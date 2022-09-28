Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
'Find a Path That Allows for Crypto Innovation': Coinbase US Policy Chief
Debate continued at Mainnet over the role of regulations and KYC in the crypto industry. As governments worldwide grapple with whether and how to regulate cryptocurrencies, publicly traded exchange Coinbase is looking to guide policymakers in developing regulations that protect consumers but are beneficial to institutions and crypto-natives alike. "What...
crowdfundinsider.com
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
blockchain.news
DeFiance Capital Seeking $100M in Funding to Invest in Liquid Tokens
Crypto Venture Capital firm, DeFiance Capital is in the process of raising as much as $100 million as it looks to invest in “Liquid Tokens.”. According to three sources familiar with the matter who spoke to The Block, the fund is dubbed the "Liquid Venture Fund," and one of the sources affirmed that more than 50% of the projected capital had been raised.
decrypt.co
Uniswap Labs Eyes $200M in Fresh Funding: Report
New reports indicate that Uniswap Labs, the development team behind the eponymous DeFi exchange, is in talks for fresh funding. The development team behind DeFi's largest exchange Uniswap is reportedly on track to become the next crypto unicorn. TechCrunch reports that the round could fall between $100 million and $200...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Crypto influencer Lark Davis accused of profiting from crypto dumps; Warner Music partners with OpenSea
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 29 includes investor Stanley Druckenmiller saying cryptocurrency has a big role to play as trust in central banks declines, ZachXBT alleging that crypto influencer Lark Davis profited over $1 million from dumping low-cap crypto projects and Warner Music teaming up with OpenSea to allow artists extend their fanbase in Web3 through NFTs.
dailyhodl.com
OKX Has Enabled ORBS Staking for All Orbs Community Members
Holders of the ORBS token can now stake their assets on the OKX cryptocurrency exchange. The support of this powerful trading platform enhances the token’s appeal and the Orbs token’s utility. OKX is one of the leading global cryptocurrency exchanges and trading platforms. It processes over $2 billion...
CoinDesk
Data Firm Inca Digital CEO: Crypto Innovation Is a Matter of National Security
Crypto innovators must be encouraged to stay in the U.S. , said the CEO of software developer Inca Digital. The Washington, D.C., company recently won a Defense Department contract to look into crypto security risks. “There’s a wide acknowledgement that while there are national security issues, it is a national...
zycrypto.com
Satoshi Action Fund Founder Unleashes Chilling Ethereum Warning, Says Vitalik Buterin Failed
Dennis Porter, the founder of the Satoshi Action Fund, has issued a stark warning about Ethereum. According to Porter, this will be Ethereum’s last cycle as the industry’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Buterin Failed, Declares Dennis Porter. Unless you’re new in the cryptoverse, you’d know there has...
crowdfundinsider.com
Circle Announces Acquisition of Elements to Streamline Crypto Payments
On stage at Converge22, Circle announced an accelerated crypto payments roadmap enhanced by the recent acquisition of Elements, a merchant and developer-first payments orchestration platform. The announcement “includes plans to quickly scale payment offerings to unlock utility value for crypto and lower the barrier of entry for merchants to access...
thenewscrypto.com
MicroStrategy Recruiting for BTC Lightning Network Engineer
The company plans to have Lightning wallets available to 10 million clients. The firm plans to develop a Lightning Network-based SaaS platform. There has been a proliferation of businesses entering the crypto space recently. While some investors get out midway, the vast majority have been increasing their bets. On the other side, MicroStrategy’s former CEO, Michael Saylor, has been widely recognized as a major Bitcoin advocate.
dailyhodl.com
Decentralized Social (DESO) Outpaces Crypto Market and Surges 102% This Week Amid Integration With MetaMask
A social media-focused altcoin is surging this week after the announcement of a new partnership with the popular crypto wallet MetaMask. Decentralized social media platform Decentralized Social (DESO) rallied to a weekly high of $11 today, marking a 102% increase from its seven-day low of $5.43. The 226th-ranked crypto asset...
coinnewsspan.com
California Planning to Model Crypto Policies for the Rest of the US
Like the 1960s automobile emission guidelines, California is ready to moderate the Web3 and crypto community. The state has expressed willingness to reform a set of regulations regarding crypto for the rest of the USA. Dee Dee Myers, a state official, talked about the development in a recent interview. The...
NEWSBTC
HKMA recognises Arcartera’s work on Digital Blockchain Assets
Arcartera Limited, a Hong Kong based Developer of Blockchain Infrastructure, has received an official Letter of Appreciation from the country’s Monetary Authority (HKMA). HKMA just announced their first pilot transactions of CBDC, which was achieved using mBridge, a system developed by the Bank of International Settlements (BIS). Arcartera was a key team member involved in this project.
bitcoinist.com
Cross-chain Platform 3air Launches Token on Mexc Exchange, as it Connects People through NFTs
Press Release: 3air launched its BSC token On Mexc Exchange on September 22nd and is using NFTs for broadband connectivity through its cross-chain platform. 28th September, Dubai, UAE – Bitcoin-based internet connectivity solution 3air has launched its token today on Mexc Global with the ticker $3AIR. The BSC is bridged for cross-chain compatibility, with two chains already live on its platform. 3air has also launched a marketplace with the goal of a type of NFTs that provides a new form of utility for users across the world as the company continues to help African nations connect to the internet.
decrypt.co
Ethereum Merge Shows Crypto Is 'Getting Its Act Together': Eric Schmidt
Schmidt also said that if Chainlink can scale, it will be “a major contribution” to the tech industry. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt thinks Web3 is “not normal” compared to other industries—but says it’s on the right track. In a Wednesday fireside chat at...
decrypt.co
How PussyDAO Is Using Solana NFTs to Sell Physical Underwear
The Web3 brand's vibe is "punk rock meets hyperfemininity," tapping NFTs that can be redeemed for apparel and other products. PussyDAO is a new Web3 startup that plans to sell Solana-based NFTs that can be redeemed for physical panties and other goods. It was started by Izzy Howell, formerly head...
decrypt.co
Crypto Gaming Will 'Bring 100 Million People Into Web3': Framework Ventures Co-Founder
The crypto market may be in its tenth month of the downtrend, but for Michael Anderson, the co-founder of Framework Ventures, this time represents possibly the best opportunity to invest in new startups and projects. Framework Ventures entered the scene in 2019 amid the previous bear market, and such conditions,...
decrypt.co
ICO Hype Man Ian Balina Launches GoFundMe to Tackle SEC Lawsuit
Crypto bro Balina wants money to fight the SEC “on behalf of the whole crypto community.” So far, he’s raised about a grand. Crypto influencer Ian Balina has launched a GoFundMe page to pay for his legal defense against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which earlier this month filed a lawsuit against him for allegedly selling unregistered securities.
u.today
IOTA's New Shimmer Token Makes Its First Major Exchange Listing: Details
