wpde.com
Pawleys Island: Hit hard by Hurricane Ian; now works hard to clean up
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — The Atlantic Ocean waves are finally back to normal on the Pawleys Island coast Saturday, except for the pieces of pier floating in it - evidence of the destruction from Hurricane Ian. The small island, hit hard by the storm, now works hard to clean...
wpde.com
AFTERMATH: Assessing Hurricane Ian damage and clean-up efforts
WPDE — Hurricane Ian was downgraded and moved out of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand Friday evening. The storm caused a lot of damage and debris across the area. Four Grand Strand piers were impacted. The Pawleys Island Pier, Cherry Grove Pier and Apache Pier suffered partial collapses due to storm surges. The Myrtle Beach 2nd Avenue Pier also had some damage.
The Post and Courier
Horry County residents assess damage following Ian's passage
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Clear skies across the Grand Strand on Oct. 1 allowed residents to start picking up the pieces along the coastline after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Georgetown County Sept. 30. The Category 1 hurricane brought destruction to Horry and northern Georgetown counties when it made...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach residents make last minute preparations for Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — People in the Myrtle Beach area are rushing to prepare for Hurricane Ian. People were getting last-minute groceries and gas for the inclement weather. Costco and Sam's Club on Seaboard Street had long lines for the gas pumps, and even had a busy parking...
cbs17
PHOTO: Fire lights up night sky with flames near Myrtle Beach
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a fire Friday night in Garden City, according to Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire. The fire was on South Waccamaw Drive, according to officials. At least one structure was involved, possibly two. Officials said crews had issues accessing the location because of...
Cleanup begins along the Grand Strand after Hurricane Ian
Crews are beginning cleanup along the Grand Strand Saturday morning after Hurricane Ian made landfall Friday near Georgetown as a Category 1 hurricane.
Horry County moves to OPCON 1 as Ian approaches landfall
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County moved to OPCON 1 as Hurricane Ian approaches landfall along the South Carolina coast. As of 11 a.m., Ian continues to track north and is forecast to make landfall near Georgetown Friday afternoon. Horry County has been preparing for this for several days, and even as the trajectory […]
LIST: Roads closed due to Hurricane Ian flooding and downed trees
UPDATE: Roads previously reported as closures in Summerville are back open. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Multiple roads are closed in the Charleston area as Hurricane Ian bears down on the South Carolina coast. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday afternoon. See below for a full list of […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
IAN 1:07 p.m. video update: Ocean Breaches Dunes
2:05 p.m. update – Hurricane Ian hits land officially in Georgetown, S.C. As the outer rims of Hurricane Ian make landfall in Myrtle Beach, the beaches begin to breach the dunes. This footage was captured 40 minutes ago. NOTABLE. Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach dunes major impact. Cherry...
wpde.com
Pee Dee cities, counties work to clean basins & storm drains ahead of storm
WPDE — Cities and counties across the Pee Dee are bracing for the impact of Tropical Storm Ian before it hits their communities. Public works crews have spent much of the week cleaning storm drains and catching basins of trash and debris to lessen any flooding. They went to...
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Lake City opens Dansing Street after 5 years
LAKE CITY, S.C. – After more than five years, the section of Dansing Street at the Rodgers Avenue intersection has reopened. The section of road had been closed after aged storm water pipes deteriorated and undermined patches of the road surface. The road was closed around March 2016 after...
The Post and Courier
North Myrtle Beach Ocean Drive staple closes; local cities going green with EV chargers
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — There is one less seafood restaurant on the Grand Strand as a North Myrtle Beach landmark on Ocean Drive has closed its doors for the last time after decades in business. Duffy Street Seafood Shack Main St recently announced it was closing after 27 years,...
wpde.com
Calm after the storm: Rainbows pop up along Grand Strand after Hurricane Ian
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — Rainbows are starting to pop across the Grand Strand after Hurricane Ian hit the Soth Carolina coast. They could be seen in Georgetown, Pawleys Island, Surfside Beach and Garden City.
Ian’s rainfall sets new daily rainfall record in North Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hurricane Ian made landfall around 2 p.m. on Friday near Georgetown as a Category 1 hurricane with winds sustained at 85 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. With any landfalling tropical system, the main impacts are storm surges, tornados, wind, and rainfall. Storm surges and wind were the greatest […]
wpde.com
Crews respond to Myrtle Beach structure fire during severe weather
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. crews are responding to a structure fire at 100 Cedar Street. The people inside have evacuated and crews have extinguished the fire at this time. Officials said no injuries have been reported. Please avoid the area for your safety and...
wpde.com
Government building closures, suspended services on Friday for Grand Strand & Pee Dee
WPDE — In anticipation of Hurricane Ian, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas are closing city and county buildings and offices. Below is a list of government-owned buildings that will be closed Friday. HORRY COUNTY. All Horry County government offices including the Horry County Museum and the L.W. Paul...
myhorrynews.com
Hurricane Ian: Live updates for the Myrtle Beach area Friday
Hurricane Ian made landfall just after 2 p.m. near Georgetown. The National Weather Service said Ian is forecast to turn toward the north-northwest by Friday night and move inland across eastern South Carolina and central North Carolina. A tornado watch has been issued for Horry County and weather officials have...
POWER OUTAGES: More than 60,000 without power along Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Power outage numbers current as of 7:30 p.m. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Approximately 36,000 Santee Cooper customers between Pawleys Island and Little River remained without power Friday evening, according to the company’s outage map. About 14,000 Horry Electric customers were also without power. That’s about 16% of the utility’s roughly 89,000 customers. Earlier in […]
WMBF
Minor injuries reported after tree falls on Georgetown house
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Ian is flooding much of the Grand Strand, leaving behind damage and debris, and downing trees onto power lines and even houses. The tree landed on a house in the 100 block of Graham Lane. Minor injuries have been reported. It is unknown how many were...
columbuscountynews.com
County Prepares as Ian Heads Into South Carolina
Schools, government offices and many businesses are closed as Columbus County nervously eyes Hurricane Ian. Ian is expected to come ashore between Georgetown and Myrtle Beach, S.C. around 3 p.m. today as a Category One storm. As it moves over land, Ian will begin to degrade, but Columbus County will likely see heavy rains, high winds and potentially a few tornadoes before it moves on out Saturday.
