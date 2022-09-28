Effective: 2022-10-01 08:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, significant coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

DUVAL COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO