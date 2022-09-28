Read full article on original website
Related
Looking At United Parcel Service's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Parcel Service. Looking at options history for United Parcel Service UPS we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the...
7 Analysts Have This to Say About AbbVie
AbbVie ABBV has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $162.43 versus the current price of AbbVie at $142.73, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated AbbVie...
If You Invested $1,000 In Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the last two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Occidental's Bumpy Road: One company that has been a great investment in...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector
PDC Energy PDCE - P/E: 4.5. PDC Energy's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $5.11, whereas in Q1, they were at 3.66. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.06%, which has increased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips saw an increase in earnings...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dipping more than 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.23% to 28,865.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 10,638.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.97% to 3,605.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Tilray Brands
Tilray Brands TLRY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $3.29 versus the current price of Tilray Brands at $2.86, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Micron Technology Earnings Were 'Materially Worse' Than Expected: 6 Analysts Comment
Micron Technology Inc. MU released fiscal fourth-quarter results after the closing bell on Thursday. The Boise, Idaho-based company reported downbeat revenues of $6.64 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share, ahead of the consensus estimate. Here are the key takeaways, according to six analysts:. Morgan Stanley. “The outlook was...
Western Digital Analyst Is In No Hurry To Reverse His Cautious Stance
Benchmark analyst Mark Miller lowered the price target on Western Digital Corp WDC to $28 from $34 and kept a Sell rating. He re-rated after "again" lowering his FY23 estimates due to concerns about the deterioration of business conditions, NAND pricing, and increasing chip inventories. Micron Technology, Inc MU indicated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Is The Market Feeling About Marathon Digital Holdings?
Marathon Digital Holdings's MARA short percent of float has risen 17.88% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 29.63 million shares sold short, which is 25.52% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Analyzing Walgreens Boots Alliance's Short Interest
Walgreens Boots Alliance's WBA short percent of float has fallen 16.89% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 22.57 million shares sold short, which is 3.15% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Cash's Price Increased More Than 7% Within 24 hours
Bitcoin Cash's BCH/USD price has increased 7.42% over the past 24 hours to $123.31. Over the past week, BCH has experienced an uptick of over 8.0%, moving from $113.98 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $3,785.82. The chart below compares the price...
This Crypto Analyst Says October Will Be A Bullish Month For Bitcoin, Here's Why
Cryptocurrency strategist James Altucher, the host and founder of InvestAnswers, says that as the last quarter of the year begins, October will be historically a bullish month for Bitcoin BTC/USD. According to him, Bitcoin could rise up to $26,000 over the next four weeks, based on the average return for...
Cryptocurrency Algorand Up More Than 6% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Algorand's ALGO/USD price has risen 6.15% to $0.36. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 5.0% loss, moving from $0.38 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $3.56. The...
These REITs With Yields Higher Than The Risk-Free Rate May Hedge Against Inflation
Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been beaten down since the start of the year, but now may be the perfect time to open a position in one. As the Vanguard Real Estate ETF VNQ is down roughly 30% year-to-date, many real estate investment trusts have been dragged down further than the sector itself. For instance, UMH Properties is down roughly 41% year-to-date, while General Income Properties is only down approximately 3.53% year-to-date.
Nasdaq Tumbles Over 300 Points; Sunlight Financial Shares Plunge
U.S. stocks extended losses midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 300 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 1.63% to 29,199.00 while the NASDAQ fell 3.02% to 10,718.13. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.18% to 3,638.13. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by just...
Why SOBR Safe Shares Are Getting Obliterated Thursday
SOBR Safe Inc SOBR shares are trading lower by 32.79% to $1.66 Thursday morning after the company announced pricing of a $6 million private placement priced at-the-market. The offering is expected to close on or about September 30th, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In connection with the...
Benzinga
Vail Resorts's Return On Capital Employed Overview
Benzinga Pro data, Vail Resorts MTN reported Q4 sales of $267.14 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $109.66 million, resulting in a 128.37% decrease from last quarter. In Q3, Vail Resorts earned $386.58 million and total sales reached $1.18 billion. What Is ROCE?. Earnings data without context is not...
How Long Will The Crypto Bear Market Last? A Look At Previous Downturns
With the cryptocurrency market being in its fifth historic bear market, which began in November last year, prices of major tokens have declined substantially from their all-time highs. How long will the current bear market last, is the question everyone is asking. By analyzing historical data and fusing observations from...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Remain Stable; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, remained stable, trading past the $19,000 level this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also managed to remain stable, above the $1,300 level on Friday. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded slightly higher this...
Tesla, Nike And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc. KMX to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $8.57 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares fell 0.2% to $86.24 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
91K+
Followers
170K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0