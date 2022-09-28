Read full article on original website
Idaho man accused of pawning stolen gun in Elko
ELKO – An Idaho man was arrested this week on a warrant charging him with pawning a stolen pistol in Elko nearly a year ago. Russell P. Salsgiver, 43, of Nampa was booked Monday at the Elko County Jail for possession of stolen property and carrying a concealed weapon.
New Meadows murder suspect had violent criminal record in Washington, mental health issues
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — We are learning new details about the two people shot and killed at the Hartland Inn in New Meadows on Saturday. The Adams County Sheriffs Office officially identified 47-year-old Rory Mehen and 45-year-old Sara Mehen as the two who were killed in that shooting. Police...
2 dead in New Meadows Motel Shooting
NEW MEADOWS - On October 1, 2022 at approximately 12:44 p.m. Adams County Sheriff received a report of two individuals shot in the office of the Hartland Inn in New Meadows Idaho. Adams County Sheriff, Washington County, ISP, McCall PD, Valley County, Idaho Fish and Game, Meadows Valley EMS and...
Idaho State Police investigating crash westbound on I-84 in Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that is westbound on Interstate 84 at milepost 31, in Caldwell. The right lane of travel is blocked. All lanes of travel westbound have been blocked and traffic is being diverted at exit 33, in Nampa. This story...
1 dead, 2 injured in I-84 crash
UNION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Interstate 84 left a driver dead and two passengers injured early Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash near milepost 270, south of La Grande just after midnight. An initial investigation revealed that a westbound white Ford F350 was pulling a 16-foot cargo trailer when it left the road and overturned. During the crash, the trailer separated from the truck.
Boise Man Killed in Crash on I-84 in Oregon
LA GRANDE, Oregon (KLIX)-Three people from Idaho were involved in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, where one was killed, on Interstate 84 just south of La Grand, Oregon. According to Oregon State Police (OSP), 61-year-old Craig Wickham of Boise was killed when he drove off the roadway in a Ford F350 pulling a 16-foot cargo trailer. His passengers 59-year-old Timothy Yates of Nampa and 54-year-old Leanne Huggins of Challis, were taken to area hospitals. OSP said fatigue, an overloaded vehicle, and seat belt use are considered part of the investigation. The Union County Sheriff's Office, La Grande Fire Department, Oregon Department of Transportation, and Life Flight assisted with the crash. Westbound I-84 was blocked for about an hour.
Nampa Police looking for armed and dangerous adult male
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Police are in the area of the 1900 block of 1st St N looking for an adult male who is armed and dangerous. The male is described as an adult, 18 years old, light complexion, 6’00”, thin build, unknown shirt, possibly black, jeans.
Idaho Hospital Denies Mutilating Trans Kids
A few weeks ago, a political candidate told me a Boise area hospital was going to be performing gender reassignment surgeries on children. I did some digging and came across a story from Idaho Dispatch. The publication reported St. Luke’s had scrubbed a web page that appeared to suggest there was a team in place and ready to cut.
Transgender inmate who sued Idaho to get $2.5M in legal fees
BOISE, Idaho — A federal judge has ordered Idaho and its prison medical care provider to pay more than $2.5 million in legal fees to a transgender inmate who sued after she was denied gender confirmation surgery. The cost, however, will not come out of taxpayer dollars. Instead, it...
Ammonia leak has some downtown Boise streets closed, businesses evacuating
BOISE, Idaho — The River Street off-ramp from the eastbound I-184 connector in downtown Boise and other streets in the area are closed, and some businesses have evacuated as a precaution, following an ammonia leak Wednesday morning. The Boise Fire Department is responding to the leak, classified as a...
Valley Regional Transit launches new Meridian bus route service
BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct an error referencing the 7A Fairview/Ustick route. An earlier version had said the route was eliminated. That is not the case, but a twice-daily loop that served Capital High School is being discontinued due to low ridership.
Nevada police arrest suspects in Meridian pharmacy robbery
BOISE, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department announced two men are in custody in Nevada Tuesday following a robbery at a pharmacy along East Fairview Avenue and Locust Grove Road Monday. An officer at the scene said a man wearing a mask jumped over a counter at the Walgreens,...
Police believe two suspects in Meridian pharmacy theft are connected to other Idaho robberies
BOISE, Idaho — Police pursued two men through Idaho, Oregon and Nevada in connection to a robbery at a Meridian pharmacy on Monday. Tyheir Bolden, 24, and Antonio Watkins, 24, were taken into custody 250 miles away from Meridian in Humboldt County, Nevada. Police now believe the suspects are...
Search for missing person near Big Trinity Lake in Boise National Forest
ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — The Big Trinity Lake campground is now closed until the search for a person reported missing in the area ends, the Elmore County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. The sheriff's office has not released a picture or description of the missing person. Deputies and personnel with...
Is This The Greatest Idea For An Idaho Law Ever?
One of the amazing components of working in this field is how many people we encounter in various ways. Sometimes, it’s out at a live broadcast while other times it’s through our social media. In today’s case, however, an interesting concept was presented to me via the Mix 106 app by a woman who calls herself Cara and lives in Meridian.
FBI investigation into Caldwell Police is ongoing, no current officers are targets
CALDWELL, Idaho — The FBI investigation into the Caldwell Police Department (CPD) is ongoing after a federal jury convicted former CPD Lieutenant Joseph Hoadley on three felony counts. No current officers - or department employees - are targets of the investigation, according to District of Idaho US Attorney Josh...
Idaho’s Most Recognizable Employee Only Makes $11.54 Per Hour
The discussion of "pay" in and around the workplace is always a little "weird". So often it seems employees feel unable to ask for a raise yet there's always a competitiveness around making sure that your pay is even with your colleagues. Some workplaces publicize everyones pay, to be transparent. Others give everyone a raise together so that the bar is always even.
Meridian pharmacy robbed for prescription drugs
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police are investigating a robbery that occurred early Monday afternoon at a pharmacy along East Fairview Avenue and Locust Grove Road. An officer at the scene said a man wearing a mask jumped over a counter at the Walgreen's store, went to a safe, and demanded that pharmacy staff open the safe before he took all the drugs in the safe and took off from the store.
Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?
When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
Eagle High grad named first runner up at Miss Teen USA pageant
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho native and Eagle High School graduate Jenna Beckstrom represented the Gem State on the big stage this past weekend at the 2022 Miss Teen USA pageant in Reno, Nevada. Beckstrom finished in second place in the field of 51 teens representing all 50 states and...
