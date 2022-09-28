ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animal rescuers save raccoon with peanut butter jar stuck on its head

Well, that was jarring!

A raccoon was saved by animal rescuers in Massachusetts on Monday when the furry varmint became stuck in a peanut butter jar.

“This raccoon wasn’t feeling too smooth (or chunky for that matter) after getting his head stuck in a peanut butter jar and losing his ability to find food on his own,” the Cape Wildlife Center wrote in a Facebook post.

“Despite this setback he still was able to challenge our rescue team to a difficult game of hide and seek.”

The masked bandit initially ran away from Cape Wildlife Center’s crew and hid in the woods, forcing the mission to be postponed.

A local homeowner was able to find the raccoon the next day.

After calling the wildlife center, the troop tiptoed back to the raccoon’s home. Once the raccoon came out of his den, a grabber tool was quickly used to take the jar off.

A raccoon was saved by Massachusetts animal rescuers after getting its head stuck in a peanut butter jar.
"Luckily the jar hadn't caused any trauma to his neck," the Cape Wildlife Center wrote.
"This is a common occurrence with raccoons and other species that frequent garbage and recycling bins looking for food," said Cape Wildlife Center.
The Cape Wildlife Center said homeowners should properly close their trash bins as raccoons could be permanently injured or killed by such incidents.

“Luckily the jar hadn’t caused any trauma to his neck,” the Cape Wildlife Center wrote. “This little masked bandit got lucky but unfortunately this is a common occurrence with raccoons and other species that frequent garbage and recycling bins looking for food.

“Please remember to secure bins tightly and wash out containers and jars completely so they don’t attract unwanted diners.”

