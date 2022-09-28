Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
County to vote on future of old paper mill property
DEFERIET, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County is set to take a vote on the Deferiet Paper mill property. The plan is to apply for a Restore New York grant and work with the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency to plan, investigate and redevelop the property so that a solar energy project could be built.
waer.org
Anheuser-Busch pushes back against top polluter claim in recent report
Representatives for the Anheuser-Busch brewery in Baldwinsville are disputing an environment group’s recent claims that the facility is the top polluter to a nearby watershed. The report released Wednesday by the nonprofit Environment America said the 1.1 million pounds of toxins that the beer facility discharges into the Oswego...
wwnytv.com
Syracuse strike affects food deliveries in north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Workers at Sysco, a major food supplier in Syracuse, are on strike and it’s having ripple effects in the north country. Some 230 union employees walked off the job Tuesday night. They’re members of Teamsters Local 317 and are drivers and warehouse workers.
wwnytv.com
Pro Life rally takes place in Watertown’s Public Square
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Songs and prayers could be heard in Watertown’s Public Square as Pro-Life advocates rallied against abortion rights. Each year, “Life Chains” form in cities nationwide to make a public, and peaceful stand for life. This is the 2nd year, Life Right of Watertown and other pro-life advocates, have joined the National Life Chain.
wwnytv.com
Dorothy E. Kirch, 97, formerly of Dexter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy E. Kirch, 97, formerly of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2022 at Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident. She was born on August 21, 1925, in Elizabethtown, Canada, daughter of Gordon and Ethel (Lawson) Mott. She and her...
flackbroadcasting.com
Activity along Route 12 just south of Boonville is part of the ‘Smart Path Connect Project’ that will upgrade power lines, energy transmission
BOONVILLE- Everyone seems to be asking what all the activity is that’s been going on along State Route 12, just south of Boonville. We have an answer!. According to National Grid’s Strategic Communications Manager Jared Paventi, construction crews are busy preparing the kick-off to a major upgrade project that’s in partnership between New York’s Power Authority and National Grid.
wwnytv.com
For the first time in months, feds say people in Jefferson County should wear masks
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For the first time in months, the Centers For Disease Control is recommending mask wearing in Jefferson County because COVID levels are “high.”. The specific recommendation is to wear a mask in public and when using public transportation. Jefferson County is one of nine...
wwnytv.com
Who owns the fire equipment in Copenhagen?
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Who owns the fire equipment? It’s the latest debate between Copenhagen village officials and its fire department. It all stems from a recent vote where village officials decided to disband the department. It’s not a done deal yet, but if it’s finalized, who will own the fire trucks, hoses and gear? The answer depends on who you ask.
Kodak to recycle unused hand sanitizer in New York state
When the Covid-19 pandemic first hit, hand sanitizer quickly became tough to find in stores, so New York state prison inmates started producing gallons of it for distribution. Now there are hundreds of thousands of gallons just sitting in storage at the New York State Preparedness Training Center in Oriskany, and most of it has expired.
flackbroadcasting.com
CORRECTION: Lewis County Clerk Jake Moser clarifies a few misunderstandings for New York's latest pistol, semi-automatic rifle licensing laws
LOWVILLE- Lewis County Clerk Jake Moser is reaching back out to the public with a few clarifications for New York's latest round of pistol and semi-automatic rifle licensing laws. Mr. Moser reached out to us after doing an interview with us earlier this month and said there were a few...
cnyhomepage.com
Former Remington Arms employee pleads guilty to embezzling over $38K
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Thursday, September 29th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a former Remington Arms employee pled guilty to embezzling assets from the labor union he was representing for almost four years. On Wednesday, September 28th, 38-year-old Jay Garnsey...
wwnytv.com
Heuvelton church reopens after two years, under new name & leadership
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A church that had been closed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now reopening. Under new leadership, and a new name. The Grace Point Wesleyan Church in Heuvelton is set to have its first mass this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The interior has a communal gathering space and a redesigned worship area.
wwnytv.com
60 years later, descendant of Underground Railroad “conductor” visits Martinsburg site
TOWN OF MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Just off State Route 26 in the town of Martinsburg, you’ll see a marker. It’s a dedication to a Lewis County abolitionist who helped slaves escape to the Underground Railroad. On Friday, one of his descendants came back to visit the...
informnny.com
North Country residents can dispose of hazardous waste this weekend
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the change of the seasons, many are cleaning out in anticipation of colder weather. To help local residents properly dispose of household hazardous waste, the Development Authority of the North Country, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Jefferson County is hosting a waste collection event on October 1.
wwnytv.com
Traffic advisory: Court & Haven streets in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two Watertown streets will be closed to traffic Friday. Coffeen Street will be closed between Court and Massey streets in alternating directions. That’s as crews work on the city’s streetscape project. The eastbound lane will be closed first. When it reopens, the westbound...
wwnytv.com
Watertown pool attendance and opening a third pool
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown lawmakers say the numbers are telling - but for different reasons. So, do this past summer’s pool attendance numbers justify the cost of opening a third pool at a cost of $4 million?. Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith says the numbers paint a picture...
iheartoswego.com
Coming Full Circle at Lock 7 Apartments
The grand opening of DePaul’s Lock 7 Apartments symbolizes so much for its future inhabitants – secure, stable housing, renewal, and hope for a brighter future. For many residents of Oswego, a city situated on the Oswego River and Lake Ontario, it also symbolizes a rebirth. From the...
wwnytv.com
Carolyn S. Parrotte, 92, of Colton
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Carolyn Silliman Parrotte died peacefully on September 29, 2022 after a brief stay at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, on what would have been her 71st wedding anniversary. She had just turned 92. Carolyn was born September 22, 1930 in Conifer, NY, the daughter of Loron Silliman and Lillian Bauer. She attended Conifer Union School and graduated in 1948 from Tupper Lake High School. On September 29, 1951, she married Carl Parrotte, the love of her life. Carolyn worked as a clerk in the Colton Post Office for 20 years. Prior to that, she subbed at the Colton Hepburn Library. Carolyn enjoyed canoeing, climbing Mt. Arab, flower gardening, cross stitch, reading, puzzles, and bird watching.
wwnytv.com
James E. Wetterhahn, 93, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James E. Wetterhahn, 93, Watertown, passed away Wednesday, September 28th, 2022 at the Samaritan Keep Home where he had been a resident for 6 months. Among his survivors is his wife Mary. A complete obituary with dates and times of services will follow. Arrangements are...
WKTV
NYAG changes gun buyback rules after man claims he made $21K trading 3D-printed guns at Utica event
The New York Attorney General’s Office has changed the guidelines for its gun buyback program after a man allegedly made $21,000 bringing 3D-printed guns to the Utica event in August. At the time of the Utica buyback, the OAG offered $25 for non-working or antique guns, and an extra...
