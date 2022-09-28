Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian moving past Ga.’s coast before making landfall in S.C.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane Ian will remain off the coast of Georgia by about 65 miles this morning as it lifts to the north toward South Carolina. Ian is currently a Category One Hurricane with max sustained wind of 85 miles per hour. The track has shifted a bit east, which is good news for the Coastal Empire.
WATCH: Georgia governor, emergency officials provide Ian update from Savannah airport
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was in Savannah on Thursday morning to provide an update on Ian preparations. The governor was joined by Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Chris Stallings. Other local officials were also there. Governor Kemp issued a State of Emergency on...
Gov. McMaster to provide update on Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and emergency officials will provide an update on Hurricane Ian. Officials will provide an update on Ian and its impacts on the state. The governor’s briefing is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Georgia governor in Savannah to provide update on Ian preparations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is in Savannah on Thursday morning to provide an update on Ian preparations. The governor will be joined by Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Chris Stallings. Other local officials will also be there. The news conference is scheduled to...
Ian strengthens into hurricane again before expected landfall in S.C.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday, Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days:. Ian is once again a hurricane! Landfall is now expected near Charleston, S.C. on Friday afternoon as a category 1 hurricane. Local rain, wind, and impacts will be highest along the coast, especially Beaufort County, S.C. Today,...
Several South Carolina piers collapse from Hurricane Ian
SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF/Gray News) – Several piers in South Carolina partially collapsed Friday as Hurricane Ian made landfall along the east coast. The storm caused a middle section of the Cherry Grove Pier in North Myrtle Beach to collapse. It was just one of the many structures downed in the area from storm surge.
Gov. McMaster, officials brief public on Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster and state officials will hold a briefing to talk about Hurricane Ian on Friday. John Quagliariello of the National Weather Service said Hurricane Ian’s landfall will take place as a Category One hurricane with 85 mph winds. Ian will impact across the state but the strongest effects will be felt in the Charleston area. Strong winds will be felt through the Midlands.
McMaster warns of danger of ‘human error’ as Ian approaches
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Storm Warning Thursday morning after Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm. It is estimated the storm will make contact with South Carolina near Charleston as a Category One hurricane Friday after picking up strength over the ocean. South...
Biden approves federal assistance for SC in response to Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - President Joe Biden is ordering federal assistance to South Carolina as Hurricane Ian barrels closer to the state. The action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts. That includes any effort to help alleviate hardships caused by the storm.
