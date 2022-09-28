Read full article on original website
See 80 photos from Rockford’s OK Red win over Grandville
ROCKFORD - Rockford continued to roll Friday night when the Rams hosted Grandville. The Rams defeated Grandville 37-14 in an OK Red Conference rivalry game after jumping out to a 20-6 halftime lead. Rockford, ranked No. 4 in Division 1, improved to 6-0 overall. Check out a photo gallery from...
Brothers win ArtPrize 2022′s biggest award for intricate, illuminated pottery
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Creation, Destruction, Reflection, a series of 20 intricately carved vases at DeVos Place displaying ancient landmarks from the Delphi Temple to the streets of Jerusalem, won the $12,500 ArtPrize 2022 Artist-to-Artist award. The entry, created by brothers Brad and Bryan Caviness of Browns Summit, North...
11 year old Portage driver beats adults at Kalamazoo Raceway
Bryce is just 11 years old and has been racing since he was seven. He is a fourth generation driver who started driving quarter midget cars and recently moved up to late models and super late models.
Celebrating 30 years of the Grand Rapids Turkey Trot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – ArtPrize may be winding down but we’re gearing up for great fall events across the area. Today we have Joe Hune from Blue Cross Blue Shield to tell us about a special one they’re involved with. Blue Cross is proud to support the Grand Rapids community and with the end of one community tradition, we can now look forward to another with the Grand Rapids Turkey Trot!
Kentwood venue steps up after Ian scrubs Florida wedding
Hurricane Ian had a Grand Rapids couple canceling their destination wedding in Florida just days before it was supposed to happen. (Sept. 30, 2022)
Meet the Artists: The Great Lakes by Rachel Heibel
The Great Lakes by Rachel Heibel is displayed at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 29, 2022)
Frenzy Traditions: Catholic Central, South Christian face off in battle of unbeaten
When it comes to tradition, Grand Rapids Catholic Central and South Christian know plenty about upholding a standard of excellence. The two teams have been and continue to be some of the most successful programs in the state, with multiple state titles between the two teams. (Sept. 30, 2022)
Homer, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
See how Kalamazoo-area prep football teams fared in Week 6 of 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – At this point in the high school football season, every game carries playoff implications, and every block and every tackle are made with a little more urgency. That was certainly the case around Kalamazoo on Friday, as several contests came down to the wire, including Colon...
Football Frenzy: Week 6 brings shutouts, blowouts
With a number of high school football games carrying big conference implications, the Frenzy is spotlighting six games.
The 1921-1923 Scandal That Gave Teapot Dome, Michigan Its Name
We were driving thru Van Buren County near Paw Paw not too long ago when I came across a road sign that read Tea Pot Dome. “What’s that?” I asked. “It’s a town” was the reply. Well, this was interesting…I had to know more about this...
Meet the Artists: 'Another Boring Day' by Richard Travis
Another Boring Day by Richard Travis is displayed at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 29, 2022)
Former WHS coach, teacher John Vargo dies in Florida
Word has been received of the death in Florida of John Vargo, former teacher and golf and basketball coach at Wayland High School. Vargo came to Wayland during the 1973-74 academic year from Cassopolis. He coached the varsity basketball team to one of its better seasons, with a 16-6 overall record, featuring AlanLettings, Pat Wilde, Paul Heckert, Rick and Randy Mauchmar, Cody Niemchick and Russ McCarren.
Try these Biggby Coffee fall drinks
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Fall weather means yummy fall drinks and today just so happens to be National Coffee Day so we thought we’d celebrate with our friends at Biggby Coffee!. Biggby “B the One” 5K Walk/Run. Sunday, October 9th. 10am-12pm. Millennium Park – Grand...
Local flavor starts at Kingma’s Market
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s Friday and we want to give you some delicious ideas for food and entertaining over the weekend and for the weeks to come! Kingma’s Market has a great assortment of awesome products, including meat from their artisan butcher shop. Alan joins...
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
‘Take it seriously’: Grand Rapids firefighter, Florida native watches Ian
All eyes were on Florida as Hurricane Ian took aim at its west coast and was expected to cross over the center of the peninsula in the coming days. (Sept. 28, 2022)
South Christian football snaps Catholic Central's 43-game winning streak
Forty-three games. That's how many Grand Rapids Catholic Central had won in row coming into Friday night's game at South Christian. Now, that streak is zero. South Christian upended Michigan's No. 1-ranked team by a final score of 36-34. Here are four takeaways from the game. South ...
‘It’s getting worse': Holland resident riding out Hurricane Ian at Florida home
Before Boyd Feltman and his family bought a house in North Port, Florida, which is located east of Venice, locals told him that hurricanes really don’t come their way. That is, until this week.
Check out the entertainment lineup at Soaring Eagle
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The fall entertainment is heating up at Soaring Eagle Casino and they’re always adding to the lineup! Just announced – the Little River Band and Ambrosia are coming to the stage on December 17th! Tickets for that show go on sale this Saturday.
