Read full article on original website
Related
myozarksonline.com
Judge Awards Millions In Suit Against St. Robert Estate And Eldon Company
The family of 28-year-old Zachary Patchin, from the Saint Louis area, was awarded nearly 6 million dollars in a wrongful death lawsuit in Osage County. In January of this year, Patchin of Barnhart, Missouri was killed in a crash with a box truck on Highway 50 near Linn. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the truck driver, 22-year-old Kale Durr, of St. Robert, improperly switched lanes to pass a semi and collided head-on with Patchin’s pick-up truck. The box truck ran off the road, and Patchin’s pickup caught fire. Durr was also killed in the crash. Patchin’s parents and the mother of his child, born after his death, filed a lawsuit against the owners of the box truck, the Ice Cream Factory, which is based in Eldon. The suit also named the person who represented Durr’s estate. The lawsuit alleged that the Ice Cream Factory failed to ensure Durr had the proper license to operate the box truck. Judge Ryan Helfrich awarded the Patchin family nearly $6 million in damages. Almost $2 million will go to the mother of Patchin’s infant child; it will be put into a fund that will start distributing payments to the child once she turns 18. Patchin’s mother and father will each receive around $1 million. The rest will cover attorneys’ fees. The case was heard in Franklin County on a change of venue at the request of the Patchin family.
KSDK
Clancy's Marketplace is a must visit in Rosebud, MO.
ST. LOUIS — While you're in Rosebud, there's another spot we want to make sure you add to your agenda. Clancy's Marketplace all started with a passion for local produce and seasonal plants and has evolved into one cute little market where everything is fresh. If there is was...
Two sent to hospital in Jefferson City house fire
Two people were sent to a hospital for smoke inhalation when a fire damaged a Jefferson City home early Friday. The post Two sent to hospital in Jefferson City house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Missouri Supreme Court sets execution date for convicted Wright City killer
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Missouri Supreme Court Thursday issued a warrant of execution for convicted murderer Scott McLaughlin of Wright City who was convicted of the 2003 stabbing death of a former girlfriend. The court set McLaughlin's death for a 24-hour period beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Jan. 3,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man suffered minor injuries following a Wednesday crash in Cole County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at the corner of Big Meadows Spur and Big Meadows Road near U.S. 63. A 2019 Ford Fusion was heading eastbound and failed to yield to a 1994 The post Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missourinet
Missouri S&T Student stumbles upon triceratops frill in Montana (LISTEN)
A Missouri college student found a dinosaur fossil during recent field schooling in Montana. The fossil dates back about sixty million years. Alisa Nelson talks to Emma Puetz, a junior in geology at Missouri University of Science and Technology, in Rolla, about the big find. (LISTEN 12:40)
kjfmradio.com
NECAC seeks homeowners for free renovation program
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is seeking homeowners for a program that provides free materials with participants doing the labor. NECAC administers the USDA Rural Development Self-Help Housing program in Lincoln, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Shelby and Warren counties. Participants must meet...
Four-vehicle crash causes minor injuries in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people suffered minor injuries in a four-vehicle crash Thursday on the Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City. Jefferson City Police said a green 2013 Fiat was traveling westbound when it tried to slow down before running into a 2019 Kia Sorento that was stuck in traffic. The hit pushed the The post Four-vehicle crash causes minor injuries in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
myleaderpaper.com
Sullivan man hurt in crash in front of Eureka High School
A Sullivan man recently was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 109 in front of Eureka High School, Eureka Police Lt. Michael Tapp said. Mark Brady, 49, of Sullivan was driving a 2010 Ford Focus south on the highway, and his car was struck by a 2008 Ford F-150 driven by a Eureka 17-year-old who was turning left into the school entrance. After that collision, the Focus struck a Missouri Department of Transportation sign, Tapp said.
mariescountyadvocate.com
Better coverage — focus just on city — under local policing
The City of Belle is proud to announce we are working hard and swiftly to reestablish the Belle Police Department. There has been many hours of thought and research behind this decision. A goal is to provide the safest and best possible community that we can. There have been several questions asked that I would like to address and explain how we came to this decision.
FOX2now.com
Retail Therapy from Mid Rivers Mall: 5 top trends to style a plain t-shirt
ST. LOUIS—T-shirts are versatile and comfortable. They are great for layering, especially now when the day starts off cooler and ends in the 70s. Mid Rivers Mall stylist, Christine Poehling, shows us the top five ways to style t-shirts!
School bus involved in Miller County crash
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash on Friday morning that involved a school bus in Miller County left one person hurt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol shared on Twitter around 8:50 a.m. about the crash on Burkle Lane. Troopers said the only person hurt in the crash was the driver of a car. Troopers or The post School bus involved in Miller County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rolla man accused of taking $30K from elderly woman
A Rolla, Missouri man is accused of racking up nearly $30,000 in debit card transactions on a card belonging to an elderly woman's dead husband.
KMOV
Homeowners express concerns over Ameren smart meters, company says it received little complaints
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Susan Dorn of Ballwin has called an air conditioning repair company to her home several times recently. She hadn’t had any problems with her central air conditioning system previously. “I noticed shortly after the meter went in it seemed to struggle turning over. Made some...
kjluradio.com
Cole County drug raid reveals meth & stolen gun
Three people are arrested during a drug raid in Cole County. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office reports the raid took place Monday afternoon just west of Jefferson City in the 5000 block of Business 50 W, commonly known as Lake Side Motel. As a result of the search, officers...
Rolla man killed after motorcycle crash in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: The driver involved in the crash wasn't wearing a helmet. A Rolla man was killed Sunday night following a motorcycle in Osage County. The crash happened on County Road 722 near Route Y around 7:10 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers investigated a motorcycle crash yesterday The post Rolla man killed after motorcycle crash in Osage County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man flown to University Hospital after motorcycle crash in Cole County
Cole County, Mo. (KMIZ) A 32-year-old California man was seriously hurt after a motorcycle crash in Cole County. The crash happened around 7:30 Saturday morning on Lookout Trail East of Route Z. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 83-year-old Albert Heimericks slowed down to make a right turn when 32-year-old Zachary Parks-Wagner hit the back The post Man flown to University Hospital after motorcycle crash in Cole County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Deputies get busy with drug busts
A Cole County man is arrested with methamphetamine. Deputies pulled Sean Hoehn over this week at the Highway 50 / 179 intersection. He was taken to the Cole County Jail. Three others were arrested in a bust that turned up meth and a stolen gun. Officers raided the Lake Side Motel in Apache Flats. Ashley Allen, Mindy Hees and Edgar Walters were all taken into custody.
Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades
More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled. The post Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0