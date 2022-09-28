Bengals issue final injury report before TNF vs. Dolphins

The Cincinnati Bengals issued a predictable final injury report before “Thursday Night Football” against the Miami Dolphins.

Cincinnati listed these players with the following designations:

OT La’el Collins (Questionable)

LB Germaine Pratt (Questionable)

TE Drew Sample (Out)

NT DJ Reader (Out)

Collins was the only major sticking point on the injury report all week after battling a back issue in training camp and to start the season. But he looked solid in Week 3 despite uncertainty and it sounds like he’s fine for Thursday night.

Keep in mind Sample is potentially lost for the year and Reader is out for a big chunk of time, but for now, still listed on reports.

Perhaps more interesting than the Bengals is the Dolphins injury report, where uncertainty around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s availability has dominated the headlines.

The Dolphins posted the following players as questionable:

QB Tua Tagovailoa

LT Terron Armstead

CB Xavien Howard

S Brandon Jones

DT Raekwon Davis

WR Jaylen Waddle

WR Cedrick Wilson Jr.

All 50-50 players will probably go, but how effective they can be on a short week is something to watch closely.