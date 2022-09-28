ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Elko Daily Free Press

Idaho man accused of pawning stolen gun in Elko

ELKO – An Idaho man was arrested this week on a warrant charging him with pawning a stolen pistol in Elko nearly a year ago. Russell P. Salsgiver, 43, of Nampa was booked Monday at the Elko County Jail for possession of stolen property and carrying a concealed weapon.
ELKO, NV
Big Country News

2 dead in New Meadows Motel Shooting

NEW MEADOWS - On October 1, 2022 at approximately 12:44 p.m. Adams County Sheriff received a report of two individuals shot in the office of the Hartland Inn in New Meadows Idaho. Adams County Sheriff, Washington County, ISP, McCall PD, Valley County, Idaho Fish and Game, Meadows Valley EMS and...
NEW MEADOWS, ID
Post Register

Idaho State Police investigating crash westbound on I-84 in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that is westbound on Interstate 84 at milepost 31, in Caldwell. The right lane of travel is blocked. All lanes of travel westbound have been blocked and traffic is being diverted at exit 33, in Nampa. This story...
CALDWELL, ID
kptv.com

1 dead, 2 injured in I-84 crash

UNION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Interstate 84 left a driver dead and two passengers injured early Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash near milepost 270, south of La Grande just after midnight. An initial investigation revealed that a westbound white Ford F350 was pulling a 16-foot cargo trailer when it left the road and overturned. During the crash, the trailer separated from the truck.
LA GRANDE, OR
98.3 The Snake

Boise Man Killed in Crash on I-84 in Oregon

LA GRANDE, Oregon (KLIX)-Three people from Idaho were involved in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, where one was killed, on Interstate 84 just south of La Grand, Oregon. According to Oregon State Police (OSP), 61-year-old Craig Wickham of Boise was killed when he drove off the roadway in a Ford F350 pulling a 16-foot cargo trailer. His passengers 59-year-old Timothy Yates of Nampa and 54-year-old Leanne Huggins of Challis, were taken to area hospitals. OSP said fatigue, an overloaded vehicle, and seat belt use are considered part of the investigation. The Union County Sheriff's Office, La Grande Fire Department, Oregon Department of Transportation, and Life Flight assisted with the crash. Westbound I-84 was blocked for about an hour.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Nampa Police looking for armed and dangerous adult male

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Police are in the area of the 1900 block of 1st St N looking for an adult male who is armed and dangerous. The male is described as an adult, 18 years old, light complexion, 6’00”, thin build, unknown shirt, possibly black, jeans.
NAMPA, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Hospital Denies Mutilating Trans Kids

A few weeks ago, a political candidate told me a Boise area hospital was going to be performing gender reassignment surgeries on children. I did some digging and came across a story from Idaho Dispatch. The publication reported St. Luke’s had scrubbed a web page that appeared to suggest there was a team in place and ready to cut.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Is This The Greatest Idea For An Idaho Law Ever?

One of the amazing components of working in this field is how many people we encounter in various ways. Sometimes, it’s out at a live broadcast while other times it’s through our social media. In today’s case, however, an interesting concept was presented to me via the Mix 106 app by a woman who calls herself Cara and lives in Meridian.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho’s Most Recognizable Employee Only Makes $11.54 Per Hour

The discussion of "pay" in and around the workplace is always a little "weird". So often it seems employees feel unable to ask for a raise yet there's always a competitiveness around making sure that your pay is even with your colleagues. Some workplaces publicize everyones pay, to be transparent. Others give everyone a raise together so that the bar is always even.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Meridian pharmacy robbed for prescription drugs

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police are investigating a robbery that occurred early Monday afternoon at a pharmacy along East Fairview Avenue and Locust Grove Road. An officer at the scene said a man wearing a mask jumped over a counter at the Walgreen's store, went to a safe, and demanded that pharmacy staff open the safe before he took all the drugs in the safe and took off from the store.
MERIDIAN, ID
MIX 106

Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?

When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

