Florida State

wiproud.com

Wisconsin radio host trapped in Florida while celebrating wedding anniversary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Radio host Phil Cianciola and his wife found themselves trapped in the state of Florida while celebrating their wedding anniversary. “What’s really sad and what breaks our hearts is we are probably not going to be able to come to Sanibel certainly next year. It might be two years, to be honest with you,” said Cianciola.
CBS 58

Wisconsin crews set to help Floridians in Hurricane Ian aftermath

FLORIDA (CBS 58) -- Pictures of entire neighborhoods taken out by Hurricane Ian are being shared. The Red Cross is working around the clock to provider shelter to the newly homeless - and utility crews are speeding to Florida to see what they can do. More than 33,000 Floridians are...
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota Power Crews On Their Way Back From Florida

MINNESOTA — After getting called-out to Florida for assistance, Minnesota Power crews are already returning home. Florida Public Utilities located near Jacksonville, requested the assistance of Minnesota Power. They needed help with restoring what was lost after the hurricane, but the area ultimately suffered far less damage than expected.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Convoy of Wisconsin utility workers leaves to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian

MADISON, Wis. — Dozens of Wisconsin utility workers left the Badger State Thursday morning to help with disaster recovery efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian left significant destruction in its wake. The convoy of 23 bucket trucks and a tree trimming truck left for Kissimmee, Florida. Utility workers from across Wisconsin will spend at least two weeks — and possibly...
WISN

Brookfield family watches Hurricane Ian hit Florida vacation home

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A Brookfield man is heading to Florida to check on the damage from Hurricane Ian. His second home is on North Captiva Island, where the hurricane made landfall Wednesday. Mike Anderson said Thursday he never paid much attention to Florida hurricanes until he bought a townhouse...
WISN

Wisconsin Generac employees head to hurricane zone to help

WAUKESHA, Wis. — As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, a group of Wisconsin Generac employees are heading south to help. The crew of 10 loaded several vans and a large trailer with tools, parts and technicians to repair generators in Florida following the hurricane. The group hit the...
Fox 59

Ian makes landfall today; Indiana remains tranquil

Skies are mostly clear and temperatures chilly to begin our Wednesday morning, as patchy frost is forming away from downtown. This is quite an air mass that continues to keep temperatures way down for late September! Expect more sunshine and dry weather to hold for this afternoon, as lake-effect showers remain in northern Indiana.
WISN

Former Wisconsinites riding out Hurricane Ian

MILWAUKEE — Two former Wisconsin families are riding out Hurricane Ian this week at their new homes in Florida. Art Aiello and his wife moved from Waukesha four years ago and now live in a town 15 minutes east of Tampa, called Valrico. Aiello said they've stocked up on essentials and filled their car, just in case, but they plan to hunker down and stay put.
UPMATTERS

Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
WALA-TV FOX10

Hurricane Ian crossing Florida, then to head up Atlantic Coast

(WALA) - We are tracking major Hurricane Ian as it tracks inland over the Florida Peninsula. The hurricane made landfall around 2:10 p.m. CDT near Cayo Costa, Fla., with winds at 150 mph. Storm surge has been catastrophic in places like Marco Island, Fort Myers Beach, and Naples. This is...
CBS Miami

3 rescued, 20 missing after boat sinks off Florida during hurricane

A boat carrying migrants sank and left 23 people missing just hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, U.S. Border Patrol said Wednesday. Three people were later rescued and four people on the boat were able to swim to shore, officials said."U.S. Border Patrol agents... responded to a migrant landing in Stock Island, Florida," Miami Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said on Twitter. "Four Cuban migrants swam to shore after their vessel sank due to inclement weather."Three people were rescued in the water about two miles south of Boca Chica, the Coast Guard said at 3:30 p.m. They were...
