Was Hit On Mac Jones Dirty? David Andrew Has Interesting Answer
FOXBORO, Mass. — In the immediate aftermath of Mac Jones injuring his ankle last Sunday, it seemed as if few people considered whether Calais Campbell’s hit on the Patriots quarterback was dirty. We admittedly didn’t think anything of it after New England’s ugly loss to the Baltimore Ravens,...
Scott Zolak Confidently Makes Prediction About Mac Jones’ Injury Treatment
Since neither Mac Jones nor Bill Belichick is going to give us anything, Patriots fans and media members alike have to try and piece together clues about the quarterback’s injury situation. At this point, really the only thing the public knows about Jones’ ailment is that it’s a sprained...
Aaron Rodgers Attaches Label To Matthew Judon Before Patriots-Packers Game
Brian Hoyer probably won’t be the only Patriots player who will need to step up Sunday when New England visits the Green Bay. Under the impression that the visitors’ offense won’t be at full strength, the entire Patriots defense will need to rise to the occasion when the unit goes toe-to-toe with the Aaron Rodgers-led Packers offense. New England’s D also should be looking to make a statement after Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens moved the football with relative ease this past Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
Ex-NFL Pro Bowler Claims Patriots’ Bill Belichick ‘On The Hot Seat’
The New England Patriots head into their Week 4 matchup against future Pro Football Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday amid a slow 1-2 start to the 2022 season, which includes a 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. Brandon Marshall, a...
Chiefs Star Responds To ‘Disturbing Language’ At Matt Ryan Report
Had Chris Jones not flapped his gums at Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Chiefs might have left Indianapolis with a Week 3 win. A late-game, third-down sack of Ryan seemed like it was going to seal a road win for Kansas City, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Jones extended Indianapolis’ drive. Ryan and company took full advantage of Jones’ slip-up by scoring the go-ahead touchdown and the Colts ultimately held on for their first win of the 2022 NFL season.
Bill Belichick ‘Sabotaging’ Patriots? Colin Cowherd Floats Theory
Is Bill Belichick deliberately putting the New England Patriots into a difficult spot to get back at Robert Kraft?. It’s a wacky idea, for sure, and Colin Cowherd made clear Friday on FS1 that he doesn’t necessarily believe that’s the case as the Patriots navigate another rollercoaster season. But Cowherd still pointed out a possible conspiracy theory that one hypothetically could cook up based on what’s transpired in Foxboro over the past few years.
Mac Jones Returns To Patriots Practice Ahead Of Packers Game
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had their most important player back on the field Friday. Starting quarterback Mac Jones was present at the Patriots’ final practice of Week 4, suiting up for the first time since suffering a reported high ankle sprain in last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Packers Star Offensive Lineman Expected To Play Vs. Patriots
It seems as though Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have a little more protection around him Sunday when they host the New England Patriots. Two-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who played in just one game last season after tearing his ACL in 2020, returned to practice Friday after sitting out practice the day prior, according to Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com. Bakhtiari did not show up on the Packers injury report, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, and Hodkiewicz reported he is expected to play.
Did Aaron Rodgers’ Comments About Bill Belichick ‘Undercut’ Tom Brady?
Aaron Rodgers dropped the ultimate accolade on Bill Belichick this week, calling him the “best coach of all time” and a “living legend” ahead of the Green Bay Packers’ Week 4 matchup with the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field. On the surface, there’s nothing...
Byron Leftwich Has Blunt Take On What’s Ailing Tom Brady, Bucs Offense
The Buccaneers are 2-1 and atop of the NFC South to start the 2022 NFL season, but Tampa Bay’s issues are offense are clear to see. The team has averaged 17 points per game, and Tom Brady has only averaged 224.3 passing yards per game through the first three weeks of the season.
Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady, SNF Showdown
We get another salivating quarterback matchup with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, as the Bucs hope to be a bright spot in the community after a difficult weekend in the wake of Hurricane Ian.Chiefs @ Bucs Game Information. Location: Raymond...
Chris Godwin is Questionable to Play Sunday for the Buccaneers
Chris Godwin is listed as questionable to play Sunday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. Whether or not Godwin plays Sunday likely won’t be decided until about 90 minutes before game time when the Bucs have to announce who will be inactive for the game. Godwin came into this season rehabbing a torn ACL, was able to get through that, but then injured his hamstring during the team’s Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys and hasn’t played since.
Mac Jones Rumors: Why QB Might Not Want ‘Scary’ Tightrope Surgery
When news first broke that Mac Jones suffered a “severe” high ankle sprain last Sunday, many speculated the New England Patriots quarterback could undergo a procedure known as “tightrope surgery.”. Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts both got the surgery while at Alabama — while Jones was on...
Patriots Player Throws Cold Water On Stunning Mac Jones Report
Patriots fans might want to avoid getting their hopes up about a report intended to do just that. NFL Media’s Mike Giardi on Thursday reported Jones hadn’t ruled himself out for this Sunday night’s road game against the Green Bay Packers. The news arrived mere days after Adam Schefter of ESPN reported New England’s starting quarterback likely will miss multiple games after suffering a severe high ankle sprain last Sunday.
Max Fried Forced to Leave Game Early Friday for the Atlanta Braves
Max Fried had to leave the game early Friday night for the Atlanta Braves, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports. Fried had been pitching well in the first game of a series versus the New York Mets that could go a long way towards determining who will win the National League East. Fried had allowed one run, a run that wouldn’t have scored if Eddie Rosario had come up with a catchable ball that allowed Jeff McNeil to score in five innings. The Braves have stated that Fried had to leave the game due to illness. The team has not stated if they expect him to make his next and last start of the regular season next week.
MLB・
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Has No Timetable for Return
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reports he has no timetable for the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. McDaniel wasn’t willing to give a timetable for Tagovailoa’s return. The backlash has been hefty following the decision by team doctors to allow him to play on a short week after his alarming concussion-like symptoms on Sunday. Time will tell what his timetable is, but it feels safe to say that backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be under center next Sunday against the New York Jets.
Patriots Vs. Packers Week 4 Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick
The Patriots will be in relatively unfamiliar territory Sunday when they travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers. New England is expected to have Brian Hoyer under center for the Week 4 clash at Lambeau Field with Mac Jones nursing an ankle injury. The betting markets reacted in kind with Green Bay currently a 9-point favorite.
Charlie Morton Signs Extension With Atlanta Braves
Charlie Morton has signed a one-year contract extension with the Atlanta Braves, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. That extension will pay Morton $20 million next season and includes a $20 million club option for the 2024 season. The Braves already had a $20 million team option for next season, but by signing Morton to an extension, rather than just exercising that option, they were able to get the team option for the 2024 season as well.
MLB・
Tua Tagovailoa Injury: Positive Update For Dolphins Quarterback
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a horrific injury Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, in which he had to be stretchered off the field. Tagovailoa, who sustained head and neck injuries after being slammed to the turf on a sack by Josh Tupou, was brought to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but the good news is that he won’t have an extended stay there.
Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown OUT Sunday, RB D'Andre Swift Unlikely
Looking to claw back to the .500 mark, the 1-2 Detroit Lions will likely take the field Sunday minus two of their best offensive players. According to ESPN’s Eric Woodyard, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is out for Week 4’s contest against the Seattle Seahawks, while running back D’Andre Swift is unlikely to play.
