Read full article on original website
Related
akronnewsreporter.com
Lady Bulldogs take Akron Invitational
The Otis volleyball team is striding at the perfect time. The Lady Bulldogs headed west to Akron Saturday for the Lady Rams’ annual invitational. Otis found themselves in pool play with Byers and 2A #7 Holyoke. Otis took the court in the first match of the day against the...
akronnewsreporter.com
Lady Rams have tough week
It was a tough week for the Lady Rams. Akron had a full schedule, with four matches on the agenda, including a trip to second ranked Wiggins to kick things off last Tuesday. The hard hitting Lady Tigers took the opening set 25-16, but the Lady Rams weren’t going to bow down easily. Akron made their hosts work in the second, only falling 19-25. In a must-win third set, the girls in blue couldn’t hold Wiggins off and took the 12-25 loss. Stats were not available.
akronnewsreporter.com
Season ends at Regional golf tournament
The fall season came to an end for the Akron and Arickaree boys’ golf teams last Tuesday at the 3A Region 3 Tournament at Highland Hills Golf Course in Greeley. Resurrection Christian Cougars were Regional Champs, shooting a 229 as a team. Coming in second was Holy Family with a 245, followed by Frontier Academy (247), Sterling (251), Jefferson Academy (251), Eaton (252), Severance (254), Wray (256), Liberty Common (261), Berthoud (263), Strasburg (270), Faith Christian (274), Timnath (280), Limon (284), Yuma (289), Holyoke (289), Burlington (300), Brush (301), Stratton (303), Wellington (305), Akron (320), Liberty Joes (328) and Arickaree (350).
akronnewsreporter.com
Cattlewomen teaming up to host heifer feeding contest
The Washington and Logan County Cattlewomen are teaming up for a heifer feeding contest. “This is an event we have wanted to host since our group first formed five years ago, and when we saw the excitement and energy that the Logan County ladies had for our industry, we knew that having them to host it with us would help make this become even more successful,” Lacie Harman said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
akronnewsreporter.com
4-H Council already diving into new year
Washington County 4-H Council met Monday evening, September 19, with President Cora Schrock opening the meeting. Chloe Farmer led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge. Members and leaders then answered the question, “what was your favorite thing about the fair.” Regular business then followed, including approving...
akronnewsreporter.com
Otis School Board approves several assignments
The Otis School District R-3 Board of Education held their regular meeting on August 16, 2022 in the Otis School Media Center in Otis, Colorado and over Zoom. President Beth Wells called the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. The following people were present at the meeting: Beth Wells, Cory Ringlein, Ryan Price, Noelle Corman, Chad Gross, Dr. Tracey Kinney and Joyce Davis. Jeff Jones was in attendance as a guest.
akronnewsreporter.com
No injuries in car vs. building crash
Washington County emergency agencies were called to a one vehicle accident at 9:53 a.m. Friday, September 23. Upon arrival, the Akron Volunteer Fire Department found a 2016 Buick Regal had crashed into the building at the corner of Highway 34 and Birch Avenue. One individual was in the vehicle at the time of the accident. AVFD set up traffic control and assisted EMS with removing the occupant for transport. The building, car and streetlight all sustained moderate damage. No other injuries were reported.
akronnewsreporter.com
Sheriff’s Report
Deputies were dispatched to a possible burglary in the 500 block of Grand Avenue in the town of Akron. After further investigation, deputies determined that no crime had occurred. Deputies were dispatched to a stolen four-wheeler in the 29000 block of County Road 45. The case is under investigation. Deputies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here's The Best Grocery Store In Colorado
LoveFood found the best grocery store in every state.
Comments / 0