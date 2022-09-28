MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police asked the public for assistance in locating a wanted man who disappeared Thursday. MPD said they are looking for 27-year-old Davis Manning, who was last seen at his mother’s home on Thursday. Police said Manning took his mother’s car, which was later recovered abandoned and crashed in Pulaski.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO