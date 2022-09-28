ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.86% to $273.82 during Thursday's session amid overall market weakness. Major indexes are lower as stocks pull back after gaining on Wednesday. Jobless claims for September came in below estimates, which has added to concerns of further Fed action to curb the tight labor market. An economic slowdown could drive consumers to cut back on discretionary spending.
How Is The Market Feeling About Marathon Digital Holdings?

Marathon Digital Holdings's MARA short percent of float has risen 17.88% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 29.63 million shares sold short, which is 25.52% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
NVIDIA Whale Trades For September 29

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Cryptocurrency Algorand Up More Than 6% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Algorand's ALGO/USD price has risen 6.15% to $0.36. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 5.0% loss, moving from $0.38 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $3.56. The...
Analyzing Walgreens Boots Alliance's Short Interest

Walgreens Boots Alliance's WBA short percent of float has fallen 16.89% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 22.57 million shares sold short, which is 3.15% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
What Did Warren Buffett Say He'd Write A $25 Billion Check For?

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett is well known for his frugality. The extent of his frugal quirks are well-documented. You may already know that he never spends more than $3.17 on breakfast or that he lives in the same house he bought in 1958 for about $31,000. You may even know from his documentary “Becoming Buffett” that his No. 1 is: Never lose money.
7 Analysts Have This to Say About AbbVie

AbbVie ABBV has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $162.43 versus the current price of AbbVie at $142.73, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated AbbVie...
Bulls and Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Apple, Meta And Why Michael Burry Says This Could Be Worse Than 2008

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. Stocks ended the Friday session with not only a losing week, but also a losing month and quarter, as the mass selling of equities continued. The S&P 500 was down 2.64% for the week, the Dow Industrials gave up 2.75% and the Nasdaq Composite fell by 2.38% this week. September has historically been a difficult month for the markets, this year was no exception.
Expert Ratings for Walt Disney

Within the last quarter, Walt Disney DIS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 15 analysts have an average price target of $139.93 versus the current price of Walt Disney at $96.045, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 15 analysts...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

PDC Energy PDCE - P/E: 4.5. PDC Energy's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $5.11, whereas in Q1, they were at 3.66. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.06%, which has increased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips saw an increase in earnings...
Where Walt Disney Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Walt Disney DIS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 15 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Walt Disney. The company has an average price target of $139.93 with a high of $160.00 and a low of $120.00.
Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dipping more than 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.23% to 28,865.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 10,638.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.97% to 3,605.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares...
Dow Falls 600 Points, S&P 500 Down 2.5%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 600 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 2.04% to 29,078.45 while the NASDAQ fell 3.59% to 10,655.25. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.53% to 3,625.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by...
Terra Luna Classic Rises More Than 8% In 24 hours

Terra Luna Classic's LUNC/USD price has increased 8.06% over the past 24 hours to $0.00030. Over the past week, LUNC has experienced an uptick of over 17.0%, moving from $0.00026 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $119.18. The chart below compares the...
INVESTOR DEADLINE: Investors in Barclays PLC with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit – BCS

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Barclays PLC BCS American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") on a U.S. open market between February 18, 2021 and March 25, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have until November 22, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Barclays class action lawsuit. The Barclays class action lawsuit – captioned City of North Miami Beach Police Officers' and Firefighters' Retirement Plan v. Barclays PLC, No. 22-cv-08172 (S.D.N.Y.) – charges Barclays and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Looking At United Parcel Service's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Parcel Service. Looking at options history for United Parcel Service UPS we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the...
Wall Street Mixed; Dow Drops Over 50 Points

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.22% to 29,160.17 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 10,751.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.01% to 3,640.75. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real...
