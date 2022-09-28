ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, SC

wpde.com

AFTERMATH: Assessing Hurricane Ian damage and clean-up efforts

WPDE — Hurricane Ian was downgraded and moved out of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand Friday evening. The storm caused a lot of damage and debris across the area. Four Grand Strand piers were impacted. The Pawleys Island Pier, Cherry Grove Pier and Apache Pier suffered partial collapses due to storm surges. The Myrtle Beach 2nd Avenue Pier also had some damage.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
The Post and Courier

Horry County residents assess damage following Ian's passage

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Clear skies across the Grand Strand on Oct. 1 allowed residents to start picking up the pieces along the coastline after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Georgetown County Sept. 30. The Category 1 hurricane brought destruction to Horry and northern Georgetown counties when it made...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
cbs17

PHOTO: Fire lights up night sky with flames near Myrtle Beach

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a fire Friday night in Garden City, according to Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire. The fire was on South Waccamaw Drive, according to officials. At least one structure was involved, possibly two. Officials said crews had issues accessing the location because of...
GARDEN CITY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County moves to OPCON 1 as Ian approaches landfall

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County moved to OPCON 1 as Hurricane Ian approaches landfall along the South Carolina coast. As of 11 a.m., Ian continues to track north and is forecast to make landfall near Georgetown Friday afternoon. Horry County has been preparing for this for several days, and even as the trajectory […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

IAN 1:07 p.m. video update: Ocean Breaches Dunes

2:05 p.m. update – Hurricane Ian hits land officially in Georgetown, S.C. As the outer rims of Hurricane Ian make landfall in Myrtle Beach, the beaches begin to breach the dunes. This footage was captured 40 minutes ago. NOTABLE. Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach dunes major impact. Cherry...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
peedeenewsnetwork.com

Lake City opens Dansing Street after 5 years

LAKE CITY, S.C. – After more than five years, the section of Dansing Street at the Rodgers Avenue intersection has reopened. The section of road had been closed after aged storm water pipes deteriorated and undermined patches of the road surface. The road was closed around March 2016 after...
LAKE CITY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Hurricane Ian: Live updates for the Myrtle Beach area Friday

Hurricane Ian made landfall just after 2 p.m. near Georgetown. The National Weather Service said Ian is forecast to turn toward the north-northwest by Friday night and move inland across eastern South Carolina and central North Carolina. A tornado watch has been issued for Horry County and weather officials have...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

POWER OUTAGES: More than 60,000 without power along Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Power outage numbers current as of 7:30 p.m. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Approximately 36,000 Santee Cooper customers between Pawleys Island and Little River remained without power Friday evening, according to the company’s outage map. About 14,000 Horry Electric customers were also without power. That’s about 16% of the utility’s roughly 89,000 customers. Earlier in […]
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WMBF

Minor injuries reported after tree falls on Georgetown house

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Ian is flooding much of the Grand Strand, leaving behind damage and debris, and downing trees onto power lines and even houses. The tree landed on a house in the 100 block of Graham Lane. Minor injuries have been reported. It is unknown how many were...
GEORGETOWN, SC
columbuscountynews.com

County Prepares as Ian Heads Into South Carolina

Schools, government offices and many businesses are closed as Columbus County nervously eyes Hurricane Ian. Ian is expected to come ashore between Georgetown and Myrtle Beach, S.C. around 3 p.m. today as a Category One storm. As it moves over land, Ian will begin to degrade, but Columbus County will likely see heavy rains, high winds and potentially a few tornadoes before it moves on out Saturday.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

