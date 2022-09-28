Read full article on original website
WDEF
From The Archives: 1992 Hamilton County Fair
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – After years of fall events at Chester Frost Park, the Hamilton County Fair is in transition. Of course, the annual event has missed a few years because of the pandemic. This year, the County was trying to reboot the event by moving it to...
WTVC
Fatality on Chickamauga Lake Saturday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency responded to a 911 call around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a missing person at the Erwin Marina on Chickamauga Lake. TWRA says a man loading a Bayliner cabin cruiser boat had disappeared. Witnesses told officials the 42 year old Hamilton...
The Recreation Board of Charleston, TN
Recreation Chairman Matt Wiley and his catch withphoto credit going to his Facebook profile. A few weeks back Charleston's Rec Board was reformatted, after Cassie Hammontree left her chair appointment. The shift occurred soon after her resignation, propelling Matt Wiley into the Chairman position, Valerie Mack shifted to the Vice Chair, while Missy Kersley came on board as Secretary. Jonathan Mack and Christopher Scoggins remain voting members.
mcnewstn.com
Several new faces as County Commission convenes for September meeting
Jasper, Tenn. – Following the August General County election, the makeup of the Marion County Commission has a different appearance. District 1, roughly made up of Sweetens Cove, New Hope, Orme, and South Pittsburg, saw familiar faces in Seat B and C with David Abbott and Donald Blansett, respectively, but Seat A saw newcomer Ruric Brandt. Battle Creek, Kimball, Monteagle, Shellmound, and the rest of District 2 saw Seats A and B remain the same with Joey Blevins and Gene Hargis in place. Seat C will be determined in a special election on November 8 following the passing of Matt Blansett. District 3, nearly entirely encompassed in Jasper town limits, saw incumbents Don Adkins and Steve Franklin retain Seats A and B and Seat C won by Paul Schafer. District 4 saw newcomers Linda Mason and Dennis Rollins take over for Seats A and B. At the same time, incumbent Peggy Thompson retained Seat C. District 5 kept Jimmy Nunley for Seat A and saw two newcomers, Logan Campbell and Chris Morrison, win Seats B and C, respectively.
WDEF
Local Businesses Accepting Donations for Ian Relief
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- With the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian across the southeast, particularly in Florida, many are looking for ways to help hurricane victims. Two local businesses are teaming up to provide much needed relief. The Pins and Needles Quilt Shop along with Miller’s Ale House is accepting donations...
WTVCFOX
Microtel in Chattanooga condemned Tuesday for multiple life safety code violations
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Microtel on McCutcheon Road in Chattanooga was condemned Tuesday for multiple life safety code violations, a city spokesman says. Some issues noted in the letter condemning the building include problems with the interior, fire protection, overall fire safety, and structure security. The building inspection "revealed...
wcyb.com
Video: Activist disrupts drag show at restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An Ooltewah woman who loudly called customers and staff during a drag show at a restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront 'wicked, evil perverts' was escorted from the premises Thursday night. The person who shot the video, who is the woman's husband, and who knew beforehand what she...
WTVCFOX
Mom: Hamilton Co. cheerleaders who made All County Team excluded from Rhea Co. homecoming
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Rhea County is getting ready for Friday night’s homecoming, and 4 middle school cheerleaders from Hamilton County made the cut to cheer at the homecoming game. However, their parents say they are being forced to put down their Pom-pom’s last minute. Michelle Pope's...
mymix1041.com
Deadly Georgetown Wreck on Thursday
Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. One person was killed in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon after a vehicle collided with a dump truck on Georgetown Road. At approximately 4:23 p.m., Cleveland Police officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Georgetown Road. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the dump truck did not sustain any injuries. The investigation is ongoing and names will be released once the family of the deceased has been notified.
WBIR
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
chattanoogacw.com
Chattanooga Historical Society criticized for hosting guided tour at cemetery
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An upcoming tour by the Chattanooga Historical Society at a local cemetery is cause for concern for a woman who says she has 42 relatives buried there. It's an issue that comes down to whether a cemetery is considered a public or private setting. Carla Spott...
WDEF
Electric Vehicle Festival Showcase Many Types of Electric Vehicles
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Electric vehicle enthusiasts gathered on Chattanooga’s west side today for a showcase of any kind of electric vehicle you can think of. The inaugural Chattanooga Drive Electric Festival was hosted by the Drive Electric Scenic City organization. Their goal is to accelerate the adoption of electric...
Charleston, TN Town Hall Guide
The scene from Charleston's boat dock withphoto credits going to the Town Hall Guide. Walter Goode Municipal Hall is home to the Charleston Police Department, Municipal Courtroom, and the town's management's office. Its located at 126 Worth St, beside their Public Works building, just behind the Charleston Fire Department. Their phone number is (423) 336 - 1483. Several meetings take place at this location.
WTVCFOX
THP investigating crash in Rhea County Thursday
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol says their investigating a crash that happened in Rhea County Thursday. It was closed at the time of the crash. Both THP and the Rhea County Sheriff's Office are investigating. We are working to learn more details. This is a developing...
Roaches, dirty equipment found in Crossville restaurant
A roach in the kitchen was one of nearly half a dozen violations checked off during a recent inspection at a Crossville restaurant.
WDEF
Tennessee graduation rates on the rise
NASHVILLE (WDEF) — The Tennessee Department of Education released the graduation rate data for the last school year yesterday and the numbers are climbing. Statewide, 89.8% of high school students graduated on time and 78 districts’ graduation rates improved from last year. Tennessee Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn...
WTVC
Health Fair at the Chattanooga Market this Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Lindsay Bass discusses education and resources available to families at Children's Hospital at Erlanger and a Health Fair at the Chattanooga Market this Sunday. Stay connected with Erlanger Health System.
WDEF
Rhea County student killed in crash
EVENSVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Rhea County high school student died in a crash Thursday. It happened just south of Evensville on Back Valley Road at Payne Lane around 4 PM. Troopers say the Toyota Camry left the road and hit a tree. The driver was 18 year old...
Missing children from Spencer found safe; 1 in custody
Two children from Spencer have been found safe in Nashville after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an Endangered Child Alert on their behalf.
