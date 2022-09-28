Read full article on original website
NRVNews
Camper, Elizabeth Price
Elizabeth Price Camper, age 91 of Pulaski passed Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at her home. Born August 28, 1931 in Giles County, she was the daughter of the late Charles Joseph Price & Nora Estelle Nuckols Price. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Richard Price; sisters, Myrtle Saunders, Dolly Anderson, Ida Condrey and Barbara Ruble.
NRVNews
Long, Floyd Thomas
Floyd Thomas Long, Jr ,85, of Blacksburg, Virginia reunited with Phyllis, his loving wife, Friday September 30, 2022. He was born in Christiansburg , Virginia on November 25, 1936 to the late Floyd Thomas Long, Sr. and Mary Williams Long. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Underwood...
NRVNews
Dean, Elizabeth Ann
Elizabeth Ann Dean, 69 of Pulaski died at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital on September 3, 2022. Elizabeth was the daughter of Robert Graham Dean Sr. and Maude Alice Brady Dean who preceded her in death. Also preceded in her in death were sisters; Connie Lou Davis and Mary Gayle Crowder, brothers; Leonard Dean, Graham Robert Dean Jr. and Michael Thomas Dean, Sr. Elizabeth also lost an infant, Rhonda Lynn Dean.
NRVNews
Wright, Jaunita Baumgardner
Jaunita Wright, 91 originally of Matoaka, WV, passed away on September 29, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wesley Wright; parents, William and Fannie Baumgardner; brothers, Clifton M. Baumgardner and Dewey E. Baumgardner; and sons, Roger Calfee and Rondal Calfee. Jaunita is survived by her children,...
NRVNews
Shultz, Kristy Dawn
Kristy Dawn Shultz, 42, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at her home in Pulaski. She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Louise McPherson. Survivors include her father, Robert Edward McPherson; children, Harley Huffman and Paul Huffman; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Todd Belcher; and many other relatives and friends.
NRVNews
Caldwell, Daniel Peck
Daniel P. Caldwell, 79, of Christiansburg known to those around Southwest Virginia as “Uncle Danny”, and on North Carolina ballfields as “Grandaddy”, passed away on September 28, 2022 peacefully and valiantly at his home in Christiansburg, VA. He was eternally proud to be a father and...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Wanda Ann Davis
age 58 of Dublin passed away Monday, September 26, 2022 at her home. Born August 16, 1964 in Radford, Virginia she was the daughter of the late William Lee Davis & Eva Juanita Martin Davis. Wanda is survived by her. Children – Cody (Carman) Shrewsberry – Dublin, Cole Shrewsberry...
NRVNews
Stanley, Safford Lee
Safford Lee Stanley, 73 of Pembroke, VA departed this life September 29, 2022 in the care of Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. Born in Bland County on May 14, 1949, he was a son of the late Oscar and Nellie Jane Whitttaker Stanley. Safford proudly served his country as...
NRVNews
Ritter, Theda Maxine
Theda Maxine Ritter, age 70 of Pulaski, died early evening of Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at her residence. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
NRVNews
Cox, Mary Hudson
Mary I. Hudson Cox, age 72 of Dublin, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at her residence. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
NRVNews
Cox, David Brian
David Brian Cox, 52 of Pearisburg, VA, formerly of Ivor, VA., passed away Friday, September 30, 2022. David was born on February 7, 1970, in Fall River, MA, and was a son of the late Howard Morris Cox and Joan Lillian Green Cox. David was a 1988 graduate of Princeton...
NRVNews
Wilson, Donna Simpkins
Donna Simpkins Wilson, 89, of Radford, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Voyce James Wilson; parents, Jake Anderson and Vera Meredith Simpkins; sisters, Ruth Terry, and Hazel Wade; brothers, Seibert Simpkins, Ellis Simpkins, Gene Simpkins, Orville Simpkins, Ernest Simpkins, Curtis Simpkins, and Erby Simpkins.
NRVNews
Flack, Helen Brownlie
Helen Christine Brownlie Flack, 75 years old of Radford, VA, died peacefully at her home on Sept. 15, 2022. Helen Christine Brownlie Flack was born in Detroit, Michigan and grew up in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota with her sisters Diane, Claudia, and Vicky. This was an ethnically diverse neighborhood. Religion and...
Franklin News Post
Smith Farm walking trail proposed
Reba Dillon may be a little closer to her goal of installing a walking trail on Franklin County’s Smith Farm property. The Smith Farm is a 395-acre parcel of land on the Blackwater side of Smith Mountain Lake. “It’s everything from open pastures to wooded areas, and it’s just...
whee.net
Last Uptown Friday of season set
The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will host its final Uptown First Friday, “Harvest Moon Edition with Tate Tuck,” on Friday, October 7, 2022, 5:00-9:00 P.M., on the Historic Henry County Courthouse Plaza. Admission is free through support of the Rotary Clubs of Martinsville & Henry County and corporate...
WDBJ7.com
Coach Askew honored before Cave Spring vs. William Byrd football game
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Cave Spring High School community is mourning coach Chris Askew, who passed away Monday. At Friday night’s Cave Spring High School vs. William Byrd High School football game, the community came together for a moment of silence. “The Cave Spring community has been...
WSET
Some Martinsville residents weigh in on the possible demolition of the Paradise Inn
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Some who live in the West End neighborhood in Martinsville see the old Paradise Inn as an eyesore, while others feel it's a part of their history that should stay. "It means family, it means to mother and father, children, it means everybody coming together...
cardinalnews.org
The politics of March pressing assault charges against Williams
So much of the language we use to describe politics comes from more muscular venues – law, sports, even war – that sometimes we forget those words are only used metaphorically. We say, for instance, that one politician has “charged” another – Smith charges Jones will raise taxes,...
Virginia Business
Roanoke apartments sell for $14.6M
Gramercy Row Apartment Residences has a new owner. Tazewell Development LLC sold the 82-unit apartment community with ground floor commercial space in downtown Roanoke to a private investor group for $14.6 million on Sept. 22, according to Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer. The apartments, built in 2017, are located at...
WDBJ7.com
Two killed in Henry County crashes
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been identified as the man killed in a Henry County crash Tuesday. David Nelson Henderson, 57, was killed in the crash on Kings Mountain Road at its intersection with Virginia Avenue. Virginia State Police say Henderson was driving a Nissan Altima westbound...
