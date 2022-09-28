Read full article on original website
Related
wiproud.com
Wisconsin radio host trapped in Florida while celebrating wedding anniversary
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Radio host Phil Cianciola and his wife found themselves trapped in the state of Florida while celebrating their wedding anniversary. “What’s really sad and what breaks our hearts is we are probably not going to be able to come to Sanibel certainly next year. It might be two years, to be honest with you,” said Cianciola.
CBS 58
Wisconsin crews set to help Floridians in Hurricane Ian aftermath
FLORIDA (CBS 58) -- Pictures of entire neighborhoods taken out by Hurricane Ian are being shared. The Red Cross is working around the clock to provider shelter to the newly homeless - and utility crews are speeding to Florida to see what they can do. More than 33,000 Floridians are...
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Power Crews On Their Way Back From Florida
MINNESOTA — After getting called-out to Florida for assistance, Minnesota Power crews are already returning home. Florida Public Utilities located near Jacksonville, requested the assistance of Minnesota Power. They needed help with restoring what was lost after the hurricane, but the area ultimately suffered far less damage than expected.
Convoy of Wisconsin utility workers leaves to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. — Dozens of Wisconsin utility workers left the Badger State Thursday morning to help with disaster recovery efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian left significant destruction in its wake. The convoy of 23 bucket trucks and a tree trimming truck left for Kissimmee, Florida. Utility workers from across Wisconsin will spend at least two weeks — and possibly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 58
'Felt like a freight train:' Milwaukee native living in Fort Myers recounts experience during Hurricane Ian
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Marshall Chay sits in the parking lot of a McDonald's in Fort Myers, Florida. Above him, a bent sign advertising the restaurant, hangs crookedly on its pole. Below him, debris is strewn across the roadways. It's only been a couple of days since Hurricane Ian in...
CBS 58
'Substantial loss of life' possible in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian now takes aim at South Carolina
(CNN) -- Hurricane Ian's vicious combination of winds, rain and storm surge caused at least a dozen deaths, flooded homes, cut off roadways and left millions of Florida residents without power Thursday. And the storm's path of destruction is not over. Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon in southwest Florida and...
WISN
Brookfield family watches Hurricane Ian hit Florida vacation home
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A Brookfield man is heading to Florida to check on the damage from Hurricane Ian. His second home is on North Captiva Island, where the hurricane made landfall Wednesday. Mike Anderson said Thursday he never paid much attention to Florida hurricanes until he bought a townhouse...
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida as Category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire country and leaving 11 million people without electricity, before churning on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hurricane Ian: Devastating Pics Show Path of Destruction as Storm Batters Florida Coast
Hurricane Ian is battering the coast of Florida, leaving massive damage in its wake. One of these lasting effects of the massive storm is lowered water levels in some of the Florida bays. This comes as Hurricane Ian’s massive winds – some exceeding speeds of 150 miles per hour – are draining the waterways.
WISN
Wisconsin Generac employees head to hurricane zone to help
WAUKESHA, Wis. — As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, a group of Wisconsin Generac employees are heading south to help. The crew of 10 loaded several vans and a large trailer with tools, parts and technicians to repair generators in Florida following the hurricane. The group hit the...
Fox 59
Ian makes landfall today; Indiana remains tranquil
Skies are mostly clear and temperatures chilly to begin our Wednesday morning, as patchy frost is forming away from downtown. This is quite an air mass that continues to keep temperatures way down for late September! Expect more sunshine and dry weather to hold for this afternoon, as lake-effect showers remain in northern Indiana.
Here’s how Hurricane Ian will impact West Virginia weather
Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane along Florida's western coast near Cayo Costa Island at 3:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hurricane Ian: Wisconsin residents worry about their homes, neighbors in Florida
Two close friends are safe in Wisconsin but monitoring security cameras of their homes in the Naples - Bonita Springs area as Hurricane Ian approaches.
WISN
Former Wisconsinites riding out Hurricane Ian
MILWAUKEE — Two former Wisconsin families are riding out Hurricane Ian this week at their new homes in Florida. Art Aiello and his wife moved from Waukesha four years ago and now live in a town 15 minutes east of Tampa, called Valrico. Aiello said they've stocked up on essentials and filled their car, just in case, but they plan to hunker down and stay put.
UPMATTERS
Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
WALA-TV FOX10
Hurricane Ian crossing Florida, then to head up Atlantic Coast
(WALA) - We are tracking major Hurricane Ian as it tracks inland over the Florida Peninsula. The hurricane made landfall around 2:10 p.m. CDT near Cayo Costa, Fla., with winds at 150 mph. Storm surge has been catastrophic in places like Marco Island, Fort Myers Beach, and Naples. This is...
WSLS
Snow, sleet reportedly mixed with rain during Ian in higher elevations of Virginia, North Carolina
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a combination that doesn’t sound right. A hurricane one minute, and snowflakes falling the next. The weather world in our corner of the world started buzzing Friday evening with reports of snow and sleet mixing in with the rain associated with Ian. How...
Harrowing Videos Show Ian Storm Surge Breach Sea Wall, Flood St. Augustine
High tide exacerbated the flooding through the coastal city.
3 rescued, 20 missing after boat sinks off Florida during hurricane
A boat carrying migrants sank and left 23 people missing just hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, U.S. Border Patrol said Wednesday. Three people were later rescued and four people on the boat were able to swim to shore, officials said."U.S. Border Patrol agents... responded to a migrant landing in Stock Island, Florida," Miami Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said on Twitter. "Four Cuban migrants swam to shore after their vessel sank due to inclement weather."Three people were rescued in the water about two miles south of Boca Chica, the Coast Guard said at 3:30 p.m. They were...
Wisconsinites worry as they wait to hear back from loved ones in Florida
Wisconsinites with ties to Southwest Florida woke up Thursday morning with a deep sense of fear watching the devastating images and videos following Hurricane Ian.
Comments / 0