Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Belle of Louisville hosting several fall, Halloween cruises in October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville is getting ready to set sail on some special fall cruises. There will be several themes to the cruises. The first will explore the Ohio River's connection to the Underground Railroad. From 4-5 p.m. on Oct. 8, guests will board the Mary M. Miller to learn about the role the river played in getting enslaved people to freedom. Tickets cost $10 for adults and seniors, $5 for children age 5-14, and free for kids age 4 and under.
Wave 3

Bowman Field celebrating 100 years at annual Bowmanfest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a big weekend out at Bowman Field! Bowmanfest is back after a pandemic hiatus. Not only will there be plenty of planes, food, and drinks, but the airfield is also celebrating 100 years of Bowman Field. WAVE News reporter Josh Ninke was live with...
Wave 3

Man pushing for reinvestigation into husband’s death at Louisville bar

Amid scathing allegations at youth detention center, Louisville hosts national symposium. After scathing allegations against a state-run juvenile detention center in Lyndon, the Louisville Metro is welcoming a national symposium on juvenile services. People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian. Updated: 11 hours ago. Most Louisville...
Wave 3

NAACP Louisville calls for resignation of Ky. AG Daniel Cameron

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s branch of the NAACP is seeking for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to resign, stating Cameron failed to conduct a fair investigation into the the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. NAACP’s resolution was sent to Cameron and the Kentucky General Assembly, where the organization...
Wave 3

St. James Court Art Show begins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People filled Old Louisville for the first day of the annual St. James Court Art Show. The three-day art show runs from Friday until Sunday. The art show takes place the first weekend of October, rain or shine. This year’s show features more than 600 artists...
Wave 3

Westport Village's annual fashion show is back

Amid scathing allegations at youth detention center, Louisville hosts national symposium. After scathing allegations against a state-run juvenile detention center in Lyndon, the Louisville Metro is welcoming a national symposium on juvenile services. Updated: 13 hours ago. No one was charged in Christopher McKinney’s death at Nowhere Bar, and his...
Money

Jeffersonville, Indiana

Walk along the Ohio River at night and you’ll catch an impressive view: Jeffersonville's Big Four Bridge is illuminated by rainbow LED lights that wrap around the entire structure, brightening the downtown crossing from Jeffersonville to Louisville, Kentucky. In the 1800s, Jeffersonville developed as a shipbuilding town. Today, the...
US News and World Report

The 10 Best Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville is well known for its long list of eclectic restaurants and eateries, serving everything from bourbon-inspired cuisine to authentic Mayan and Cuban fare. To help you narrow down your choices, U.S. News researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to bring you the best restaurants in this top Kentucky destination. Fill up your belly at one of these award-winning eateries, then work off the calories by exploring Louisville's top attractions.
wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 7

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is more than halfway through, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 7. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click...
Wave 3

Movie producer searching for extras in the Louisville area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Movie producer Sun Ho Donovan is searching for 300 extras to bring her faith-based love story ‘Just One Life’ to Louisville. According to the film’s website, Donovan is casting 300 people from the Louisville area to appear as extras in multiple scenes. “We’re...
WLKY.com

6 things to do around Louisville this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's another weekend packed with events in and around Louisville -- many of them celebrating the start of fall. Check out some of our top picks. One of the area's most popular art shows is making its return this weekend to Old Louisville. WHEN: Sept. 29...
