW Rampage" being shuffled around. And one of those plans was, reportedly, a big storyline involving four notable AEW stars.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Hernández, Jansen HR, Jays hold wild-card edge, rout Red Sox
TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández homered, doubled twice and singled, Danny Jansen drove in five runs and the Toronto Blue Jays moved one step closer to wrapping up the top spot in the AL wild-card race, routing the Boston Red Sox 10-0 Saturday. The Blue Jays began the...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On MJF's AEW Absence And Return
At this point, it's safe to say that Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of AEW's top attractions, and now that he's back on weekly programming, the intriguing details behind his absence this summer are beginning to come to light. According to the latest from Fightful, statements Friedman has made about...
wrestlinginc.com
Sheamus Explains Drunken, Irish Origins Of WWE Stipulation Match To GUNTHER
After their hard-hitting match in Wales at WWE Clash at the Castle, the war between GUNTHER and Sheamus has only gotten more brutal. Now their respective factions — GUNTHER's Imperium and Sheamus' Brawling Brutes — will collide in a Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8 in Philadelphia.
wrestlinginc.com
Davey Richards Issues 'Forbidden Door' Challenge To Top AEW/ROH Star
Ring of World Champion Chris Jericho has a new potential challenger. Chris Jericho captured the ROH gold during "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" on September 21 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, defeating Claudio Castagnoli after hitting him below the belt to win his eight world title. Then, on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," Jericho successfully defended the ROH World Championship against former champion Bandido. Much like his match with Castagnoli, Jericho refused to abide by the Code of Honor and again used underhanded tactics to retain the title. In storyline, Jericho has made it a mission to desecrate the legacy of ROH, and after defeating Bandido, he hit ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise with the Judas Effect and declared his intention of taking down all former ROH World Champions. Now one of those champions, Davey Richards, has made it clear that he's ready for the call.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Comments On Infusing WWE NXT And NXT UK Rosters
Shawn Michaels believes that the influx of new talent coming in from "NXT UK" will bring more benefits than just fresh faces. The WWE Hall of Famer was asked by "My San Antonio" if the roster from "across the pond" would bring more stability for the brand between the ropes.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE's Titus O'Neil Helping Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts In Tampa
WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil is teaming up with Metropolitan Ministries to help some of those who have been affected by Hurricane Ian. On Wednesday, Ian made landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm. According to the Washington Post, more than 2.3 million customers were still without power in Florida as of Thursday evening. The hurricane is now set for another U.S. landfall on Friday near Charleston, South Carolina.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Preparing For 'Daddy Ass' Chants At Upcoming Raw
In anticipation of their 25th anniversary celebration for D-Generation X at a future "Monday Night Raw," WWE is preparing for the possibility that "Daddy Ass" chants may become a part of the festivities. Were the crowd to acknowledge former DX member Billy Gunn with any references to his current spot...
wrestlinginc.com
Andrade El Idolo Putting AEW Career On The Line In Upcoming Match
A career vs. mask match has been added to the October 7 edition of "AEW Rampage." In a backstage segment on this past Friday's episode, "Hangman" Adam Page, Evil Uno, and Preston "10" Vance stood with Lexy Nair to discuss Page's upcoming AEW World Championship match with current title holder Jon Moxley. Andrade El Idolo and Jose The Assistant sauntered in, then proceeded to show Vance a clip from the Golden Ticket Battle Royal of Page eliminating him from the bout.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Concern Heading Into WWE SmackDown
Tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown" could be affected by Hurricane Ian, which has caused serious damage in Florida, as the company is reportedly concerned about talent being able to get to Winnipeg, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It's believed that at least some of the talent booked, who live...
wrestlinginc.com
Luigi Primo Returns To AEW Dynamite
The Jericho Appreciation Society opened Wednesday night's episode of "AEW Dynamite," and the group's members were joined by a familiar face. Independent wrestling star Luigi Primo was in the ring with them as they celebrated Chris Jericho winning the Ring of Honor World Championship on last week's "Dynamite." Jericho dethroned Claudio Castagnoli during the special Grand Slam episode at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City and became "The Ocho."
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Names Talent Who Developed Most In WWE NXT 2.0
A handful of "NXT 2.0" wrestlers have been showing quite the improvement over the last year, according to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who oversees "NXT" as the WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative. "I think Bron [Breakker], obviously, it is in his blood," Michaels said, when...
