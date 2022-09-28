Read full article on original website
Clean-up efforts underway in Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina post-Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Clean-up efforts were underway in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina on Saturday due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The National Weather Service said post-tropical cyclone Ian will continue to weaken near the Virginia and North Carolina borders throughout the day. But while the...
Local Red Cross volunteer on standby to help Hurricane Ian relief efforts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the American Red Cross is one local organization sending people and resources down to Florida. Hurricane Ian is already taking a toll on some parts of Florida. Here in Illinois, one local resident is getting ready to help. Dean Otta...
Potbelly coming to central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Potbelly Sandwich Works is setting up shops in central Illinois. The company plans to bring a total of five new shops to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas. “Our new Shop Development Area Agreements come at an eventful time for us at Potbelly,” said Bob Wright, CEO of...
More than $31 million for health care research in Illinois
WASHINGTON, DC — On Wednesday it was announced that Illinois will be receiving $31,055,926 in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and National Institutes of Health (NIH) medical research grants for Illinois institutions. Officials say the funding will be used to research programs across Illinois to support...
No Illinois counties rated high for COVID-19 transmission
CHICAGO (WICS) — COVID-19 community transmission in Illinois seems to be on the decline. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Friday there are zero counties in Illinois rated high for COVID-19 community transmission. “It is encouraging to see the large number of Illinoisans who are...
IDOT awarded $10 million in grants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced on Friday that $10 million has been awarded to support long-range transportation projects across Illinois. Rebuild Illinois is about giving Illinoisans the quality roads, bridges, and paths they need to get where they’re going safely and quickly,” said...
'This is still a hazardous situation': Gov. DeSantis on Tropical Storm Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — More than two million people in Florida remain without power in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm Thursday morning as it continues to make its way across Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis, in a press conference, said it is...
Friday Night Rivals Recap Show: Week 6
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Catch highlights and scores from games across Central Illinois on the Friday Night Rivals Recap Show!. BLOOMINGTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC 42, ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN 20. TOLONO (UNITY) 47, PONTIAC 0. ST. THOMAS MORE @ SCHLARMAN SATURDAY 3 P.M. APOLLO CONFERENCE. LINCOLN 27, MATTOON 7. CHARLESTON 27, TAYLORVILLE 8.
Moultrie County State's Attorney sues over SAFE-T Act
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Another Illinois state's attorney is filing a lawsuit over the SAFE-T-Act. This time it is Moultrie County State's Attorney Tracy Weaver joining the list of state's attorneys suing over the portion of the law that eliminates cash bail. “While reform to improve criminal justice is...
Illinois highways will get more electric vehicle charging ports
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A new addition to Illinois highways will be coming soon. Illinois will be getting more electric vehicle chargers across the state. Illinois will be receiving more than $148 million in federal funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program to build these charging ports. The...
Special Report: Is there a solution to the pharmacist shortage?
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Last week in a special report, we told you about the nationwide pharmacist shortage. Why many pharmacists are leaving the industry, and how it is affecting central Illinois. Now we ask, what can be done? Is there a solution to the pharmacist shortage?. “When their...
Man sentenced in Illinois for cannabis, weapons charges
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Oregon man was sentenced in central Illinois on charges of involving cannabis and weapons. Joshua Hicks, 40, was sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offenses of unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.
VIDEOS: Hurricane Ian batters Florida as one of the most powerful US storms ever recorded
FLORIDA (TND) — Hurricane Ian made landfall as a catastrophic hurricane in southwestern Florida on Wednesday afternoon as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S. Experts predict the storm is set to bring 10 to 15 inches of rain to the area and could cause a "life-threatening storm surge." Over 2.5 million people across the state were under evacuation orders before the storm struck.
Illinois infrastructure plan to facilitate 1 million electric vehicles by 2030
CHICAGO (KHQA) — In an effort to get more electrical vehicles on Illinois roads, the Federal Highway Administration has approved the state's infrastructure plan with the goal of accommodating 1 million electric vehicles by 2030. The State of Illinois Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan provides a framework for implementing...
State's attorney says bail removal law doesn't protect public
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — Vermilion County's State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy is suing Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Attorney General, Kwame Raoul, for the SAFE-T Act by claiming it puts victims and their families at risk. Lacy predicts it would be hard to keep someone in jail who...
