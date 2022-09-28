Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Tyreek Hill says a Bengals coach “disrespected” him: “I’m gonna come find you”
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was angry at a Bengals assistant coach after Thursday night’s game. Hill said a coach whose name he doesn’t know said something objectionable, and that Hill plans to find the man and address it with him. “Whichever coach that is, I’m gonna come...
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa suffers scary head injury, leaves in ambulance
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a head injury and was taken off the field on a stretcher during Thursday Night Football against the Bengals. The injury occurred in the second quarter after Tagovailoa was sacked by Josh Tupou. He was immediately ruled out for the game due to head and neck injuries.
NBC Sports
Eagles will be without key defensive back vs. Jaguars
The Eagles will be without nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox on Sunday. Maddox (ankle) and running back Boston Scott (ribs) have both been ruled out for this weekend’s game against the Jaguars. Everyone else on the roster is expected to play. Scott missed practice all week. Newcomer Trey Sermon is...
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh: “I couldn’t believe what I saw” with Tua Tagovailoa injury
Like many people in football, Ravens coach John Harbaugh was stunned watching Tua Tagovailoa suffer a brain injury on the field. Harbaugh said today that he was shocked not only by Tagovailoa’s injury on Thursday night against the Bengals, which saw him stretchered off the field, but also by the injury Tagovailoa suffered on Sunday against the Bills, when he staggered to the ground with what was announced as a back injury but many observers thought looked like a sign of a concussion.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 4 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Packers
Very few people outside the six New England states are giving the Patriots much of a chance to beat the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's Week 4 game at Lambeau Field. The primary reason for pessimism around the Patriots is their situation at quarterback. Starter Mac Jones was ruled out Friday with an ankle injury he suffered in the team's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Veteran backup Brian Hoyer, who has lost his last 11 starts, will replace Jones this weekend.
This Packers-Giants Trade Sends WR Kenny Golladay To Green Bay
The New York Giants are the most surprising 2-1 team in the NFL. Their defense has come up big at the end of some games, doing what they can to make up for an underwhelming offensive performance. Could a trade with the Green Bay Packers end up being on the horizon?
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Jaguars predictions for Week 4
Reuben Frank (2-1) This is what Doug Pederson does best. He takes on chaos and provides order. He inherits a lost cause and gives them hope. When he arrived in Philly, he took over a team that had fallen to pieces in Chip Kelly’s third season, and within two years there was a parade up Broad Street. This time he’s picking up the pieces of a different college coach, but so far the result is similar. Dramatic improvement. The Jaguars believe in Pederson, and they’ve responded to the culture he’s building. Jacksonville is 2-1 for the first time since 2018, Trevor Lawrence has made a quantum leap in Year 2, and the Jags’ defense has allowed only five touchdowns in three games. All of a sudden, the Jags aren’t a pushover. That said, the Eagles aren’t losing to this team. They’ll need to play closer to 60 minutes than 30 minutes, but the Eagles are rolling right now on both sides of the ball, and they’re not going to let up against their former coach. Tough game. Fascinating matchup.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G weighs in on viral lip-reading clip from 49ers' loss
The 49ers’ 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday was a frustrating night for the entire team. And in a video making the rounds on Twitter this week, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared incensed as he yelled something to himself after throwing an interception. As with anything posted online,...
Report: Neurotrauma consultant who cleared Tua Tagovailoa injury loses job
An unnamed neurotrauma consultant has been terminated by the NFL Players Association after it found several mistakes made in the process of clearing Tagovailoa against the Baltimore Ravens two weekends ago, according to multiple reports including one by CBS NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. When former Alabama football and current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tagovailoa had to be carted off Thursday night against the Bengals, questions were raised about the process that led to Tagovailoa playing...
NBC Sports
Former Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar dies in rock climbing accident
Former Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was identified as one of two rock climbers found dead in California on Wednesday, USA Today reports. Escobar was 31. Chelsea Walsh, 33, was the other victim and both Escobar and Walsh were from Huntington Beach. They were found in a remote area near...
NBC Sports
Reacting to former Patriots exec's harsh Mac Jones criticism
Mac Jones earned plenty of praise for his rock-solid rookie season, but the New England Patriots quarterback hasn't been immune to criticism so far in Year 2. Jones has thrown five interceptions and lost one fumble through the first three games of the season. The Patriots are 1-2 to begin the campaign, largely because of costly turnovers.
Yardbarker
New York Giants’ linebacker problem is not going away
The New York Giants‘ defense has surpassed all expectations through three weeks of the 2022 season. However, there is one glaringly obvious problem in Big Blue’s unit. The linebacker position has proven to be a problem for the Giants, and it appears to be a problem that will not be going away anytime soon.
NBC Sports
Patriots rule Mac Jones out
Brian Hoyer will be starting at quarterback for the Patriots this Sunday. The Patriots have ruled quarterback Mac Jones out of Sunday’s game against the Packers. Jones injured his ankle on the team’s final offensive play of last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens and had to be carried back to the locker room with what reports indicated was a severe high-ankle sprain, but the Patriots did their best to suggest there was a chance of Jones playing until the release of Friday’s injury report.
NBC Sports
Phillies roster moves: Darick Hall called up with Triple A season over
In search of any offense they can get during a terribly timed team-wide slump, the Phillies called up designated hitter/first baseman Darick Hall from Triple A Lehigh Valley prior to Friday's doubleheader in Washington. The IronPigs' season ended Wednesday so Hall should be a left-handed bat off the bench over...
NBC Sports
Buccaneers announce home game vs. Chiefs will be played on Sunday night
Hurricane Ian did not hit Tampa Bay as hard as the forecasts indicated it would, and as a result the Buccaneers are ready, willing and able to host Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the many thousands in the Southwest Florida region who...
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes on Tom Brady: When you’re playing at a high level, you don’t want to give it up
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is just a few years into what everyone hopes will be a long career. As he’s getting ready to play against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday Night Football this week, Mahomes was asked if he can also see himself playing until he’s 45.
NBC Sports
Cowboys elevate Will Grier from practice squad
The Cowboys elevated quarterback Will Grier from the practice squad, the team announced. The move was expected since he’s the only other healthy quarterback they have besides Cooper Rush. Grier will dress and serve as the backup to Rush for the third consecutive week. That means he will be...
NBC Sports
Young senses elements of Jimmy G's resentment toward 49ers
After everything the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo have gone through over the past year, it wouldn't be the most surprising revelation if the veteran quarterback had a little bit of resentment for San Francisco. Hall of Famer and 49ers legend Steve Young joined KNBR 680's Tom Tolbert and FP Santangelo...
NBC Sports
DeMaurice Smith vows to pursue “every legal option” regarding the handling of Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday
The biggest concern emerging from Thursday night’s game between the Dolphins and Bengals is whether Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should have been playing. As explained by Michael Smith on the Amazon postgame show, NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith texted to Andrew Whitworth (a former NFLPA player rep) and Richard Sherman (a member of the NFLPA executive committee) the following message: “We insisted on these rules to avoid exactly this scenario. We will pursue every legal option, including making referrals against the doctors to licensing agencies and the team that is obligated to keep our players safe.”
NBC Sports
Patriots downgrade receiver Jakobi Meyers to out
We already knew that the Patriots wouldn’t have starting quarterback Mac Jones for Sunday’s game against the Packers at Lambeau Field, given an ankle injury. We now know that the Patriots won’t have starting receiver Jakobi Meyers on Sunday. The Patriots have ruled Meyers out for Sunday’s...
