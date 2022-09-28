ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Elon Musk and Grimes’ Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were

A roller coaster romance. Elon Musk and Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, were first linked in May 2018 and have since welcomed a son together. The couple made their red carpet debut in May 2018, shortly after reports surfaced of their relationship. However, it has not always been smooth sailing for the businessman and the singer. They weathered split rumors and a very public feud with Azealia Banks in August 2018 before reuniting.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Fergie’s Reaction To Ex Josh Duhamel, 49, Marrying Audra Mari, 28, Revealed

Big girls clearly don’t cry! Josh Duhamel, 49, married former Miss World America, Audra Mari, 28, in her hometown of Fargo, North Dakota, on Sept. 10, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that his superstar singer ex-wife, Fergie, 47, has nothing but love for them! “Fergie is happy for Josh and Audra,” a source close to Fergie told us. “Fergie has met Audra on several occasions and she thinks she is an awesome woman.”
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Television#Swimming
HollywoodLife

Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, Seemingly ‘Engaged’ To Singer Firerose 5 Months After Tish Filed For Divorce

Billy Ray Cyrus has seemingly healed his achy-breaky heart for good! The country icon, 61, is believed to be engaged to crooner Firerose just five months after his wife of 28 years Tish Cyrus filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to The US Sun, the younger Firerose has recently been spotted wearing a “huge diamond ring” in an Instagram post, ignited speculation that the duo are headed to the altar. In fact, both Firerose and Billy Ray have been posting up a storm of affectionate, long-haired PDA photos to their respective Instagram accounts. HollywoodLife has reached out to Billy Ray’s rep for comment.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Josh Duhamel Marries Miss World America Audra Mari

Watch: Josh Duhamel Marries Miss World America Audra Mari. Josh Duhamel married Audra Mari during an intimate ceremony in the actor's home state of North Dakota on Sept. 10, an eyewitness confirms to E! News. As seen in photographs, the groom donned a traditional black tuxedo, complete with old-school coattails...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Gabby Windey’s Engagement Ring: See Her Gorgeous Diamond From Erich Schwer

Although part two of The Bachelorette finale began with a tense conversation between Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer about whether or not it was too soon for an engagement, their journey ended up with a proposal at the final rose ceremony. Gabby had already told Erich she loved him before the last rose ceremony, and she reiterated those feelings when they met one last time in Mexico. The emotions were mutual, and Erich got down on one knee and proposed with an oval-shaped Neil Lane ring. The massive single diamond sat atop a gold band.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Meghan King Says Cuffe Owens Wanted to Get Married, Not Her — and Shares Feelings About Biden Family

"I literally forget about that relationship," the TV star said about her short-lived marriage to President Biden's nephew, though she admits that the Bidens as a whole "felt like family" Meghan King says her short-lived marriage to Cuffe Biden Owens was all his idea in a new interview with Us Weekly. The couple's whirlwind romance lasted nearly three months — total. Their two-month-long marriage was preceded by only three weeks of dating after they met on a dating app. While she described the day of the ceremony as "great,"...
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Anderson Cooper Shares Son Wyatt's Tradition with Baby Brother That's Out of a 'Christmas Special'

The CNN anchor is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months Anderson Cooper's son Wyatt loves to spend his mornings with his baby brother. The CNN anchor, 55, appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he shared the adorable daily routine that involves his two sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months. "I wake up Wyatt first, and then he wants to come with me to wake up Sebastian, and he likes to get into Sebastian's crib," Cooper shared. "He has this...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

'RHOP' 's Ashley Darby Says She's Taking Dating 'Slow' amid 'Conflicting Emotions' About Her Divorce

Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby admits it's been challenging to adjust and navigate life since she announced her split from husband Michael Darby. "I thought it would get easier, but it's been about six months now and it's still so hard," Ashley, 34, told E! News,. "There's some moments of missing our relationship and when I see him being a really good dad it's like, 'Oh man, could I? Should I?' because he is still a great dad and a hands-on parent and that's what I find so attractive about him."
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Reality Tea

Erich Schwer Reportedly Joined The Bachelorette For His Career

Uh oh. Cue the tears. Erich Schwer, who is the last contestant standing vying for Gabby Windey’s heart (and Final Rose) on this season of The Bachelorette, allegedly joined the show to advance his career. Page Six is reporting that Erich’s ex-girlfriend, Amanda Kaylor, has publicly leaked some revealing text messages. Last week, Amanda shared screenshots of […] The post Erich Schwer Reportedly Joined The Bachelorette For His Career appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
People

People

332K+
Followers
53K+
Post
188M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy