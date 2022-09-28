Look through budget-friendly homes for first home buyers and flippers. Here is a great investment opportunity! Three bedroom 2 bathroom 1624 square feet with a partial wrap around deck. There is a circular driveway for this home with great potential. The home is priced for the condition. There is missing drywall, flooring needs replaced, some broken windows in the back and the main bathroom is missing sinks. The kitchen countertops need replaced, unknown if the appliances are in working order. The power and propane have been off. There is a shed in the back for extra storage. The "carport" on the side needs to be removed. Home is being sold as is.

ELKO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO