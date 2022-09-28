ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

dailypaws.com

Here's How to Tell What Breed Your Cat Is, Once and For All

With their smooshed faces and long, luxurious coats, it's easy to point out a Persian cat from the crowd. The same goes for a Siamese—the lean build, blue eyes, and colorpoint fur are dead giveaways. But when it comes to your furry BFF you brought home from a shelter, things can get a little complicated.
ohmymag.co.uk

Did your cat suddenly bite you? Here's why

Cats can be unpredictable. One moment they are all sweet and cuddly, another - they snap at you and run away like they want nothing to do with you. Biting out-of-the-blue is another mischief felines are known for. Why do they use their razor-sharp teeth unprovoked? Experts can name at least five reasons.
Slate

Feeding Your Dog Does Not Have to Be Complicated

Recently, Queer Eye co-stars Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski captured headlines by hinting that they were in a relationship—and then revealing that they were actually just in business together, launching a pet food brand called Yummers. So far, it sells just one kind of product, “gourmet mix-ins” and meal supplements that “drive pets wild.”
PetsRadar

How to pick up a cat correctly

Most of us want to cuddle a kitty but knowing how to pick up a cat safely is an important thing to know. Do it incorrectly and you could end up causing discomfort or maybe even an injury. You can also create a feeling of anxiety in cats, potentially damaging your relationship with them. It's vital, then, that you learn the correct technique.
ohmymag.co.uk

Do cats see in black and white? Here is what the experts say

Have you ever wondered how your pet feline sees the world? Some people may have already guessed that these furry enigmas see it a little different from us, but how different? This is all you need to know. Cats' vision is blurrier than ours. Wired writes that though cats' visual...
msn.com

16 friendliest cat breeds that make perfect pets

Slide 1 of 18: Our guide to the friendliest cat breeds are full of marvellous moggies who love nothing more than meeting and greeting their human companions. While cats may not be a dog’s best friend, they’re far from the unfriendly and aloof pets they have the reputation for being. Many people wonder whether cats are playful and interested in the people around them and, yes, some like their independence, but cats can be just as friendly, loveable and affectionate as dogs. Whether it's curling up on your lap or rubbing up against your legs for cuddles or trying to get your attention for a bit of playtime by leaping, climbing and running around, cats show their affection for their owners in different ways. If you're considering adopting a kitten or a full-grown cat into your household, it's important to get the right match for you, your family and your lifestyle from the outset.
ohmymag.co.uk

Heart-melting moment stolen dog is reunited with its owners after a year apart (VIDEO)

Honey, a one-year-old cavapoo, was allegedly stolen from her family's garden last year. The pet was missing for nearly twelve months and became unrecognisable, with matted fur covering its eyes. Luckily, a kind-hearted dog groomer picked the pup up, gave it a makeover, and most importantly, helped her reunite with her family. The moment the furry kid meets his human parents is tear-jerking!
dailypaws.com

Why Do Dogs Roll in the Grass?

At first glance, the odd things our dogs do make no sense at all. But more often than not, there's a reason behind them. Eating rocks, for instance, can be because your dog is lacking key minerals ... or because he's bored. Burying bones and other items might harken back to instinctual "caching" behavior by saving something to gnaw on for later.
psychologytoday.com

15 Facts You Might Not Know About Cats

Cats are a major threat to wildlife populations worldwide. Cats have different personality characteristics, including being shy, confident, and playful. If cats are not handled by 14 weeks, they will not want to socialize with people. Some older cats don't like to be petted, and instead prefer other forms of...
dogsbestlife.com

Leash training: What to do if your dog pulls or refuses to walk

If you’ve ever been on a walk with your dog, and they’ve stopped dead in their tracks, you know how frustrating that can be. It seems your pet’s stubbornness reaches a whole new level. Aside from ensuring you have an excellent dog leash to prevent your pet from running away, what can you do to get them going again?
dogsbestlife.com

Babies and puppies: Keep them both safe and build an early bond

There are thousands of reasons why pets, or puppies, benefit babies. However, you must carefully prepare and do many things like training babies and puppies to interact with each other, cleaning pet hair off your living space, and so on. A common question: “Will my baby and my dog play...
topdogtips.com

Recipe: Homemade Kibble for Dogs

Most homemade dog food recipes you can find online or in books will make a moist recipe. If you would prefer to feed a dry dog food, this homemade kibble for dogs is a great recipe to start with. It's easy to make and healthy for most adult dogs. Just be sure to touch base with your veterinarian before making a change to your pup's diet.
