WSMV
Smith County woman jailed and charged with aggravated assault
CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Smith County woman on an aggravated assault charge. On Sept. 29th, at the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI special agents joined officers with...
WSMV
Five people arrested on illegal drug-related charges
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshal Service arrested five people Wednesday on illegal drug charges. Officials said the PCSO drug division began their investigations weeks ago regarding the individuals allegedly selling and distributing drugs around Putnam County. The drugs included methamphetamine, LSD, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and various other pain medication.
WSMV
Crashed car recovered in Pulaski tied to missing person investigation
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police asked the public for assistance in locating a wanted man who disappeared Thursday. MPD said they are looking for 27-year-old Davis Manning, who was last seen at his mother’s home on Thursday. Police said Manning took his mother’s car, which was later recovered abandoned and crashed in Pulaski.
WSMV
Cuban man sentenced after installing credit card skimmers at East Tennessee businesses, report says
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man from Cuba was sentenced Thursday for his role in identity theft involving credit card skimmers placed at East Tennessee businesses, a release from the Department of Justice states. Credit card skimmers are devices placed on checkout pads that steal and store personal information, such...
WSMV
Police identify man shot, killed in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) are looking into a shooting outside a fast-food restaurant that killed one man on Wednesday night. According to MPD, officers were called to a shooting at the McDonald’s on Rutherford Blvd. around 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday. They arrived to find...
WSMV
Tennessee Attorney General’s office refunds consumers after canceled Fan Fest events
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced a consumer restitution program to provide refunds for canceled “Fan Fest” events organized by Walker Stalkers, LLC. Consumers wishing to request refunds must act quickly, as this program will only accept claims for approximately 120 days. The last...
WSMV
Tennessee National Guard return home from Florida after Hurricane Ian destruction
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee deployed 1,200 soldiers and airmen to Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts. On Wednesday, three Tennessee UH-60 Black Hawks arrived in Tallahassee, Fla., to support Hurricane Ian’s response efforts. Now, the 17 airmen are stationed in Fort Myers, Fla., at the Southwest Florida International Airport.
WSMV
Several businesses evacuated after severed gas line
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters evacuated several businesses after a construction worker severed a gas line in the parking lot of Champy’s restaurant at 1290 NW Broad St. On Saturday, around 10:35 a.m. MFRD monitored several restaurant employees and called Rutherford County EMS. All of...
WSMV
Brentwood volunteers respond to Hurricane Ian damage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People across Florida are dealing with damaged homes, but help may not come for weeks. That’s where Hope Force International, a non-profit organization from Brentwood, comes in. The group recently responded to the deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky and the tornados in Western Kentucky last...
WSMV
Governor, legislative leaders announce plan to add forensic lab positions at TBI
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee and legislative leaders announced Thursday a step to accelerate the hiring process for 25 additional forensic lab positions at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. According to a news release, taking this action ahead of the regular budget process will expedite the TBI’s efforts...
WSMV
Florida native awaiting news of loved ones in hurricane zone
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some in Middle Tennessee are waiting anxiously to hear from loved ones who live in Ground Zero of Hurricane Ian. Ashley Purdy moved to Murfreesboro from Fort Myers, Florida, earlier this month. She said she is waiting to hear from her brother and other family members back in Florida.
WSMV
Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers assist in Hurricane Ian recovery
ORLANDO, FL. (WSMV) - Nearly 30 Tennessee American Red Cross volunteers are stationed in Orlando, Florida, helping Floridians after Hurricane Ian barreled through the state. “This whole state took a hit,” said Sherri McKinney, the national spokesperson for the American Red Cross. McKinney and several hundreds of volunteers made...
WSMV
Gov. Lee issues order to ease regulations for hurricane recovery resources
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has issued an executive order to suspend transportation regulations for Hurricane Ian resources to move through the state. “To ensure support reaches Florida as quickly as possible, I signed an executive order to suspend transportation for Hurricane Ian resources moving through Tennessee,” Lee said in a social media post. “The Volunteer State is ready to help Florida recover and rebuild.”
WSMV
Mount Juliet chef finds success despite labor shortage
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - The labor shortage continues to hit small shops. However, despite not having enough help, one business in Mt. Juliet is finding success in downsizing. Robin Ruggiero Phillips went after her goal of opening a restaurant. Instead, she decided to sublease the space at Billy Goat...
WSMV
Hillsdale-affiliated charter schools withdraw application to open in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - American Classical Education announced its withdrawal of applications to open schools in Madison, Montgomery, and Rutherford counties. The withdrawal comes after months of controversy surrounding Governor Bill Lee’s controversial partnership with Hillsdale College. This Michigan college is set to create a network of charter schools through ACE.
WSMV
Kona Ice of Cookeville can be at your next event
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Chad and Bonny Day are the owners of Kona Ice of Cookeville. They offer a fun experience and can come to festivals, birthday parties, schools and more. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo gives us an inside look of their Kona Ice Truck.
WSMV
Floridians brace for Hurricane Ian aftermath
ORLANDO, FL (WSMV) - Several people in Florida are either dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian or are currently bracing for its landfall in just hours. Madison McGrew is a native Floridian, and she was born and raised in the Orlando area. So she’s no stranger to Hurricane season, but she says it’s been a while since they’ve had to brace for a hurricane this big in a bit.
