Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pulaski woman faces charges after TSA agents catch her with a loaded gun at the Roanoke- Blacksburg Regional AirportCheryl E PrestonPulaski, VA
This Virginia Farm has One of the Most Charming Pumpkin Patches in the CountryTravel MavenChristiansburg, VA
Nikki Giovanni retires after 35 years at Virginia TechCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Related
NRVNews
Cox, David Brian
David Brian Cox, 52 of Pearisburg, VA, formerly of Ivor, VA., passed away Friday, September 30, 2022. David was born on February 7, 1970, in Fall River, MA, and was a son of the late Howard Morris Cox and Joan Lillian Green Cox. David was a 1988 graduate of Princeton...
NRVNews
Wilson, Donna Simpkins
Donna Simpkins Wilson, 89, of Radford, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Voyce James Wilson; parents, Jake Anderson and Vera Meredith Simpkins; sisters, Ruth Terry, and Hazel Wade; brothers, Seibert Simpkins, Ellis Simpkins, Gene Simpkins, Orville Simpkins, Ernest Simpkins, Curtis Simpkins, and Erby Simpkins.
NRVNews
Long, Floyd Thomas
Floyd Thomas Long, Jr ,85, of Blacksburg, Virginia reunited with Phyllis, his loving wife, Friday September 30, 2022. He was born in Christiansburg , Virginia on November 25, 1936 to the late Floyd Thomas Long, Sr. and Mary Williams Long. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Underwood...
NRVNews
Stanley, Safford Lee
Safford Lee Stanley, 73 of Pembroke, VA departed this life September 29, 2022 in the care of Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. Born in Bland County on May 14, 1949, he was a son of the late Oscar and Nellie Jane Whitttaker Stanley. Safford proudly served his country as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NRVNews
Sira, Raymond
Raymond Sira, 60, of Shawsville, VA, died as a result of a sudden accident at his home on September 25, 2022. Ray was born on November 28, 1961, in Raritan, New Jersey. Ray graduated from Bridgewater-Raritan High School West and Somerset County Vocational School in Bridgewater, New Jersey. In addition to his studies in electronics, he was a tenor in the choir, advanced choir, and Cavaliers.
NRVNews
Shultz, Kristy Dawn
Kristy Dawn Shultz, 42, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at her home in Pulaski. She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Louise McPherson. Survivors include her father, Robert Edward McPherson; children, Harley Huffman and Paul Huffman; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Todd Belcher; and many other relatives and friends.
wfirnews.com
Rain from Ian leads to power outages in Roanoke and New River Valleys
As expected, heavy rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian caused damage in parts of Appalachian Power’s Virginia service area late Friday night, which left more than 29,000 customers without electric service. Outages. Most outages are in the company’s Virginia service territory in areas east of...
NRVNews
Flack, Helen Brownlie
Helen Christine Brownlie Flack, 75 years old of Radford, VA, died peacefully at her home on Sept. 15, 2022. Helen Christine Brownlie Flack was born in Detroit, Michigan and grew up in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota with her sisters Diane, Claudia, and Vicky. This was an ethnically diverse neighborhood. Religion and...
RELATED PEOPLE
NRVNews
Taylor, Ellis Frances
Ellis Frances Taylor, 84, of Blacksburg passed away September 30 at his home. Ellis was a great loving man and would do anything for anyone. He always loved to go fishing, traveling and staying on the go. Ellis enjoyed going to church at New Hope Baptist Church. He loved his grandchildren and all their children.
NRVNews
Camper, Elizabeth Price
Elizabeth Price Camper, age 91 of Pulaski passed Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at her home. Born August 28, 1931 in Giles County, she was the daughter of the late Charles Joseph Price & Nora Estelle Nuckols Price. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Richard Price; sisters, Myrtle Saunders, Dolly Anderson, Ida Condrey and Barbara Ruble.
NRVNews
Cox, Mary Hudson
Mary I. Hudson Cox, age 72 of Dublin, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at her residence. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
Virginia Business
Radford Army plant contract extended through 2026
While the contract extension for operation of the sprawling Radford Army Ammunition Plant is reassuring from an economic development perspective, it also has sentimental value to the community. “The Radford Army Ammunition Plant means a lot to our BAE Systems workforce, but also to the generations of families in our...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NRVNews
Caldwell, Daniel Peck
Daniel P. Caldwell, 79, of Christiansburg known to those around Southwest Virginia as “Uncle Danny”, and on North Carolina ballfields as “Grandaddy”, passed away on September 28, 2022 peacefully and valiantly at his home in Christiansburg, VA. He was eternally proud to be a father and...
NRVNews
Dean, Elizabeth Ann
Elizabeth Ann Dean, 69 of Pulaski died at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital on September 3, 2022. Elizabeth was the daughter of Robert Graham Dean Sr. and Maude Alice Brady Dean who preceded her in death. Also preceded in her in death were sisters; Connie Lou Davis and Mary Gayle Crowder, brothers; Leonard Dean, Graham Robert Dean Jr. and Michael Thomas Dean, Sr. Elizabeth also lost an infant, Rhonda Lynn Dean.
WSLS
Alleghany Highlands names 2022 Christmas Mother
COVINGTON, Va. – The 74th Alleghany Highland’s Christmas Mother has been chosen. This year, Mary Kramer Asma will be this year’s Christmas Mother, according to Highlands leaders. For the past 74 years, the Alleghany Highlands has welcomed the community to volunteer and donate in order to help...
Princeton Community Hospital opens new Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– One hospital in Southern West Virginia now has a new laboratory to keep patients closer to home. Princeton Community Hospital unveiled its new Cardio Catheterization Laboratory on Friday, September 30, 2022, in a ribbon-cutting ceremony. A crowd of hospital staff, board members, city members from both Bluefield and Princeton, and WVU Medicine […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcyb.com
Virginia State Police sends search and recovery team divers to Wytheville ahead of Ian
Virginia State Police is sending crews to Wytheville in advance of Ian, which is expected to arrive this weekend in Southwest Virginia. VSP Search & Recovery Team (SRT) divers are pre-deploying Thursday to prepare for any swift water rescue needs. Additionally, all available state police personnel are on standby for...
wvpublic.org
Ceremony In Raleigh County Honors ‘Little Jimmy’ Dickens
Family of the late country music legend and Raleigh County native, “Little Jimmy” Dickens, will honor his memory this weekend. Born in Raleigh County in 1920, Dickens became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1948 and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1983.
Local couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary at Glen Ferris Inn
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Saturday, October 1, 2022, family and friends will be celebrating the 70th wedding anniversary of Shirley (Shirl) and Jeanetta Wolfe of Kincaid, WV. The celebration will be held at the Glen Ferris Inn in Glen Ferris WV. Shirl and Jeanetta met at a...
NRVNews
Investigation into Fight in Radford
On September 10, 2022 at approximately 2:00am, Radford City Police Department responded to the 300-block of Tyler Avenue for a reported fight. Upon arrival, units observed a large crowd dispersing from the area. A subsequent investigation revealed a victim who had suffered significant injuries from an assault at this location. The investigation resulted in the following charges for the below individuals in relation to this incident:
Comments / 0