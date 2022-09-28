Read full article on original website
WSET
Ian drops to post-tropical cyclone after hitting South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (TND) — Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after making its third landfall Friday afternoon near Georgetown, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm regained strength after causing catastrophic damage in Florida, killing at least 17 people. Tropical-force winds were felt...
WSET
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, increasing rain expected in Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. ( WSET) — Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. as a Category 4 Storm with 150 mph winds. Landfall was made near Cayo Costa, Florida. Ian rapidly intensifies while churning over the warm Gulf of Mexico waters the past 24 hours, winds were clocked at 155 mph at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.
WSET
Prestigious cancer doctor at center of several dine-and-dash cases
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Florida native’s recent run-in with the law in Rhode Island isn’t adding up after his career of service spanning more than two decades was revealed. Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested Friday in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. He is accused...
WSET
Price gouging protections in place in VA ahead of weather from Hurricane Ian: Miyares
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — As Virginia prepares for strong wind and heavy rainfall due to Hurricane Ian, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Thursday that Governor Glenn Youngkin’s declaration of a state of emergency has triggered Virginia’s anti-price gouging statutes designed to protect consumers from paying exorbitant prices for necessities during an emergency event.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency as Virginia braces for Hurricane Ian impact
(WSET) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian Wednesday. “Hurricane Ian is a large, powerful storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia later this week into early next week,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We want to ensure that our communities have the resources needed to respond to and recover from any potential effects from the storm. While we recognize that the storm track is still uncertain, I nevertheless encourage all Virginians and visitors to make a plan, have supplies on hand, and follow official sources for the latest forecast information and guidance. Suzanne and I will be praying for those in Florida in the path of the storm.”
WSET
Ian weakens to a Category 2 hurricane hours after making landfall in Florida
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WPEC) — Hurricane Ian weakened to a Category 2 hurricane on Wednesday evening, hours after making landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm. The National Hurricane Center said at around 8 p.m. winds decreased to 115 mph. By 9 p.m., Ian lost more wind power to 110 mph.
WSET
Blood donation centers gear up to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — People in North Carolina are stepping up to help support those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Right now, The Blood Connection is asking for donations because it's trying to replenish its supply. We’re asking community blood donors to kind of take this as one of the...
WSET
TRACKING HURRICANE IAN: Heavy rain in Virginia begins with first drops Friday morning
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Virginia has four days of rain ahead, and the heaviest rain now appears to be Friday and into Saturday morning. Occasional rain will also occur Saturday evening, Sunday and Monday. Many rain totals will be over 3 inches. TIMING. Get your outdoor plans wrapped up...
WSET
VDH warns of dangerous conditions in creeks, rivers due to Hurricane Ian rain
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Ian are expected to impact areas of the state beginning Friday through the weekend. This storm could create dangerous conditions in creeks, rivers, and low-lying areas along the coast. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reminds people to take precautions...
WSET
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Water rescues in Florida caught on camera
NAPLES , Fla. (WPEC) — Water rescues are happening across Naples as Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Naples Fire Rescue Department narrated the dramatic incident on Facebook. Crews walked a person to the fire department in water up above their waists. The fire station...
WSET
Hurricane Ian rapidly intensifies to just shy of Category 5 storm
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (TND) — Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified overnight and sat just shy of a Category 5 storm Wednesday morning along Florida's southwest coast. Winds were topping out at 155 mph, just 2 mph shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Some gusts were tracked at 190 mph.
WSET
Comparing Hurricane Ian to other storms in Virginia and what to expect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday morning the storm was classified as Category 4, but by the time it reaches Virginia, it will no longer be even a tropical storm. But how will Ian compare to other storms that have hit Virginia, like Hurricane Michael (2018), Hurricane Fran (1996), and Agnes (1972)?
WSET
Crews prepare for Hurricane Ian to bring heavy rain and flooding to Virginia
(WSET) — Crews in our area are preparing for the impact Hurricane Ian could have here. AAA spokesperson, Morgan Dean said by the time Hurricane Ian hits Virginia -- the main threat will be the rain and potential flash flooding it could cause. “Based on the forecasts is going...
WSET
President Biden approves Major Disaster Declaration for July floods in SWVA
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — President Joe Biden approved major disaster declarations for a major flooding incident in Virginia in July. FEMA announced on Friday that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the Commonwealth of Virginia to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the flooding and mudslides from July 13 and 14 of this year.
WSET
VDOT crews on standby as weather from Hurricane Ian approaches Southside, Central VA
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has crews at the ready on Friday as Hurricane Ian prepares to bring large rain totals and wind to the Southside and Central Virginia. VDOT is encouraging all residents to be prepared for the remnants of Hurricane Ian. They said...
WSET
Biden Administration approves Virginia plan to build out EV Charging along highways
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — The Biden-Harris Administration on Tuesday announced that Virginia’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved ahead of schedule under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, established and funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. With this approval, all states,...
WSET
These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
WSET
TRACKING HURRICANE IAN: Inches of heavy rain in Virginia, possible power outages predicted
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Here comes Hurricane Ian!. We have 4 days of rain ahead. The heaviest rain will fall Friday through Saturday morning. Although the storm was downgraded to a Tropical Storm after its destructive Florida path, the storm gained energy while over the Atlantic and is once more a hurricane. The storm strengthened and shifted east while over the ocean.
WSET
Commonwealth announces $13.6 million in 'Community Flood Preparedness Fund' grant awards
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced Wednesday $13.6 million in awards from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund. The recreation said that twenty-seven applications for flood prevention and protection projects including mitigation, capacity building, planning, and studies were funded in communities across...
WSET
Centra breaks ground on Virginia's first emPATH Unit at Lynchburg General Hospital
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The groundbreaking ceremony to begin construction on the Commonwealth's first emPATH unit took place Friday, September 23 at Centra’s Lynchburg General Hospital. The unit is a collaboration between Centra's departments of Emergency Services and Psychiatry/Behavioral Health as a response to the 2021 Community Health...
