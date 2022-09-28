Read full article on original website
Gail Marie Hutchins
Gail Marie Hutchins, 80, of Granite City, IL, passed away at her home at 4:45 p.m. Thurs. Sept. 29, 2022 with her family by her side. She was born June 17, 1942 in Granite City to the late Orris Jewel & Julia Marie (Stodnick) Stewart. She and Royce Michael Hutchins...
Robert Anderson
Robert E. Anderson, 92 of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on September 27, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital, Highland, Illinois. He was born April 12, 1930 to Delbert and Ruby (Houston) Anderson in Anniston, Missouri. On January 15, 1952 he married Isabel M. Hart and they shared 68 years of marriage before her passing in 2020.
Margaret "Maggie" Rose Woll
Margaret "Maggie" Rose Woll, 79, passed away 7:58 pm, Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Liberty Village in Maryville. Born November 27, 1942 in St. Louis, MO, she was the daughter of Casimer F. and Matilda M. (Pils) Konieczny. On July 23, 1983 in Clayton, MO, she married David Earl Woll....
Harold Berghoff
Harold F. Berghoff, 86, died at 7:19 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born March 6, 1936 in Alton, he was the son of Clarence Sylvester and Thelma Grace (Muffley)Berghoff. Mr. Berghoff served in the U.S. Army and was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. He retired as a salesman for Sysco in St. Charles, MO. On September 6, 1958 he married the former Mary E. Fitzgibbons in Brighton, IL. She survives. Also surviving are five daughters, Theresa Trapp (Ken) of St. Peters, MO, Donna Fox (Kip) of Arlington, TX, Carolyn Lahr (Matt) of Broken Arrow, OK, Janelle Berghoff of San Diego, CA, and Angela Koehler (Jay) of Ft. Collins, CO, and two sons, Daniel Berghoff (Stephanie) of Chesterfield, MO, and David Berghoff (Lisa) of Defiance, MO; sixteen grandchildren, Sean Trapp, Jaclyn Pitcher (Zach), Brad Trapp (Nicole), Brittany Yates (Jeremy), Tyler Eberlin, Tara Fox-Snellenbarger (Aaron), Kyle Fox (Dean Chapman), Jen Fox Goodman (Bill), Katrina Lahr, Martina Lahr, Kristen Banks (Tim), Eric Berghoff, Courtney Berghoff, Ashley Berghoff, Cassidy Berghoff, and Simone Cho; six great grandchildren, Dayton Yates, Scout Yates, Charlotte Pitcher, Oliver Pitcher, Bentley Banks, and Grayson Lahr. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Bill, Ed, Allen, Bob, Leonard “Cork”, and Carl. Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 3, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Alton. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton with full military honors. Memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church, the American Kidney Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
June Walker
June Faye Walker, 81, went to be with the Lord, 11:13 am, Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony Health Center. Born June 2, 1941 in East Alton, she was the daughter of Denver Lee, Sr. and Lou Ida (Cunningham) Hardesty. She married Clarence Lee Walker, Jr. who preceded...
PHOTOS: EAWR 22, Columbia 13 at Memorial Stadium in Wood River
Your browser does not support the audio element. Nick Darr visits with EAWR head coach Gary Herron:. Your browser does not support the audio element.
Grafton church welcomes new pastor
GRAFTON – The congregation of Grafton Full Gospel Church has voted and accepted the Rev. John Laslie to serve as its new pastor. The Rev. Samuel Williams retired recently after 13 years of service to the church as pastor. He and his wife, Vicki, will work in ministry at their new location.
Wood River to apply for OSLAD Grant
The Wood River City Council held a special meeting Thursday to approve a resolution to apply for a grant that could help bring artificial turf to the infield and other much needed improvements to the Emerick Sports Complex. The plan is a collaboration with East Alton Wood River High School and other grantors.
Grafton secures IDOT Regional Ferry Study grant
The effort to move toward year-round ferry service between Grafton and St. Charles County in Missouri has received a big boost. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that $210,000 has been included in the 2023 Statewide Planning & Research Program to conduct a study of the ferry systems in Grafton / Calhoun Region.
Community basketball event Saturday in Alton
Mayor David Goins and the local Stop the Violence group Bridging the Gap is hosting a day full of basketball, bounce houses, games, raffles, and food on Saturday. Mayor’s Basketball will be held from 1-5pm at James Killion Park, and the head of the organization says the entire community is invited to participate.
Candidate Forum Oct 18 at Alton YWCA
One of the first chances to hear from candidates and potentially ask questions of them is coming up in a few weeks. The YWCA Southwestern Illinois in Alton is hosting a candidate forum on October 18, It will be held at in the organization’s Gymnasium on 3rd Street from 7-9pm.
Vintage Voices - 2022
Your browser does not support the audio element. Kerry Miller and Gail Drillinger share details about the 21st season of Vintage Voices at the Alton City Cemetery.
Letter to the Editor
The early days of fall are here. That means cooler weather, the grass is no longer growing a foot a week, and leaves will soon be changing to beautiful colors before falling to the ground. Unfortunately, it also means we see political candidate’s signs everywhere, on private property AND on public rights- of-way. The last mayoral election was the worst in my memory, one candidate had their signs everywhere except on top of stop signs. This year’s candidates are making a run at that record. Having been a political candidate more than once, I ALWAYS asked the property owner for permission to place my sign in their yard or place of business. Believe me, it was tempting to place it on a corner lot, but I wanted to do the right thing, plus by law, illegally placed signs can be confiscated, as they should be, and those signs are not cheap. I know the candidates themselves are not the ones placing the signs where they should not be located, but come on, talk to your people, and make them aware of the rules. There is enough trash in Alton without having to look at your signs on PUBLIC property, many are placed within a mere feet of street signs. I always look forward to election time, but now cannot wait for it to be over. Candidates, do the right thing, ASK for permission to put them on private property, and as far as public property and rights-of way…do not even bother to ask, the answer is NO!
Alton takes another step forward for solar array project
The City of Alton discussions with Ameresco to build a large solar array at the site of the former landfill on Alby Street has taken another step forward. First announced in March of 2021, the project has been on hold, but the Alton City Council Wednesday approved a special use permit and changed the zoning to allow such a system to be built at the site.
