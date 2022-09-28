Read full article on original website
SW, from Wildwood NJ
2d ago
🤔 What happened,. Our democratic do nothing mayor FAILED to call in additional forces till it was out of control and people were lieing dead in the streets. ( I guess he didn't see it as another photo op )
N.J. police were preparing for a wild car show in Wildwood. How did it still turn deadly?
By the time the fog of spent gasoline and burnt rubber had dissipated late Saturday night, two people were dead. The vehicles descended on Wildwood quickly, part of an impromptu car show known as H2oi, H20i, or H2022, and once the mayhem reached a fever pitch, the cars fled just as fast.
Wow! This tree in NJ dates back to when state was called ‘New Netherlands’
There may be no better way of judging time and history than when you are dealing with trees. It is a way to estimate actual time and give age even when dealing with subjects that can be nearly 500 years old. It's pretty awesome to see approximately a tree that...
Jersey Shore on alert for remnants of Ian, beachgoers urged to stay out of water
As crews in Florida search for survivors among the wreckage from Hurricane Ian and South Carolina authorities begin assessing damage from its strike there, the weakening storm’s effects can be felt up the coast, towards the Jersey Shore.
Driver never hit brakes after killing central Pa. woman at N.J. car show, boyfriend says
A Carlisle woman killed by a speeding driver while on vacation in New Jersey will be laid to rest Monday. Lindsay “Linz” Kay Weakland had just graduated from Cumberland Valley High School and was vacationing in Wildwood, New Jersey with boyfriend Alper Balken, 20, on Sept. 24 when a car struck and killed her as she crossed a street.
Remnants of Hurricane Ian being felt at the Jersey Shore
It's going to be a rainy and windy next few days at the Jersey shore as the remnants of Hurricane Ian are clearly making their presence felt.
CBS News
Wildwood residents, firefighters prepare for Hurricane Ian's remnants
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – The remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to bring heavy rain and wind to the Philadelphia area starting Friday night. Residents and first responders are preparing for what could become a wild weekend. Dave and Kelly Coonelly came to North Wildwood for the day to...
Lawmaker blames ‘weak-on-crime’ Dems for fatal car ‘riot’ in Wildwood, NJ
WILDWOOD — New Jersey Republicans are pointing the finger at their colleagues across the aisle for this weekend's unsanctioned pop-up car rally that left two people dead and a father of four hospitalized in critical condition. U.S. Rep Jeff Van Drew, a former Democrat, blamed "far-left Democrats" for the...
New Jersey Globe
Testa hopes for bipartisan action after Wildwood crash
State Sen. Mike Testa (R-Vineland), whose South Jersey district was home to a fatal crash at a pop-up party last weekend, said yesterday that he hopes the legislature will work across party lines to prevent future accidents. “This was a tragedy, my heart goes out to the families who lost...
N.J reports 1,811 COVID cases, 6 deaths. Burlington and Cumberland counties remain in high risk category.
New Jersey on Saturday reported another 1,811 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six additional confirmed deaths as Burlington and Cumberland counties remain in the “high risk” category for coronavirus transmission. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive dropped slightly to 1,632 — a 2% decrease from a week...
Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Does More Than Arrest People
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is a world class law enforcement organization. They investigate various criminal activities and pursue Justice on behalf of the residents of Atlantic County, New New Jersey. What you might not be familiar with is the ACPO’s commitment to the disadvantaged in the Atlantic County...
Man, 31, still hospitalized after car hits golf cart at Wildwood H2oi car rally
A 31-year-old New Jersey man remains hospitalized nearly a week after a car crashed into the golf cart he was riding in during the chaotic H2oi car meet-up in Wildwood, his family’s attorney said Friday. The man was riding in a registered low-speed golf cart with his girlfriend and...
‘Intentional’ fire set near reporter’s home in Lakewood, NJ
Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire near the yard of a reporter Wednesday night, the second reported fire in Lakewood this week. The fire, which burned in a circular fashion, was first reported around 9:10 p.m. on Sims Avenue and extinguished by firefighters, according to Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr.
N.J. man, 34, killed at Wildwood H2oi car rally remembered as kind and hardworking
Timothy Ogden and his fiancé Sarah Farmer were driving back to their hotel around 9:30 p.m. Saturday after a long day at the Wildwoods Irish Festival. The couple attended the annual festival every year, enjoying the food and music along the Jersey Shore, said Ogden’s aunt, Stephanie Ogden.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 10/1
As of Saturday morning, Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian was centered over North Carolina. The storm will drive pockets of rain and gusty winds into New Jersey through the weekend. Although it will not be a "total washout," conditions will be dreary and sloppy for the duration. In addition to the dismal...
New charges for driver in Wildwood, NJ crash that killed 2, prosecutors say
WILDWOOD — The Pittsburgh man accused of killing two people in a crash at Saturday night's pop-up car rally is facing new, upgraded charges. Gerald White, 37, was behind the wheel of a 2003 Infinity that struck a Honda Civic and then multiple pedestrians at Burk and Atlantic Avenues, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland.
The slave trade thrived in the Meadowlands. A N.J. woman wanted the story told.
The shackled men and women were sold door to door. Privateers sailed up the Hackensack River, offering slaves to plantation owners from modern-day Newark to Rutherford.
Atlantic City Mayor Criminal Referral To Atlantic County Prosecutor?
Atlantic City, New Jersey Mayor Marty Small appears to have mixed the official office that he holds with the intersection of partisan politics. Here is the press release and Small’s actions that have been drawn into public question:. The above media advisory was written on official City of Atlantic...
Here are the 14 Jersey Mike’s Subs locations planned to open in N.J.
Jersey Mike’s Subs is continuing its expansion in its home state of New Jersey. The Manasquan-headquarted sub shop chain plans to open. Bloomfield (192 Bloomfield Ave.) Delran (1330 E. Fairview Blvd.) Farmingdale (1175 Route 33) Hillsdale (451 Hillsdale Ave.) Lawrenceville (2083 Lawrenceville Rd.) Morris Township (191 East Hanover Ave.)
Body of missing N.J. man with dementia located, cops say
Police have recovered the body of a man reported missing Tuesday night in South Jersey. Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House, was last seen shortly before 10 p.m. after a vehicle he was traveling in stopped on Route 55 southbound in Vineland, according to State Police. Osmundsen was...
2 charged in pair of crashes amid chaotic pop-up car rally in NJ
WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities announced charges Tuesday against two men in a pair of vehicle crashes — one of which killed two people — during a pop-up car rally in southern New Jersey over the weekend. Police across multiple communities struggled to control the chaotic situation. Videos on social media showed modified vehicles revving […]
