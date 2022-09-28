Read full article on original website
CDC Warns About Rhinovirus and Enterovirus-D68: What to Know
The CDC has issued an alert for healthcare providers over the rise of respiratory illnesses in children. One of these viruses called enterovirus-D68 has been associated with acute flaccid myelitis or AFM. AFM can cause paralysis symptoms in children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently issued...
CDC issues alert on new respiratory virus that can paralyze children
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has sent out a warning concerning an increase in the spread of a contagious virus that can cause permanent paralysis in children. The CDC said that hospitals and other healthcare providers told the agency during the course of last month that “pediatric...
A virus that causes polio-like symptoms is spreading among children, CDC warns
AFM disease or acute flaccid myelitis medical concept as a neurologic condition representing enterovirus or polio virus, 3D illustration Getty Images/wildpixel. Public health agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are warning the public about a resurgent virus causing severe respiratory illness that sometimes comes with polio-like symptoms.
Should You Get Your COVID-19 Booster and Flu Shot at the Same Time?
If you haven’t had or been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last few months, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says you should get a new booster shot this fall. The latest shots, which were authorized in late August and are available now, were designed to target currently circulating Omicron variants.
Should I Still Quarantine If I Have COVID or Flu Symptoms?
As seasons change and temperatures continue to fall, health experts are expecting an uptick in COVID-19 and flu cases in the coming months as more activities shift indoors. While noticeable increases in COVID-19 and flu cases have yet to be observed, many are wondering what their course of action should be if they start to experience symptoms, especially without knowing what illness they may have.
Potato recall issued in 14 states due to a potentially dangerous allergen
A Melissa’s potatoes product was hit with a recall because it contains eggs, and the ingredient is not listed on the label. Potatoes alone do not contain traces of egg, but the Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes recall covers a product that ships with Dijon Mustard Sauce. The sauce is the likely culprit here.
WARNING: Ground Beef E. Coli Outbreak
The CDC just released an e.coli outbreak linked to ground beef. If you purchased ground beef in July and froze it, check to see if the USDA inspection mark has: "EST.46841" or lot codes "L1 22 155" and "L5 22 155". If so, throw it out immediately.
You Should Avoid Broccoli If You're Taking This Medication
Broccoli generally is delicious and incredibly healthy. While it has long been enjoyed by many worldwide, it can actually be dangerous to some people.
Fauci says the Chinese government is 'probably' hiding something about the origins of COVID, but he's not sure it's a lab leak
Fauci says he's "keeping a completely open mind" about the origins of COVID-19, but he wishes he had more information from the Chinese government.
Urgent beef recall: 22,000 pounds were recalled so check your fridge now
Milk is generally very nutritional, as long as the person drinking it doesn’t suffer from milk allergies or lactose sensitivities. That’s why products with a milk-based ingredient not listed on the label will be recalled once buyers or manufacturers discover the mistake. Such is the case with a brand new beef recall concerning more than 22,000 pounds of frozen Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef products.
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
Dreaded Side Effect Rears Its Ugly Head in Latest COVID Variant
All over the world, the rates of death and hospitalization from COVID keep dropping. But our successful mitigation of the worst outcomes of the 33-month-old pandemic belie a growing crisis. More and more people are surviving COVID and staying out of the hospital, but more and more people are also...
What are the side effects of the latest COVID booster shots?
Those seeking a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today will not be getting the original recipe of the shot, but instead, the bivalent booster meant to target the original strain of the virus and the current dominant strain, the omicron variant.
Man, 43, Went to ER for ‘Breathing Difficulties’ From COVID: Doctors Found A 22-Pound Tumor That Was ‘Expanding Like A Basketball’
Tarlochan ‘Tarli’ Garcha, 43, went to the ER for what he thought were COVID complications, and after doctors scanned his lungs for a potential blood clot, found a whopping 22-pound cancer tumor instead. It took three hospitals to identify the gigantic mass, which wound being a rare type...
Two powerful drugs are making their way into the illicit drug supply
Two dangerous and highly potent illicit drugs are increasingly infiltrating the supply of street drugs, putting people at risk for deadly overdoses. One is a class of synthetic opioids, called nitazenes, that can be up to 10 times stronger than fentanyl, experts say. Fentanyl is already 50 times more powerful than heroin.
Walmart Great Value Product Recall Due to Potential Deadly Mixup
Walmart shoppers are urged not to consume a popular Great Value product after a labeling error resulted in a potentially life-threatening risk. South Georgia Pecan Co. on Aug. 23 recalled Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches due to confusion over what goes in the pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts, meaning the product poses a risk to consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans.
Signs You Have Dementia and Don't Even Know It
Slide 1 of 9: Dementia is a common condition that affects over 55 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, and it triggers a change in cognitive functions such as memory and thinking. The disorder can seriously impact a person's daily routine and disrupt life to the point of needing a caregiver. Learning the signs of dementia is vital for catching the condition early on and taking preventive measures quickly in an effort to slow down its progression. However, it's easy to overlook the symptoms and Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who share what to know about dementia and signs that indicate you could have it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
CDC Says 44% of People Hospitalized with COVID Had Third Dose or Booster
Sept. 6, 2022 -- Almost half the people who were hospitalized with COVID-19 last spring had been fully vaccinated and received a third dose or booster shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Unvaccinated adults were 3.4 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID than those who...
When is the best time to get your flu shot? 2022-23 flu season explained
Fall is quickly approaching in the United States — which means the return of pumpkin spice lattes, sweater weather, and unfortunately, flu season. In the U.S., flu season typically starts around October and continues through the fall and winter months. While influenza viruses can spread year-round, flu activity tends to peak between December and February and can continue as late as May, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Kroger Recalls More Than 20 Products Due to Listeria Concerns
Like most people, you probably try to incorporate as much fresh produce into your diet as possible, in hopes of keeping things balanced and full of nutrients. If Kroger happens to be your go-to place to pick up ready-to-eat versions of your favorite veggies, however, the most recent recall may tempt you to just go for the burger.
