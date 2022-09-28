ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

NewsTimes

Love of tractors turns 17-year-old Greenwich student into a TikTok star as followers watch him tinker

GREENWICH — Most TikTok users tune into the social media platform to watch videos of people dancing, doing silly tricks and throwing together meals. But Andrew Hanna, a mechanical whiz-kid from Greenwich, has a completely different following from around the country — and around the world — for his own unique speciality: fixing up old farm tractors and making them run again.
GREENWICH, CT
NewsTimes

Torrington's Celebrate Belonging held on Main Street

TORRINGTON — The Be Ready Project's second Celebrate Belonging event shut down Main Street Thursday afternoon, as more than 30 agencies gathered to provide information and support for their community. Judy Kobylarz-Dillard, founder of the Be Ready Project, organized the event, which is intended to bring families and individuals...
TORRINGTON, CT
NewsTimes

At 18, he delivered New Milford's mail from his Camaro. 48 years later, he's retiring

NEW MILFORD — In the mid-1970s, town residents may have seen Patrick Costello delivering mail on rural roads from his own car — a 1969 red Chevrolet Camaro. "You sit in the middle of your seat and use your left foot for the gas pedal and your left hand to drive," said Costello, a New Milford resident and post office employee. "Then you pull up to the mail boxes, which are all on the right hand side, and you stick the mail inside."
NEW MILFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Crumbl Cookies opens fifth Connecticut location in Milford

Crumbl Cookies, the fast-growing, Tik Tok-viral cookie brand, has opened its fifth Connecticut location in Milford. The store opened Thursday, Sept. 22 on 1642b Boston Post Road after announcing the store's opening back in Nov. 2021. The new location follows recent openings around the state: a Fairfield location, which opened Aug. 12; a North Haven store, which opened July 15; and another in Danbury, which debuted May 20.
MILFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Hundreds call for Norwalk school board leader to be removed

NORWALK — Amid backlash over the school district's proposed changes for middle schoolers, hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for Colin Hosten to be removed as chairman of the Board of Education. The petition has been launched as the school district revised plans for its Middle School...
NORWALK, CT
NewsTimes

Witch Bitch Thrift to re-open but in new location in New Haven

A witch thrift and vintage shop will be opening its doors to the New Haven community on 105 Whitney Ave. Witch Bitch Thrift is a community focused witchy thrift & vintage shop that is size and gender inclusive. The shop carries from extra small to 8x+, and according to the business's website, they "never" sort clothes by men's and women's.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

Torrington coach will be honored Oct. 15

TORRINGTON — The Ora Curry III Memorial Foundation invites the community to recognize and honor the life of Torrington resident, football standout and coach, Ora Curry III at an Oct. 15 Oktoberfest celebration. "Curry was a proud Torringtonian and a loving father to his two children, Ora IV and...
TORRINGTON, CT
NewsTimes

Looking Back by George Albano

Efthimia Kutrubis sparked the Norwalk High girls field hockey team to its first two wins of the season this week by scoring four goals in a span of 48 hours. On Monday, the senior forward netted a pair of second-half goals, while goalie Shannon O’Malley recorded her second shutout as the Bears beat Fairfield Ludlowe 2-0 at Testa Field ... Kutrubis, an All-FCIAC East pick last year, tallied two more goals Wednesday as NHS held off Danbury 3-2. Sarah Krysiuk scored the other goal for Norwalk, now 2-5-1.
NORWALK, CT
NewsTimes

CT town clerks ‘inundated’ with absentee ballot application requests — but not from voters

BETHEL — Higher than usual numbers of absentee ballot application requests from campaigns have prompted concern about potential voter confusion this election. “Town clerks are being inundated with requests from many campaigns for applications for absentee ballots,” said Bethel’s town clerk, Lisa Bergh, who is also the Fairfield County vice president for the Town Clerk’s Association.
BETHEL, CT
NewsTimes

No. 8 St. Joseph pulls away from Danbury to move to 4-0

DANBURY — No. 8 St. Joseph and Danbury put their undefeated records on the line in an early test for the pair that have both exceeded expectations thus far. When the dust settled, it was the favorite, St. Joseph, which won its sixth straight meeting between the two 24-7 to improve to 4-0.
DANBURY, CT

