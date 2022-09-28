ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Here's why you should put a quarter in a cup of frozen water during a hurricane

By Joanna Fantozzi,Lloyd Lee
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jm56o_0iE9Gcvt00

  • The "quarter in frozen cup of water" trick could prevent you from getting sick in the aftermath of a hurricane.
  • You just fill a cup with water, freeze it, and stick a quarter on top.
  • When you come back from a hurricane evacuation, if the quarter is still at the top of the cup, your food is likely safe to eat.

When thinking about hurricane safety, we usually focus on staying safe during the actual storm. But sometimes coming back in the aftermath of a natural disaster — like Hurricane Ian , which made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday — can have its own dangers.

It's very likely that power outages during a major storm will spoil any food leftover in your fridge. But when you come back after being evacuated, how do you know if your food is safe to eat?

Introducing the simple but genius "quarter in a frozen cup of water" trick.

This trick has been going around for a while, but it resurfaces every time a natural disaster is looming. All you have to do is fill a cup with water and place it in the freezer until frozen solid. Then you put a quarter on top of the cup, and put it back in the freezer.

When you come back:

  • If your quarter is still on top of the cup: This means your electricity (and therefore your refrigerator) did not go out for a significant time frame during the storm, and your food is probably safe to eat.

    That said, per Snopes , "Because ice is less dense than water, the ice on which the coin is resting on will float on the water it creates as it is melting. It is therefore possible that the cup of ice could melt partially — even substantially — before refreezing and still show the coin as being in the same position. To be sure, it could also fall off or move in a clearly detectable way, but it is not guaranteed."
  • If the quarter has sunk to the bottom: That means the power was out for a significant time and you should probably empty your fridge before you get severely ill from eating spoiled groceries.
  • If the quarter is somewhere in the middle: You may be safe, but the freshness of your fridge contents is iffy.

The FDA says that when preparing for emergencies, the temperature of your freezer should be below zero degrees Fahrenheit, and your fridge temperature should not be above 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

The FDA also suggests freezing containers of ice water to help your food stay cooler longer, even if the power goes out, and also to place refrigerated items in the freezer that you won't use immediately so they stay fresh.

Refrigerated food is safe as long as the door is kept shut and the power is out for no longer than four hours.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 8

Related
The Independent

Florida woman films herself riding out Hurricane Ian in pool float as storm surge swallows neighborhood

A woman has shared distressing footage of herself floating in an inflatable pool inside her home during Hurricane Ian as waves lap up against the windows.On Wednesday, countless Floridians remained stranded after the near-Category 5 storm hit southwest Florida.The woman, who identifies herself as Beth on TikTok, posted the video on Thursday. “If you’ve ever floated in a floaty pool in your own living room with your refrigerator, at your door,” she says. Dozens of commentators inquired after her safety and the clip received millions of views.She has since posted two videos, one titled “I’m alive!!!”, which shows a...
FLORIDA STATE
Seacoast Current

New England, if You Smell Cucumbers in Your House, Here’s Why You Should Get Out Fast

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We typically let our noses guide us on a daily basis toward the delicious, soothing, or curious smells, and away from the disgusting. However, THIS smell is crucially important, and not one you want to mess around with.
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Evacuation#Ice Water#Frozen Food#Hurricanes
Daily Mail

'Splooting' squirrels are 'freaking people out' in the San Francisco Bay: Animals are spotted stretching out on the ground all over the city to cool down in record-breaking heatwave

The San Francisco Bay area is experiencing a record-breaking heatwave that is causing squirrels to stretch out on the ground in order to release their body heat into the environment - and this act of ‘splooting’ is ‘freaking out’ people. Numerous reports of the grounded, motionless...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
FDA
shefinds

The Deodorant Ingredient You Should Stop Using ASAP--It's So Bad For Your Skin!

If you’re someone who can’t stand to be sweaty and will do anything to avoid body odor, then there’s a good chance deodorant is a part of your daily routine. Whether you’re faithful to one brand or prefer to mix things up and try new brands and scents, the reality remains: some deodorants contain ingredients that can actually irritate your skin or pose far more risky health consequences. Although aluminum may be the “dicey” ingredient on most people’s minds when they think of deodorant, experts are talking about an even greater concern. This is the deodorant ingredients they say you should stop using ASAP because it’s so bad for your skin.
SKIN CARE
Outsider.com

Experts Say There’s ‘No Longer Hope’ for Endangered Mother Whale Tangled in Fishing Gear

Scientists believe that a North Atlantic right whale currently entangled in fishing gear for the fifth time is “all but certain” to die. According to a Sept. 22 press release from the New England Aquarium, Snow Cone, the whale, is trapped in “heavy” fishing gear for at least her fifth time. On September 21st, the aquarium’s aerial survey team discovered the tangled whale when flying south of Nantucket, Massachusetts.
NANTUCKET, MA
Us Weekly

Holy Skin! This Is the No. 1 Retinol Night Cream in the U.S.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our […]
SKIN CARE
Insider

Insider

609K+
Followers
34K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy