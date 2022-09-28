Read full article on original website
Police looking for suspect in bank robbery
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for a suspect after they robbed a bank on Thursday, Sept. 29. According to CSPD at around 1 p.m. an unidentified person entered a bank on Interquest Parkway and I-25 and demanded money. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. There […]
Shooting on North Academy Blvd. leaves man injured
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Saturday morning. Shortly before 3:40 a.m., officers were notified of a shooting near North Academy Boulevard and Galley Road. The reporting witness told CSPD that a victim left the scene in a silver Nissan sedan. When […]
Deadly shooting involving Colorado Springs police in December of 2021 justified by District Attorney’s Office
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer’s use of deadly force was justified, according to a report released on Friday by the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. A man was shot an killed by police while he was reportedly armed with a knife on Dec....
Suspect arrested in Pueblo West bank robbery, tied to second robbery
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has arrested a suspect in the robbery of a U.S. Bank on Monday, and identified him as a suspect in a second robbery in Pueblo West. Detectives identified Dennis Triggs as the suspect in the Sept. 26 robbery of the U.S. Bank inside a Safeway […]
Reported shooting in Colorado Springs leaves one man in hospital
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after reportedly being shot and fleeing the scene in a car, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Just after 3:30 a.m. police received the report of a shooting in the 1000 block of North Academy Blvd and learned the The post Reported shooting in Colorado Springs leaves one man in hospital appeared first on KRDO.
Eight arrested after the Colorado Springs Police Department targeted retail crime
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they have identified an ongoing rise in retail crime across the City of Colorado Springs. According to CSPD, law enforcement has identified a connection between retail theft cases and drug use, often tied to the Fentanyl crisis occurring in the community.
Pueblo Police find body inside van under 24th Street bridge
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) found a man dead inside a van under a bridge on West 24th Street. According to PPD, around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, officers found a suspicious vehicle under a bridge on West 24th Street between Perry Avenue and Tuxedo Boulevard. During their investigation, officers found […]
CSPD officer-involved shooting in December 2021 ruled justified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office completed its review of an officer-involved shooting that happened on Dec. 8, 2021 in Colorado Springs, and ruled the shooting justified. On Dec. 8, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a 911 call reporting a home invasion in the 1700 block of Herd Street, which […]
Shots fired near house party in Fountain
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) took into custody a suspect who had fired a weapon near a house party that allegedly involved minors consuming alcohol Friday night on Sept. 30. Just after 8:30 p.m., officers were called to a home near the corner of Berry Farm Road and Marshall Drive on reports […]
Homicide investigation underway in Pueblo on Thursday, no arrests made as of Friday afternoon
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were asking the public to avoid an area on the northwest side of the city on Thursday. Police were investigating a homicide in the area of W. 24th Street between Perry Avenue and Tuxedo Boulevard. The roadway was blocked to the public for several hours.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating 13-year-old Nayana Noble. The Sheriff's Office said Noble left her home in the 1000 block of Western Dr. just after midnight last night, 9/29. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, green pajama pants, and white shoes.
One injured in stabbing, suspect arrested
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — One person is in the hospital after a stabbing that happened in the evening of Sept. 29. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said that around 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 officers were called to the 3900 block of East Bijou Street, which is south of East Platte Avenue and North Academy […]
COLD CASE: Who killed Jerome Nelson?
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate a shooting that killed a man in 2020. Shortly before 7:20 p.m., CPSD received multiple calls regarding a shooting that occurred near University Drive and Overton Street. When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a […]
Big R employee hit by vehicle as shoplifting suspects flee
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) deputies responded to a disturbance at Big R on Fontaine Blvd on September 29 just before 4 p.m. EPSO reported that callers said a white man (with face tattoos), a black man & 2 white women shoplifted. EPSO...
CSPD's Shoplifting Deployment arrests 8 individuals, 2 for Fentanyl possession
The Colorado Springs Police Department identified a rise in retail theft cases that were related to drug use in the city.
Pueblo police investigate homicide on West 24th Street
UPDATE: THURSDAY 9/29/2022 4:06 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — PPD now says the police presence is in response to a homicide. PPD said they are investigating in the 3000 block of W. 24th St. Locals are still asked to avoid the area. FOX21 News has a crew on the way and will provide additional details when […]
One seriously injured in shooting in Bessemer neighborhood in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Police in Pueblo are investigating a shooting in the Bessemer neighborhood that left one person in critical condition. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), the shooting happened on East Routt Avenue, near the intersection of Routt and Jones Avenue. One man was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition. […]
Deputies arrest suspicious person for I-25 grass fire
Thursday 9/29/2022 3:25 (EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The small grass fire has been put out, according to EPSO. EPSO said they received multiple calls regarding a suspicious person walking along I-25 and mile marker 121. They reportedly had a gas can and were setting fires in the area. Deputies located the suspect and arrested […]
SWAT helps contact ‘person of interest’ tied to a Pueblo homicide
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police asked the public to avoid an area on the north side of the city on Wednesday. At about 11:30 a.m. police said SWAT was called to an incident taking place along W. 24th Street and West Road. The situation was over before 12:30 p.m.
WATCH - Colorado Springs man, former NSA employee arrested by FBI on espionage related charges
PikeRide in Colorado Springs continues to be a victim of theft. Community members help restore the grave for a Medal of Honor recipient in Pueblo. The Air Force Academy's new visitor center was officially named the Hosmer Visitor Center, after Retired Lieutenant General Bradley Hosmer, on Friday.
