Public Health

CDC Warns About Rhinovirus and Enterovirus-D68: What to Know

The CDC has issued an alert for healthcare providers over the rise of respiratory illnesses in children. One of these viruses called enterovirus-D68 has been associated with acute flaccid myelitis or AFM. AFM can cause paralysis symptoms in children. ​The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently issued...
A virus that causes polio-like symptoms is spreading among children, CDC warns

AFM disease or acute flaccid myelitis medical concept as a neurologic condition representing enterovirus or polio virus, 3D illustration Getty Images/wildpixel. Public health agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are warning the public about a resurgent virus causing severe respiratory illness that sometimes comes with polio-like symptoms.
Should You Get Your COVID-19 Booster and Flu Shot at the Same Time?

If you haven’t had or been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last few months, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says you should get a new booster shot this fall. The latest shots, which were authorized in late August and are available now, were designed to target currently circulating Omicron variants.
Should I Still Quarantine If I Have COVID or Flu Symptoms?

As seasons change and temperatures continue to fall, health experts are expecting an uptick in COVID-19 and flu cases in the coming months as more activities shift indoors. While noticeable increases in COVID-19 and flu cases have yet to be observed, many are wondering what their course of action should be if they start to experience symptoms, especially without knowing what illness they may have.
WARNING: Ground Beef E. Coli Outbreak

The CDC just released an e.coli outbreak linked to ground beef. If you purchased ground beef in July and froze it, check to see if the USDA inspection mark has: "EST.46841" or lot codes "L1 22 155" and "L5 22 155". If so, throw it out immediately.
Urgent beef recall: 22,000 pounds were recalled so check your fridge now

Milk is generally very nutritional, as long as the person drinking it doesn’t suffer from milk allergies or lactose sensitivities. That’s why products with a milk-based ingredient not listed on the label will be recalled once buyers or manufacturers discover the mistake. Such is the case with a brand new beef recall concerning more than 22,000 pounds of frozen Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef products.
Dreaded Side Effect Rears Its Ugly Head in Latest COVID Variant

All over the world, the rates of death and hospitalization from COVID keep dropping. But our successful mitigation of the worst outcomes of the 33-month-old pandemic belie a growing crisis. More and more people are surviving COVID and staying out of the hospital, but more and more people are also...
Walmart Great Value Product Recall Due to Potential Deadly Mixup

Walmart shoppers are urged not to consume a popular Great Value product after a labeling error resulted in a potentially life-threatening risk. South Georgia Pecan Co. on Aug. 23 recalled Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches due to confusion over what goes in the pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts, meaning the product poses a risk to consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans.
Signs You Have Dementia and Don't Even Know It

Slide 1 of 9: Dementia is a common condition that affects over 55 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, and it triggers a change in cognitive functions such as memory and thinking. The disorder can seriously impact a person's daily routine and disrupt life to the point of needing a caregiver. Learning the signs of dementia is vital for catching the condition early on and taking preventive measures quickly in an effort to slow down its progression. However, it's easy to overlook the symptoms and Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who share what to know about dementia and signs that indicate you could have it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
When is the best time to get your flu shot? 2022-23 flu season explained

Fall is quickly approaching in the United States — which means the return of pumpkin spice lattes, sweater weather, and unfortunately, flu season. In the U.S., flu season typically starts around October and continues through the fall and winter months. While influenza viruses can spread year-round, flu activity tends to peak between December and February and can continue as late as May, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Kroger Recalls More Than 20 Products Due to Listeria Concerns

Like most people, you probably try to incorporate as much fresh produce into your diet as possible, in hopes of keeping things balanced and full of nutrients. If Kroger happens to be your go-to place to pick up ready-to-eat versions of your favorite veggies, however, the most recent recall may tempt you to just go for the burger.
