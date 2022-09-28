Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
Retired Newtown police sergeant found dead in cemetery 'took pride in his career,' brother says
NEWTOWN — John Cole's brother was surprised when he told him, seemingly out of the blue, that he had applied to join the Newtown Police Department. "He just one day told us 'hey, I applied for Newtown,'" James Cole recalled. It was a decision that launched a 25-year career...
NewsTimes
Danbury immigrant who's dreamed of attending WestConn since age 11 now has 'everything I wanted'
DANBURY — While the journey for Adamaris Loja was a long one when she moved to Danbury from her native Ecuador at age 11 with her family in 2011, the journey to fulfill her dream was simply a walk across the street. Loja lives on Osborne Street, which goes...
NewsTimes
Love of tractors turns 17-year-old Greenwich student into a TikTok star as followers watch him tinker
GREENWICH — Most TikTok users tune into the social media platform to watch videos of people dancing, doing silly tricks and throwing together meals. But Andrew Hanna, a mechanical whiz-kid from Greenwich, has a completely different following from around the country — and around the world — for his own unique speciality: fixing up old farm tractors and making them run again.
NewsTimes
Torrington's Celebrate Belonging held on Main Street
TORRINGTON — The Be Ready Project's second Celebrate Belonging event shut down Main Street Thursday afternoon, as more than 30 agencies gathered to provide information and support for their community. Judy Kobylarz-Dillard, founder of the Be Ready Project, organized the event, which is intended to bring families and individuals...
NewsTimes
Jeff Jacobs: Rich Boshea, the rock of West Haven, still coaching football as he battles cancer
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Rich Boshea went to the dentist in February. He had a cut on his tongue that wasn’t healing. “He looked at it,” Boshea said, “And he said, ‘I don’t think that’s a cut.’ He is a very good dentist.”
NewsTimes
At 18, he delivered New Milford's mail from his Camaro. 48 years later, he's retiring
NEW MILFORD — In the mid-1970s, town residents may have seen Patrick Costello delivering mail on rural roads from his own car — a 1969 red Chevrolet Camaro. "You sit in the middle of your seat and use your left foot for the gas pedal and your left hand to drive," said Costello, a New Milford resident and post office employee. "Then you pull up to the mail boxes, which are all on the right hand side, and you stick the mail inside."
NewsTimes
Is Stamford schools' new block schedule a hit or a miss? Here's how educators and students feel.
STAMFORD — After months of impassioned debate about a new high school block schedule, there's been little noise from teachers or families since it was implemented four weeks ago. One possible explanation is that teachers really like the new system, officials said. “Sometimes with us, no news is good...
NewsTimes
Police investigating liquor store robberies in Watertown, Waterbury, Naugatuck Saturday night
WATERTOWN — Police are investigating after two liquor stores were robbed in Watertown Saturday night, seemingly as part of a string of similar crimes in the area. The Oakville Wine and Liquor store on Buckingham Street was robbed around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Det. Mark Conway said in an email.
NewsTimes
Crumbl Cookies opens fifth Connecticut location in Milford
Crumbl Cookies, the fast-growing, Tik Tok-viral cookie brand, has opened its fifth Connecticut location in Milford. The store opened Thursday, Sept. 22 on 1642b Boston Post Road after announcing the store's opening back in Nov. 2021. The new location follows recent openings around the state: a Fairfield location, which opened Aug. 12; a North Haven store, which opened July 15; and another in Danbury, which debuted May 20.
NewsTimes
Connecticut Taco and Margarita Festival is coming to Bridgeport this month with Ryan Cabrera as DJ
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This year, on the ides of October, one can choose between iced or frozen as the 2022 Connecticut Taco and Margarita Festival comes to the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport. Local taqueros like Little Pub, Crispy Melty, Liberty Rock...
NewsTimes
Hundreds call for Norwalk school board leader to be removed
NORWALK — Amid backlash over the school district's proposed changes for middle schoolers, hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for Colin Hosten to be removed as chairman of the Board of Education. The petition has been launched as the school district revised plans for its Middle School...
NewsTimes
Witch Bitch Thrift to re-open but in new location in New Haven
A witch thrift and vintage shop will be opening its doors to the New Haven community on 105 Whitney Ave. Witch Bitch Thrift is a community focused witchy thrift & vintage shop that is size and gender inclusive. The shop carries from extra small to 8x+, and according to the business's website, they "never" sort clothes by men's and women's.
NewsTimes
Police: Two Waterbury men allegedly caught with gun, marijuana during motor vehicle stop
WATERBURY — Two city men were arrested Friday night after allegedly being caught with an illegal gun and marijuana during a motor vehicle stop, according to police. Officers were patrolling on River Street soon before 10 p.m. when they noticed "an occupied, illegally parked vehicle with motor vehicle violations," Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email.
NewsTimes
Greenwich schools to add more armed police officers, a change from earlier security plan
GREENWICH – The Board of Education has moved away from a plan to bring in private security to the district’s elementary and middle schools and has instead approved having more police officers at the schools. At a special meeting on Friday morning, the board approved an interim appropriation...
NewsTimes
Torrington coach will be honored Oct. 15
TORRINGTON — The Ora Curry III Memorial Foundation invites the community to recognize and honor the life of Torrington resident, football standout and coach, Ora Curry III at an Oct. 15 Oktoberfest celebration. "Curry was a proud Torringtonian and a loving father to his two children, Ora IV and...
NewsTimes
Looking Back by George Albano
Efthimia Kutrubis sparked the Norwalk High girls field hockey team to its first two wins of the season this week by scoring four goals in a span of 48 hours. On Monday, the senior forward netted a pair of second-half goals, while goalie Shannon O’Malley recorded her second shutout as the Bears beat Fairfield Ludlowe 2-0 at Testa Field ... Kutrubis, an All-FCIAC East pick last year, tallied two more goals Wednesday as NHS held off Danbury 3-2. Sarah Krysiuk scored the other goal for Norwalk, now 2-5-1.
NewsTimes
CT town clerks ‘inundated’ with absentee ballot application requests — but not from voters
BETHEL — Higher than usual numbers of absentee ballot application requests from campaigns have prompted concern about potential voter confusion this election. “Town clerks are being inundated with requests from many campaigns for applications for absentee ballots,” said Bethel’s town clerk, Lisa Bergh, who is also the Fairfield County vice president for the Town Clerk’s Association.
NewsTimes
No. 8 St. Joseph pulls away from Danbury to move to 4-0
DANBURY — No. 8 St. Joseph and Danbury put their undefeated records on the line in an early test for the pair that have both exceeded expectations thus far. When the dust settled, it was the favorite, St. Joseph, which won its sixth straight meeting between the two 24-7 to improve to 4-0.
NewsTimes
Stamford's 'Oktoberfest in the Park' canceled for Saturday Oct. 1 due to rain, still on for Friday, Sept. 30
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stamford's Oktoberfest in the Park has canceled its Saturday date due to forecasted rain. The event, which is happening in Mill River Park, is still set to go on today, Sept. 30 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Parachute...
