The early days of fall are here. That means cooler weather, the grass is no longer growing a foot a week, and leaves will soon be changing to beautiful colors before falling to the ground. Unfortunately, it also means we see political candidate’s signs everywhere, on private property AND on public rights- of-way. The last mayoral election was the worst in my memory, one candidate had their signs everywhere except on top of stop signs. This year’s candidates are making a run at that record. Having been a political candidate more than once, I ALWAYS asked the property owner for permission to place my sign in their yard or place of business. Believe me, it was tempting to place it on a corner lot, but I wanted to do the right thing, plus by law, illegally placed signs can be confiscated, as they should be, and those signs are not cheap. I know the candidates themselves are not the ones placing the signs where they should not be located, but come on, talk to your people, and make them aware of the rules. There is enough trash in Alton without having to look at your signs on PUBLIC property, many are placed within a mere feet of street signs. I always look forward to election time, but now cannot wait for it to be over. Candidates, do the right thing, ASK for permission to put them on private property, and as far as public property and rights-of way…do not even bother to ask, the answer is NO!

ALTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO