Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Indiana You Must SeeTravel MavenIndiana State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndianapolis, IN
Wave 3
JCPS’ singing superstar student D’Corey Johnson going on tour, moving to California
Employees at a Butchertown bar and music venue were employed one day, then had no job the following day. The University of Louisville officially opened a new residence hall named after two-time National Championship Coach Denny Crum. Doctors see new spike in cases of childhood virus. Updated: 9 hours ago.
wdrb.com
Belle of Louisville hosting several fall, Halloween cruises in October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville is getting ready to set sail on some special fall cruises. There will be several themes to the cruises. The first will explore the Ohio River's connection to the Underground Railroad. From 4-5 p.m. on Oct. 8, guests will board the Mary M. Miller to learn about the role the river played in getting enslaved people to freedom. Tickets cost $10 for adults and seniors, $5 for children age 5-14, and free for kids age 4 and under.
What Happened Inside Former Kentucky Asylum with Secret Tunnels Will Haunt Your Dreams
If you think that Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, KY, is a scary place, you have yet to hear about the Lakeland Asylum. It used to be located in an area now known as E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park. The 550-acre park is on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky. The...
Is This the Scariest Road in Kentucky? Are You Willing to Find Out?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
Wave 3
Bowman Field celebrating 100 years at annual Bowmanfest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a big weekend out at Bowman Field! Bowmanfest is back after a pandemic hiatus. Not only will there be plenty of planes, food, and drinks, but the airfield is also celebrating 100 years of Bowman Field. WAVE News reporter Josh Ninke was live with...
wdrb.com
Hurricane Ian has some Louisville residents changing their vacation plans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Hurricane Ian strengthens from a Category 3 to a Category 4 storm, every county in Florida is under a state of emergency. But the storm is also impacting people across the country, even Kentucky and southern Indiana residents. Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category...
Wave 3
Man pushing for reinvestigation into husband’s death at Louisville bar
Amid scathing allegations at youth detention center, Louisville hosts national symposium. After scathing allegations against a state-run juvenile detention center in Lyndon, the Louisville Metro is welcoming a national symposium on juvenile services. People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian. Updated: 11 hours ago. Most Louisville...
Wave 3
Louisville native prepares to ride out Hurricane Ian in Florida home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Standing 12 feet off the ground, Barbara Kehoe’s Florida home is built to withstand hurricane winds and floods. She is planning on staying for now, but facing Hurricane Ian, a possible Category 3 storm, uncertainty rules the day. ”If it intensifies to 4, and we...
wdrb.com
Louisville family staying in hotel after truck crashed into their house
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville family is now staying in a hotel after a truck crashed into their home in the middle of the night. It happened on Wednesday as Ella and Lonnie Hardin slept inside their Hazelwood Avenue house. "At first maybe I thought it was a bomb,"...
Wave 3
NAACP Louisville calls for resignation of Ky. AG Daniel Cameron
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s branch of the NAACP is seeking for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to resign, stating Cameron failed to conduct a fair investigation into the the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. NAACP’s resolution was sent to Cameron and the Kentucky General Assembly, where the organization...
Wave 3
St. James Court Art Show begins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People filled Old Louisville for the first day of the annual St. James Court Art Show. The three-day art show runs from Friday until Sunday. The art show takes place the first weekend of October, rain or shine. This year’s show features more than 600 artists...
Wave 3
Westport Village's annual fashion show is back
Amid scathing allegations at youth detention center, Louisville hosts national symposium. After scathing allegations against a state-run juvenile detention center in Lyndon, the Louisville Metro is welcoming a national symposium on juvenile services. Updated: 13 hours ago. No one was charged in Christopher McKinney’s death at Nowhere Bar, and his...
Jeffersonville, Indiana
Walk along the Ohio River at night and you’ll catch an impressive view: Jeffersonville's Big Four Bridge is illuminated by rainbow LED lights that wrap around the entire structure, brightening the downtown crossing from Jeffersonville to Louisville, Kentucky. In the 1800s, Jeffersonville developed as a shipbuilding town. Today, the...
US News and World Report
The 10 Best Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville is well known for its long list of eclectic restaurants and eateries, serving everything from bourbon-inspired cuisine to authentic Mayan and Cuban fare. To help you narrow down your choices, U.S. News researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to bring you the best restaurants in this top Kentucky destination. Fill up your belly at one of these award-winning eateries, then work off the calories by exploring Louisville's top attractions.
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 7
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is more than halfway through, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 7. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click...
Wave 3
Movie producer searching for extras in the Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Movie producer Sun Ho Donovan is searching for 300 extras to bring her faith-based love story ‘Just One Life’ to Louisville. According to the film’s website, Donovan is casting 300 people from the Louisville area to appear as extras in multiple scenes. “We’re...
Wave 3
Amid scathing allegations at youth detention center, Louisville hosts national symposium
No one was charged in Christopher McKinney’s death at Nowhere Bar, and his husband is pushing to get the case reinvestigated. People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian. Updated: 11 hours ago. Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a...
WLKY.com
6 things to do around Louisville this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's another weekend packed with events in and around Louisville -- many of them celebrating the start of fall. Check out some of our top picks. One of the area's most popular art shows is making its return this weekend to Old Louisville. WHEN: Sept. 29...
Wave 3
Employees and performers blindsided by Butchertown bar’s sudden closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Employees at a Butchertown bar and music venue were employed one day, then had no job the following day. The Whirling Tiger closed suddenly without an explanation Monday, raising eyebrows from the people who are now out of work. Beth Dunn is the founder of the...
wdrb.com
9-year-old JCPS student going on concert tour, moving to California to pursue big dreams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The morning announcements have turned out to be a Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) student's big break. Last year, a student from Bates Elementary became social media famous for singing the National Anthem during the morning announcements. And 9-year-old D'Corey Johnson hasn't stopped there. He also...
