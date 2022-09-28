Read full article on original website
mmanews.com
Claressa Shields Reacts To Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut
Boxing champ Claressa Shields is congratulating Cris Cyborg on her first boxing win. It looks as if there is a new MMA fighter turned boxer on the block. Former UFC champion and current Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has just won her first boxing match. After a long and successful...
BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo rips Terence Crawford, says Lubin KOs him
By Chris Williams: Jermell Charlo took to social media to rip Terence Crawford, saying he’ll be knocked out by Erickson ‘The Hammer’ Lubin when he moves up to 154. Lubin (24-2, 17 KOs) would be a really difficult fight for Crawford because he’s got punching power and toughness to make it a grueling affair. Crawford won’t be looking to fight a dangerous puncher like Lubin when he moves up to 154.
Daniel Cormier reacts after Bo Nickal calls out Khamzat Chimaev: “It’s too much. He’s not going to beat Khamzat”
Daniel Cormier is reacting after Bo Nickal calls out Khamzat Chimaev. One name is going viral in the UFC right now and that is it’s latest addition, middleweight sensation, Bo Nickal. Nickal had two consecutive dominant performances on Dana White’s Contender Series. Both victories were quick first-round submissions. Nickal’s...
UFC Fight Night 211 breakdown: Can Yan Xiaonan stop Mackenzie Dern's grappling?
MMA Junkie analyst Dan Tom breaks down the UFC’s top bouts. Today, we look at the main event for UFC Fight Night 211. Top UFC strawweight contenders Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan clash in the main event as they both look to get one step closer to a title shot. Dern (12-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC) holds the No. 5 spot in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie women’s strawweight rankings, while Xiaonan (15-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) is not too far behind at the No. 9 spot.
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather bodyguard calls for rematch after face-plant KO
Ray Sadeghi, the long-time bodyguard of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, amazingly called for a rematch with Koji Tanaka. Despite being knockout out in the bout and face-planting on the canvas against “Kouzi,” Sadeghi is hoping the pair can meet again in the future. “Jizzy Mack” agreed to an...
411mania.com
Goldberg Recalls His Run in WCW, Says He Was Trying to Do What Mike Tyson Did in Boxing
Goldberg recently weighed in on his legendary run in WCW, discussing how he differentiated himself and noting that Mike Tyson and the UFC were inspirations for what he was trying to do with his character. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about his time in WCW on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
WWE・
Dana White says he was given grim health prognosis
Dana White is still as involved as ever in the UFC’s business. But there was a time not too long ago when the UFC boss had concerns about how much longer he would be able to do his job. Actually, he was probably more concerned about how much longer he had to live.
MMAmania.com
Joe Rogan agrees with Dana White on ‘dumb’ Brendan Schaub conspiracy theory: ‘He needs a handler’
Joe Rogan isn’t sold on the UFC 279 conspiracy theory. UFC 279 on Sept. 10, 2022, had one of the wackiest fight weeks in recent memory. Things went haywire starting with the pre-fight press conference, where Kevin Holland and Khamzat Chimaev got a bit chippy backstage. One day after, Chimaev badly missed weight by 7.5 pounds, resulting in a shuffling atop the card.
Bellator 286: Aaron Pico’s advice to Bo Nickal 6 years removed from his own ‘top prospect’ label
Aaron Pico had some important words for his close friend, Bo Nickal as he prepares for his UFC debut. Aaron Pico is stepping into the Bellator cage for the 14th time at Bellator 286. In six years, he’s put together an impressive 10-3 record but hasn’t reached the level of title challenger yet. Pico was once regarded as a “hot prospect” in mixed martial arts with the whole world in front of him. Now, that label has stuck to Bo Nickal as he’s set the UFC on fire. Pico is familiar with Nickal in ways many in MMA aren’t and had some important words for his friend.
A.J. McKee says Nate Diaz 'can get Long Beach slapped,' welcomes fight in Bellator
LOS ANGELES –A.J. McKee and Nate Diaz could’ve come to blows one time in a hotel ballroom, so perhaps it makes sense to settle things inside the cage at some point. “Run it up,” McKee told MMA Junkie on Thursday at Bellator 286 media day. “Like I said, I don’t turn down no fades, man. I’m in this for the long haul. I think that would be a good fight. I think it would be my first real huge fight into stardom.”
MMAmania.com
Brad Tavares vs Gregory Rodrigues added to UFC 283 on Jan. 21 in Brazil
Fresh off his big second-round technical knockout (TKO) win over Chidi Njokuani at UFC Vegas 60 (see it again here), Gregory Rodrigues has been booked to face off against Brad Tavares at the upcoming UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Jan. 14, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, per MMA Fighting.
Dana White shares his thoughts on Bo Nickal’s callout of Khamzat Chimaev: “Let’s not get crazy here”
Dana White is sharing his thoughts on Bo Nickal’s callout of Khamzat Chimaev. Former Penn State wrestling star Bo Nickal (3-0 MMA) earned a UFC contract Tuesday night, September 27th, with a dominating win over Donovan Beard (7-2 MMA) in a middleweight bout in Dana White’s Contender Series Week 10 at the UFC Apex. Nickal submitted Beard just 52 seconds into the fight.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Javier Mendez says Islam Makhachev is ‘prepared to dominate’ Charles Oliveira, wants Alexander Volkanovski after winning title
Javier Mendez believes Islam Makhachev is going to win the lightweight belt. And once he’s done that, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is next. Makhachev finally gets his shot at the title when he takes on Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 280. In the build up to the fight, Makhachev has faced a number of doubters among the lightweight elite, saying that he’s unproven and that he won’t dominate Oliveira. Oliveira himself even said he’s fought tougher opponents and his coach argued that Makhachev’s greatest strength, his wrestling, won’t even be good enough to take Oliveira down. But for Mendez, Makhachev’s coach, that’s all just noise. Come fight night, he expects Makhachev to dominate the same way he has his previous 10 opponents.
CBS Sports
Bellator 286 predictions -- Patricio Pitbull vs. Adam Borics: Fight card, odds, expert picks, preview
Bellator MMA presents one of its best cards of the year on Saturday night. The promotion takes over Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, California for a loaded Bellator 286 card with a featherweight title clash between champion Patricio "Pitbull" Freire and Adam Borics headlining the event. Pitbull (33-5) kicks...
Conor McGregor takes aim at Michael Bisping and other fighters for pursuing careers in the movie business
Conor McGregor has taken aim at a parade of fighters, including Michael Bisping, for pursuing the world of acting. One thing we all know to be true about Conor McGregor is that he doesn’t pull his punches. The Irishman is easily one of the most intriguing figures in the sport of mixed martial arts and yet despite his star power, he still feels the need to engage in debates on social media – whether it be with fans, fighters or pretty much anyone else.
MMA Fighting
Bo Nickal opens as astronomical favorite for debut UFC fight against Jamie Pickett
Bo Nickal has his first UFC fight booked, and expectations are sky high. Oddsmakers at Best Fight Odds have set Nickal as a -1800 favorite following the announcement of his UFC debut, which takes place against Jamie Pickett (a +1100 underdog) at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas. Nickal is undefeated in three pro bouts so far, with none of his opponents making it past the 1:02 mark of Round 1.
MMAmania.com
Bo Nickal fires back at Darren Till, reminds him of getting ‘absolutely bodied’ by Derek Brunson
Bo Nickal just earned his way into Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), but the undefeated prospect already finds himself fending off the wolves. Nickal, who is one of the most decorated collegiate wrestlers to ever sign with UFC, captured two wins in the past two months on Dana White’s Contender Series to prove his worth and get a shot at the big show. The former Penn State standout has looked so dominant that he’s already being looked at as a future title contender.
MMA Fighting
Undefeated PFL heavyweight champion Ali Isaev signs with Bellator MMA
Bellator MMA just added another threat to its heavyweight title. Undefeated PFL champion Ali Isaev, who claimed the 2019 season title, has inked a multi-fight deal with the Paramount-owned promotion. “Our heavyweight division has just gotten even deeper with the addition of undefeated Ali Isaev,” Bellator President Scott Coker said...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 61 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Dern vs. Yan
Dangerous women’s Strawweights attempt to rebuild this Saturday (Oct. 1, 2022) when submission ace, Mackenzie Dern, and all-action slugger, Yan Xiaonan, battle it inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Also on tap for UFC Vegas 61 are a Welterweight slugfest between Randy Brown and Francisco Trinaldo, Featherweight fireworks pitting Sodiq Yusuff against Octagon newcomer Don Shainis, and the return of Raoni Barcelos opposite Trevin Jones.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Planning To Give Former Champion Big Push
Triple H took over WWE creative in July and since then he’s brought a number of former stars back to the company. He’s also been giving other talents a chance to step up one of which has been Finn Balor. Finn Balor has been getting consistent TV time...
WWE・
