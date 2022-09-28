ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NESN

Was Hit On Mac Jones Dirty? David Andrew Has Interesting Answer

FOXBORO, Mass. — In the immediate aftermath of Mac Jones injuring his ankle last Sunday, it seemed as if few people considered whether Calais Campbell’s hit on the Patriots quarterback was dirty. We admittedly didn’t think anything of it after New England’s ugly loss to the Baltimore Ravens,...
NESN

Aaron Rodgers Attaches Label To Matthew Judon Before Patriots-Packers Game

Brian Hoyer probably won’t be the only Patriots player who will need to step up Sunday when New England visits the Green Bay. Under the impression that the visitors’ offense won’t be at full strength, the entire Patriots defense will need to rise to the occasion when the unit goes toe-to-toe with the Aaron Rodgers-led Packers offense. New England’s D also should be looking to make a statement after Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens moved the football with relative ease this past Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
NESN

Chiefs Star Responds To ‘Disturbing Language’ At Matt Ryan Report

Had Chris Jones not flapped his gums at Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Chiefs might have left Indianapolis with a Week 3 win. A late-game, third-down sack of Ryan seemed like it was going to seal a road win for Kansas City, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Jones extended Indianapolis’ drive. Ryan and company took full advantage of Jones’ slip-up by scoring the go-ahead touchdown and the Colts ultimately held on for their first win of the 2022 NFL season.
NESN

Bill Belichick ‘Sabotaging’ Patriots? Colin Cowherd Floats Theory

Is Bill Belichick deliberately putting the New England Patriots into a difficult spot to get back at Robert Kraft?. It’s a wacky idea, for sure, and Colin Cowherd made clear Friday on FS1 that he doesn’t necessarily believe that’s the case as the Patriots navigate another rollercoaster season. But Cowherd still pointed out a possible conspiracy theory that one hypothetically could cook up based on what’s transpired in Foxboro over the past few years.
NESN

Mac Jones Returns To Patriots Practice Ahead Of Packers Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had their most important player back on the field Friday. Starting quarterback Mac Jones was present at the Patriots’ final practice of Week 4, suiting up for the first time since suffering a reported high ankle sprain in last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
NESN

Packers Star Offensive Lineman Expected To Play Vs. Patriots

It seems as though Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have a little more protection around him Sunday when they host the New England Patriots. Two-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who played in just one game last season after tearing his ACL in 2020, returned to practice Friday after sitting out practice the day prior, according to Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com. Bakhtiari did not show up on the Packers injury report, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, and Hodkiewicz reported he is expected to play.
NESN

Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady, SNF Showdown

We get another salivating quarterback matchup with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, as the Bucs hope to be a bright spot in the community after a difficult weekend in the wake of Hurricane Ian.Chiefs @ Bucs Game Information. Location: Raymond...
NESN

Chris Godwin is Questionable to Play Sunday for the Buccaneers

Chris Godwin is listed as questionable to play Sunday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. Whether or not Godwin plays Sunday likely won’t be decided until about 90 minutes before game time when the Bucs have to announce who will be inactive for the game. Godwin came into this season rehabbing a torn ACL, was able to get through that, but then injured his hamstring during the team’s Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys and hasn’t played since.
NESN

Mac Jones Rumors: Why QB Might Not Want ‘Scary’ Tightrope Surgery

When news first broke that Mac Jones suffered a “severe” high ankle sprain last Sunday, many speculated the New England Patriots quarterback could undergo a procedure known as “tightrope surgery.”. Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts both got the surgery while at Alabama — while Jones was on...
NESN

Patriots Player Throws Cold Water On Stunning Mac Jones Report

Patriots fans might want to avoid getting their hopes up about a report intended to do just that. NFL Media’s Mike Giardi on Thursday reported Jones hadn’t ruled himself out for this Sunday night’s road game against the Green Bay Packers. The news arrived mere days after Adam Schefter of ESPN reported New England’s starting quarterback likely will miss multiple games after suffering a severe high ankle sprain last Sunday.
NESN

Max Fried Forced to Leave Game Early Friday for the Atlanta Braves

Max Fried had to leave the game early Friday night for the Atlanta Braves, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports. Fried had been pitching well in the first game of a series versus the New York Mets that could go a long way towards determining who will win the National League East. Fried had allowed one run, a run that wouldn’t have scored if Eddie Rosario had come up with a catchable ball that allowed Jeff McNeil to score in five innings. The Braves have stated that Fried had to leave the game due to illness. The team has not stated if they expect him to make his next and last start of the regular season next week.
NESN

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Has No Timetable for Return

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reports he has no timetable for the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. McDaniel wasn’t willing to give a timetable for Tagovailoa’s return. The backlash has been hefty following the decision by team doctors to allow him to play on a short week after his alarming concussion-like symptoms on Sunday. Time will tell what his timetable is, but it feels safe to say that backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be under center next Sunday against the New York Jets.
NESN

Patriots Vs. Packers Week 4 Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick

The Patriots will be in relatively unfamiliar territory Sunday when they travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers. New England is expected to have Brian Hoyer under center for the Week 4 clash at Lambeau Field with Mac Jones nursing an ankle injury. The betting markets reacted in kind with Green Bay currently a 9-point favorite.
NESN

Charlie Morton Signs Extension With Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton has signed a one-year contract extension with the Atlanta Braves, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. That extension will pay Morton $20 million next season and includes a $20 million club option for the 2024 season. The Braves already had a $20 million team option for next season, but by signing Morton to an extension, rather than just exercising that option, they were able to get the team option for the 2024 season as well.
NESN

Tua Tagovailoa Injury: Positive Update For Dolphins Quarterback

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a horrific injury Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, in which he had to be stretchered off the field. Tagovailoa, who sustained head and neck injuries after being slammed to the turf on a sack by Josh Tupou, was brought to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but the good news is that he won’t have an extended stay there.
NESN

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown OUT Sunday, RB D'Andre Swift Unlikely

Looking to claw back to the .500 mark, the 1-2 Detroit Lions will likely take the field Sunday minus two of their best offensive players. According to ESPN’s Eric Woodyard, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is out for Week 4’s contest against the Seattle Seahawks, while running back D’Andre Swift is unlikely to play.
NESN

