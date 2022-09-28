PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-lined out for Segura in the 9th. b-grounded out for Stott in the 9th. c-flied out for Schwarber in the 9th. E_Abrams (10). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Washington 5. 2B_Realmuto (26), Marsh (7), Meneses (14). 3B_Schwarber (3). HR_Voit (9), off Gibson; Meneses (13), off Gibson; García (7), off Devenski. RBIs_Castellanos (62), Segura (33), Stott (45), García 5 (44), Meneses 4 (33), Voit 2 (21), Vargas (18), Robles (33). SB_Harper (11), Schwarber (10), Stott (11). SF_Robles.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO