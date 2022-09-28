Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been beaten down since the start of the year, but now may be the perfect time to open a position in one. As the Vanguard Real Estate ETF VNQ is down roughly 30% year-to-date, many real estate investment trusts have been dragged down further than the sector itself. For instance, UMH Properties is down roughly 41% year-to-date, while General Income Properties is only down approximately 3.53% year-to-date.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO