Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs makes list of most neighborly in nation

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 2 days ago

Colorado Springs makes list of most neighborly in nation

According to the website Neighbor.com , Colorado Springs ranks among the top neighborly cities in the nation. The website surveyed people all across the U.S. with questions like: Is it safe? Is it inclusive? Are there enough outdoor spaces?

Colorado Springs is the only city in the state to make the list. The city was ranked number 12, coming in after Rochester, N.Y. as number one.

The highest marks the city received are for its volunteer efforts; 69% of residents said they volunteer to help others.

"We look at cities that have made an effort to not have high rates of crime or even hate crime. We want to recognize those cities that are taking a very holistic effort to create a world and a place where individuals can feel safe and comfortable interacting with each other," Neighbor founder and CEO Joseph Woodbury.

As for outdoor spaces, the city is known for the Garden of the Gods, Pikes Peak and the Olympic Training Center.

rokit
2d ago

You’re kidding right? It’s overpopulated, unfriendly (looking at all the people with the “native” bumper stickers on their cars), rude, crime and drug ridden, filthy, and full of road rage incidents around. Their town bird is the middle finger. Nuff said

