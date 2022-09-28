ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WSET

Ian drops to post-tropical cyclone after hitting South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (TND) — Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after making its third landfall Friday afternoon near Georgetown, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm regained strength after causing catastrophic damage in Florida, killing at least 17 people. Tropical-force winds were felt...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WSET

Prestigious cancer doctor at center of several dine-and-dash cases

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Florida native’s recent run-in with the law in Rhode Island isn’t adding up after his career of service spanning more than two decades was revealed. Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested Friday in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. He is accused...
WOONSOCKET, RI
WSET

Price gouging protections in place in VA ahead of weather from Hurricane Ian: Miyares

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — As Virginia prepares for strong wind and heavy rainfall due to Hurricane Ian, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Thursday that Governor Glenn Youngkin’s declaration of a state of emergency has triggered Virginia’s anti-price gouging statutes designed to protect consumers from paying exorbitant prices for necessities during an emergency event.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency as Virginia braces for Hurricane Ian impact

(WSET) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian Wednesday. “Hurricane Ian is a large, powerful storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia later this week into early next week,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We want to ensure that our communities have the resources needed to respond to and recover from any potential effects from the storm. While we recognize that the storm track is still uncertain, I nevertheless encourage all Virginians and visitors to make a plan, have supplies on hand, and follow official sources for the latest forecast information and guidance. Suzanne and I will be praying for those in Florida in the path of the storm.”
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Tracking Hurricane Ian: Water rescues in Florida caught on camera

NAPLES , Fla. (WPEC) — Water rescues are happening across Naples as Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Naples Fire Rescue Department narrated the dramatic incident on Facebook. Crews walked a person to the fire department in water up above their waists. The fire station...
NAPLES, FL
WSET

Hurricane Ian rapidly intensifies to just shy of Category 5 storm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (TND) — Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified overnight and sat just shy of a Category 5 storm Wednesday morning along Florida's southwest coast. Winds were topping out at 155 mph, just 2 mph shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Some gusts were tracked at 190 mph.
FLORIDA STATE
WSET

President Biden approves Major Disaster Declaration for July floods in SWVA

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — President Joe Biden approved major disaster declarations for a major flooding incident in Virginia in July. FEMA announced on Friday that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the Commonwealth of Virginia to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the flooding and mudslides from July 13 and 14 of this year.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Biden Administration approves Virginia plan to build out EV Charging along highways

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — The Biden-Harris Administration on Tuesday announced that Virginia’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved ahead of schedule under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, established and funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. With this approval, all states,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

TRACKING HURRICANE IAN: Inches of heavy rain in Virginia, possible power outages predicted

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Here comes Hurricane Ian!. We have 4 days of rain ahead. The heaviest rain will fall Friday through Saturday morning. Although the storm was downgraded to a Tropical Storm after its destructive Florida path, the storm gained energy while over the Atlantic and is once more a hurricane. The storm strengthened and shifted east while over the ocean.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Commonwealth announces $13.6 million in 'Community Flood Preparedness Fund' grant awards

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced Wednesday $13.6 million in awards from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund. The recreation said that twenty-seven applications for flood prevention and protection projects including mitigation, capacity building, planning, and studies were funded in communities across...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Centra breaks ground on Virginia's first emPATH Unit at Lynchburg General Hospital

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The groundbreaking ceremony to begin construction on the Commonwealth's first emPATH unit took place Friday, September 23 at Centra’s Lynchburg General Hospital. The unit is a collaboration between Centra's departments of Emergency Services and Psychiatry/Behavioral Health as a response to the 2021 Community Health...
LYNCHBURG, VA

