ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LeBron James and other NBA stars just bought a team. You’ll never guess the sport

By Kelsey Dallas
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pBXa8_0iE9CSuf00
Injured Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, smiles while talking with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during a game in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. James just purchased a pro pickleball team. | Jeff Chiu, Associated Press

NBA stars LeBron James, Draymond Green and Kevin Love are branching out from basketball and making a bold investment in a different sports league.

Front Office Sports reported Wednesday that the trio has joined with other investors to purchase a Major League Pickleball team in hopes of capitalizing on the sport’s growing popularity.

“LeBron, Draymond and Love may have just boarded a rocket ship. There are 66 new places to play pickleball opening up in the U.S. every month — and (Major League Pickleball) aims to grow pickleball to 40 million players by 2030,” the article said.

As of 2021, around 5 million Americans played pickleball, CNBC reported.

Related

Although pickleball has been around since the 1960s, it became a major phenomenon during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In recent years, a wide variety of celebrities , from NFL quarterback Russell Wilson to actor George Clooney, have spoken about their love for the sport.

James’ business partner, Maverick Carter, told CNBC that he wanted to buy the pickleball team in part because he loves playing pickleball so much.

“When I started playing pickleball, I immediately connected with the sport’s community and its capacity to be both fun and competitive,” he said.

Pickleball, which involves using a paddle to hit a ball back and forth across a net, is similar to tennis, badminton or pingpong, as the Deseret News reported earlier this year. Matches require two or four people, but many players often get involved in leagues or tournaments in their area and meet even more folks.

Teams in the Major League Pickleball league have four players — two men and two women — and compete against one another for cash prizes. In 2022, there were 12 teams, but the NBA stars’ new team will be part of a four-team expansion.

The league “will be expanding from 12 to 16 teams in 2023, with players competing in six tournaments across six U.S. cities for more than $2 million in prizes,” CNBC reported.

Retired NFL quarterback Drew Brees and Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry also own Major League Pickleball teams, according to Front Office Sports.

Comments / 12

Related
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer

Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

WATCH: Shaquille O'Neal Surprises His Uncle Roy with a Home Makeover: 'It's a Big Thing'

"I figured, all the relatives I've taken care of are spoiled, let me do something nice for uncle Roy" Shaquille O'Neal said in the next episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation Shaquille O'Neal is giving back to a loved one in a big way. In an exclusive sneak peek from Secret Celebrity Renovation (above), which airs Friday, September 9 on CBS, the four-time NBA Champion, 50, partners up with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner and a design team of Survivor alum Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano and HGTV star Sabrina Soto to give back to...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kevin Love
Person
George Clooney
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Drew Brees
People

Scotty Pippen Jr. Knows There's a 'Target' on His Back as the Son of NBA Legend Scottie

"I would say there are higher expectations because people expect me to be like my dad, but I don't really let that get to me," Scotty Jr. tells PEOPLE Scotty Pippen Jr. couldn't have asked for a better mentor in his father, NBA legend Scottie Pippen. But the 21-year-old knows that entering the league as the son of a great comes with higher expectations. "Having a father in the NBA definitely puts a target on your back," Scotty Jr. tells PEOPLE. "So, I think just being able to...
NBA
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's joke that Broncos should have paid their punter instead of him

It hasn't been a pretty start to the Russell Wilson era in Denver. Sure, the Broncos are technically 2-1. That much is indeed true. With that said, the Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett-led offense is scoring just 14.3 points per game so far with just three total touchdowns. In this past Monday Night Football's win over the San Francisco 49ers, Wilson threw for just 184 yards and no touchdowns while the offense mustered up just 261 total yards on a measly 3.7 yards per play.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Blake Griffin Reportedly Signing With New NBA Team

Former All-Star forward Blake Griffin has found a new home in the NBA. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics have signed Griffin to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal. The official terms of Griffin's contract have not been released yet. Griffin, 33, spent the 2021-22 season with the...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports League#Lakers#Associated Press Nba#Front Office Sports#Major League Pickleball#Americans#Cnbc#Related Pickleball
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Unhappy News

Deion Sanders isn't happy with what he believes is a "double standard" surrounding his head coaching rumors. The Jackson State head coach has been linked to some prominent job openings, including Nebraska and Georgia Tech. Others believe Sanders could end up at a not-currently-vacant SEC school, too. But while Sanders...
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Admits He Was A Serial Cheater In Response To Ime Udoka Scandal: “I’m Never The Guy That’s Gonna Get Up Here And Fake It.”

In a recent episode of ‘The BIG Podcast,’ NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal dropped a surprising take on the Ime Udoka scandal. After the Celtics coach was caught in an affair with one of the team’s other staff members, he was handed a one-year suspension from the head with a real possibility of being let go completely.
BOSTON, MA
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
41K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy