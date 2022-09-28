The Washington and Logan County Cattlewomen are teaming up for a heifer feeding contest. “This is an event we have wanted to host since our group first formed five years ago, and when we saw the excitement and energy that the Logan County ladies had for our industry, we knew that having them to host it with us would help make this become even more successful,” Lacie Harman said.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO