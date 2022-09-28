ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WDEF

From The Archives: 1992 Hamilton County Fair

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – After years of fall events at Chester Frost Park, the Hamilton County Fair is in transition. Of course, the annual event has missed a few years because of the pandemic. This year, the County was trying to reboot the event by moving it to...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Fatality on Chickamauga Lake Saturday afternoon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency responded to a 911 call around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a missing person at the Erwin Marina on Chickamauga Lake. TWRA says a man loading a Bayliner cabin cruiser boat had disappeared. Witnesses told officials the 42 year old Hamilton...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
The Charleston Chatter

The Recreation Board of Charleston, TN

Recreation Chairman Matt Wiley and his catch withphoto credit going to his Facebook profile. A few weeks back Charleston's Rec Board was reformatted, after Cassie Hammontree left her chair appointment. The shift occurred soon after her resignation, propelling Matt Wiley into the Chairman position, Valerie Mack shifted to the Vice Chair, while Missy Kersley came on board as Secretary. Jonathan Mack and Christopher Scoggins remain voting members.
CHARLESTON, TN
mcnewstn.com

Several new faces as County Commission convenes for September meeting

Jasper, Tenn. – Following the August General County election, the makeup of the Marion County Commission has a different appearance. District 1, roughly made up of Sweetens Cove, New Hope, Orme, and South Pittsburg, saw familiar faces in Seat B and C with David Abbott and Donald Blansett, respectively, but Seat A saw newcomer Ruric Brandt. Battle Creek, Kimball, Monteagle, Shellmound, and the rest of District 2 saw Seats A and B remain the same with Joey Blevins and Gene Hargis in place. Seat C will be determined in a special election on November 8 following the passing of Matt Blansett. District 3, nearly entirely encompassed in Jasper town limits, saw incumbents Don Adkins and Steve Franklin retain Seats A and B and Seat C won by Paul Schafer. District 4 saw newcomers Linda Mason and Dennis Rollins take over for Seats A and B. At the same time, incumbent Peggy Thompson retained Seat C. District 5 kept Jimmy Nunley for Seat A and saw two newcomers, Logan Campbell and Chris Morrison, win Seats B and C, respectively.
MARION COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hamilton County, TN
Hamilton County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
WDEF

Local Businesses Accepting Donations for Ian Relief

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- With the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian across the southeast, particularly in Florida, many are looking for ways to help hurricane victims. Two local businesses are teaming up to provide much needed relief. The Pins and Needles Quilt Shop along with Miller’s Ale House is accepting donations...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#County Line#Inclement Weather#The Hamilton County Fair#Mcdonald Farm#Chester Frost
mymix1041.com

Deadly Georgetown Wreck on Thursday

Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. One person was killed in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon after a vehicle collided with a dump truck on Georgetown Road. At approximately 4:23 p.m., Cleveland Police officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Georgetown Road. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the dump truck did not sustain any injuries. The investigation is ongoing and names will be released once the family of the deceased has been notified.
CLEVELAND, TN
WBIR

Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Electric Vehicle Festival Showcase Many Types of Electric Vehicles

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Electric vehicle enthusiasts gathered on Chattanooga’s west side today for a showcase of any kind of electric vehicle you can think of. The inaugural Chattanooga Drive Electric Festival was hosted by the Drive Electric Scenic City organization. Their goal is to accelerate the adoption of electric...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
The Charleston Chatter

Charleston, TN Town Hall Guide

The scene from Charleston's boat dock withphoto credits going to the Town Hall Guide. Walter Goode Municipal Hall is home to the Charleston Police Department, Municipal Courtroom, and the town's management's office. Its located at 126 Worth St, beside their Public Works building, just behind the Charleston Fire Department. Their phone number is (423) 336 - 1483. Several meetings take place at this location.
CHARLESTON, TN
WTVCFOX

THP investigating crash in Rhea County Thursday

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol says their investigating a crash that happened in Rhea County Thursday. It was closed at the time of the crash. Both THP and the Rhea County Sheriff's Office are investigating. We are working to learn more details. This is a developing...
RHEA COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Tennessee graduation rates on the rise

NASHVILLE (WDEF) — The Tennessee Department of Education released the graduation rate data for the last school year yesterday and the numbers are climbing. Statewide, 89.8% of high school students graduated on time and 78 districts’ graduation rates improved from last year. Tennessee Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Health Fair at the Chattanooga Market this Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Lindsay Bass discusses education and resources available to families at Children's Hospital at Erlanger and a Health Fair at the Chattanooga Market this Sunday. Stay connected with Erlanger Health System.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Rhea County student killed in crash

EVENSVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Rhea County high school student died in a crash Thursday. It happened just south of Evensville on Back Valley Road at Payne Lane around 4 PM. Troopers say the Toyota Camry left the road and hit a tree. The driver was 18 year old...
RHEA COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy