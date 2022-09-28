ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts' Jonathan Taylor (toe) 'ready to roll' vs. Titans

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor popped up on the injury report Wednesday as the team prepares for a Week 4 matchup against the Tennesse Titans, but he is expected to be ready to go by the time Sunday rolls around.

Taylor reportedly was dealing with a sore toe following the Week 3 upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs and, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, will be “ready to roll” after being held out of practice Wednesday as a precaution.

While Taylor’s numbers haven’t been as expected over the last two weeks, his usage has been extremely high. He’s one of just six running backs in the NFL to have over 80% of the backfield carries and a 10% target share in the offense.

The Wednesday injury report typically looks worse as teams tend to give some banged-up players the extra day off, and it appears there won’t be an issue regarding Taylor’s status for the weekend.

We should still keep a close eye on the injury report, however, given the Colts’ history with injuries.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

