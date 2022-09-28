Read full article on original website
Task force seeks balance in boosting affordable housing
Indiana housing providers, financers and consumer advocates on Thursday outlined the scope of the state’s affordable housing shortage and proposed solutions to specific challenges. But they also sought to balance potential state action with builder budgets, resident pocketbooks, local government control, and unintended consequences. “This particular issue is the...
Duke Energy selects sites for economic development efforts
Plainfield-based Duke Energy Indiana has selected three properties in Hamilton, Hendricks and Putnam counties to be included in its 2022 Site Readiness Program. The initiative, now in its 10th year, helps to prepare business and industrial sites for economic development investments. “Through this initiative and many others, we work hand...
West Coast EV maker looks to Indiana for growth
California-based automotive and electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: MULN) is making an investment in Indiana’s manufacturing sector from two approaches, and both involve electric trucks. The company is bidding to acquire bankrupt electric delivery van maker Electric Last Mile Solutions, while also recently announcing a partnership with Lafayette-based truck body and trailer manufacturer Wabash (NYSE: WNC).
Door manufacturer announces layoffs in St. Joseph County
Florida-based Masonite International Corp. (NYSE: DOOR) is reducing its staff in St. Joseph County. The company, which manufactures doors for residential and commercial applications, said in a notice to the state it will lay off more than 30% of the workforce at its facility in the town of Walkerton. Masonite...
Downtown Indy to host manufacturing conference
Wisconsin-based venture firm and startup accelerator gener8tor will next week host the OnRamp Manufacturing Conference at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. In partnership with the Indiana Economic Development Corp., the two-day conference will highlight innovations and leaders in the manufacturing industry. gener8tor says more than 50 startups and 30 corporate sponsors...
23 PAIR honors young professionals, plants Hoosier roots
23 pairs of chromosomes are the building blocks of human biology, and BioCrossroads is using that as inspiration to recognize 23 young leaders shaping Indiana’s future life sciences sector. Called 23 PAIR (Promising Achievers in Innovation and Research), the annual program recently announced its first “class” of award winners, but organizers say its mission goes far beyond just recognition. Ongoing programs designed for the professionals aim to showcase the depth and breadth of Indiana’s life sciences sector, sparking connections that BioCrossroads hopes will grow the industry and retain promising talent.
Teacher apprenticeship program receives federal approval
The Indiana Department of Education on Thursday announced the state’s first registered apprenticeship program focusing on teachers has received approval from the U.S. Department of Labor. The state says the program, which is beginning as a pilot in Hamilton County, will give high school students a pathway to teaching and is the first of its kind in the country to concentrate on special education.
Jiffy Lube owner hopes to prevent catalytic converter thefts
The owner of more than 50 Jiffy Lube locations across Indiana says thieves damaged a couple of company vehicles when they cut and stole the catalytic converters from the exhaust system. That prompted Steve Sanner to launch a campaign to help protect other Hoosiers from what he calls an “invasion of privacy.” First launched in Marion County last month, Sanner says the catalytic converter identification initiative is now in effect indefinitely statewide.
