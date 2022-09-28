23 pairs of chromosomes are the building blocks of human biology, and BioCrossroads is using that as inspiration to recognize 23 young leaders shaping Indiana’s future life sciences sector. Called 23 PAIR (Promising Achievers in Innovation and Research), the annual program recently announced its first “class” of award winners, but organizers say its mission goes far beyond just recognition. Ongoing programs designed for the professionals aim to showcase the depth and breadth of Indiana’s life sciences sector, sparking connections that BioCrossroads hopes will grow the industry and retain promising talent.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO