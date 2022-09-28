Read full article on original website
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
Spring Creek boys go top-5 at Bob Firman
BOISE, Idaho — Several Elko County teams and athletes put up impressive performances at one of the biggest cross country meets in the West. From Sept. 23-24, at Eagle Island State Park, the Spring Creek boys posted a top-four finish in the Varsity Division-I Section 1 M-Z race — the Spartans racking up a team score of 195 points.
Elko Daily Free Press
Fallon buries Spartans
SPRNG CREEK — For about a quarter, the Spring Creek football team hung with Fallon — then the Greenwave ran away and buried the Spartans, 49-19. The Spartans started the game well, even after deferring on the kickoff. From the Fallon 34, the Greenwave picked up one first...
Elko Daily Free Press
Roque runs well at Dani Bates Invite
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — On Friday, Sept. 16, a bunch of local teams competed at the Dai Bates Invitational, at Sunway Complex, the Wells boys posting the best runs of the meet for Elko County athletes. Junior Varsity Boys. In the junior varsity boys division, the Leopards ranked 11th...
Elko Daily Free Press
Indians travel to Fernley
ELKO — Through one game in league play, the Elko football team was not tested. Despite what could have been a scary injury to junior running back Eli Finlayson, the Indians rolled in their 3A North-East opener by a final score of 46-7 over previously-unbeaten Lowry. Now, Elko (5-1...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elko Daily Free Press
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO — Bristlecone Audubon will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. in the conference room at the Nevada Department of Wildlife headquarters, 60 Youth Center Road, Elko. Mark Ports, Great Basin College professor emeritus, will give a talk on the Bats of the World. This talk will include photos and natural histories of various species from around the world and is suitable for all ages.
Elko Daily Free Press
Mine Safety Olympiad helps build rescue skills
ELKO – A rescue scenario of gigantic proportions concluded the two-day Elko Mine Safety Olympiad that saw 10 mine rescue teams participate in the 35th annual event. Set up at N.A. Degerstrom, two teams worked under a 40-minute time limit to stabilize injured haul truck drivers in a mock collision.
Elko Daily Free Press
Spring Creek man arrested with stolen horse trailer
ELKO – A Spring Creek man spotted with a stolen horse trailer was arrested Tuesday by Elko County Sheriff’s deputies. Chancy K. Yates, 28, was pulled over at 12th Street and Opal Drive after a deputy saw the trailer that he had entered into a crime database earlier in the day. The deputy said Yates claimed he went to a friend’s house and found the back door had been broken open, so he went inside and removed two items of value and hauled them off to make sure they were secure.
Elko Daily Free Press
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elko Daily Free Press
This week's felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Carl S. Bonner, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested Sept. 24, 2022, at 101 Licht Parkway for lewdness with a child under 14. Bail: $250,000. Todd L. Dixon, 53, of Elko was arrested Sept. 24, 2022, at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.
Elko Daily Free Press
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $362,500
New Construction home that will sit on 1.06 acres nestled in a peaceful cul-de-sac. This is the Toscana Model with an open floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, laundry, covered patio, and an oversized fully insulated 2 car garage. Living room and kitchen offer a very spacious & comfortable entertaining area! Beautiful CUSTOM BUILT ALL NATURAL cabinetry with elegant hardware, granite countertops, MOEN brushed nickel fixtures, hard surface & waterproof flooring, & thick 50oz carpet throughout! Master has vaulted ceiling with potted shelf, walk in closet and tiled shower/bath. Feel less stressed with extremely low utility costs with 100% efficiency 20 seer heating & cooling system, upgraded windows, 30 year architectural roof, heated/cooled crawlspace, and an overall superior built home! Property will be nicely graded and left with a flat area for a future workshop as well! Completion date to be December 2022. New home for the holidays! Constructed by Legion Construction & Development LLC. Images are from finished model. Agent and owner are related.
Elko Daily Free Press
SCA rejects deal with former restaurant operator
SPRING CREEK – Directors of the Spring Creek Association have rejected an offer from former Fairway Community Center restaurant operator Ericia Cook to pay half the amount they say she owes for back rent. Cook was co-owner of Cook’s Fire Oven and Grill in Spring Creek. The restaurant opened...
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elko Daily Free Press
City to extend Duncan Golf contract for five years
ELKO – Elko City Council agreed to draw up a five-year contract extension with Duncan Golf Management amid concerns about staffing shortages and other problems at Ruby View Golf Course. Council members Giovanni Puccinelli, Mandy Simons and Chip Stone along with Mayor Reece Keener approved the motion that would...
Elko Daily Free Press
Flashing crosswalk signs to be installed on Mtn. City Highway
CARSON CITY – Work is slated to begin Monday on installation of flashing crosswalk signals at Mountain City Highway and Terminal Way. The beacons will allow pedestrians to activate the signs to help stop traffic as they cross the street. Enhanced street lighting also will be installed for pedestrian visibility.
Elko Daily Free Press
'Bats of the World' presentation
ELKO – Learn about bats from around the world at a Bristlecone Audubon event Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the conference room at the Nevada Department of Wildlife headquarters, 60 Youth Center Road, Elko. Mark Ports, Great Basin College professor emeritus, will give the talk that includes photos and...
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko’s most affordable starter homes
Look through budget-friendly homes for first home buyers and flippers. Here is a great investment opportunity! Three bedroom 2 bathroom 1624 square feet with a partial wrap around deck. There is a circular driveway for this home with great potential. The home is priced for the condition. There is missing drywall, flooring needs replaced, some broken windows in the back and the main bathroom is missing sinks. The kitchen countertops need replaced, unknown if the appliances are in working order. The power and propane have been off. There is a shed in the back for extra storage. The "carport" on the side needs to be removed. Home is being sold as is.
Elko Daily Free Press
School board triples mileage payments for rural parents
ELKO – Rural parents in the Elko County School District who drive their children to school because bus transportation is not economically feasible will see a surge in their mileage reimbursement rate. School trustees voted to boost the rate from 17.5 cents per mile for paved roads and 20...
Elko Daily Free Press
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (19) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Elko Daily Free Press
Two arrested on drug charges in late-night traffic stop
ELKO – An Elko man who has been arrested multiple times on drug and other charges was arrested late Wednesday night after police pulled over his vehicle and reportedly found meth in a backpack. A female passenger was also arrested. Police said they found a stolen revolver in her...
Elko Daily Free Press
Letter: 'Mental' health not all that's at stake
I just read the article about rural mental health. I have a suggestion. Instead of creating yet another study or providing all these specialist to rural areas for “mental” health, perhaps provide more competent and caring specialists in other areas including primary care physicians for those of us in rural areas and more especially senior citizens.
Comments / 0