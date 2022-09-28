Press Release: 3air launched its BSC token On Mexc Exchange on September 22nd and is using NFTs for broadband connectivity through its cross-chain platform. 28th September, Dubai, UAE – Bitcoin-based internet connectivity solution 3air has launched its token today on Mexc Global with the ticker $3AIR. The BSC is bridged for cross-chain compatibility, with two chains already live on its platform. 3air has also launched a marketplace with the goal of a type of NFTs that provides a new form of utility for users across the world as the company continues to help African nations connect to the internet.

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO