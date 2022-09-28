Read full article on original website
Mark Brei
3d ago
There should have never been a political booth their to begin with. People don't need this stuff shoved down their throats 24/7, having it all over social media is already bad. There's almost no escape & they wonder why people become extremist the way they are...
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS 58
'Inappropriate and appalling:' Downtown West Bend Association bans all political organizations from renting stalls at farmers market
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- All political organizations, affiliates and entities will have their applications for booth and stall rentals at the West Bend Farmers Market (WBFM) denied effective immediately, according to the Downtown West Bend Association's (DWBA) board of directors. This comes after a swastika was seemingly taped...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Taco John’s coming to lot in front of former Shopko on S. Main Street in West Bend, WI
September 30, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – The West Bend Plan Commission meets Tuesday, October 4, 2022 and one item on the agenda talks about site plans for the construction of 2,400 square-foot restaurant located in front of the building at 1690-1760 S. Main Street, by Corta West Bend LLC.
CBS 58
Community rallies to support West Bend owner, staff at The Braising Pan after damaging fire
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- For nearly 12 years, The Braising Pan, a popular restaurant in West Bend, has sat on the corner of N. Main St. and Park Ave. But as of Friday, Sept. 30, all that remains is a pile of charred rubble, after a fire Thursday morning burnt the community staple to the ground.
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for a good deal too!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southmilwaukeeblog.com
South Milwaukee Loses a Local Music Icon: Kneevers Passes Away
South Milwaukee lost an iconic figure on Thursday, as Earl Edwin Kneevers Jr. passed away at the age of 93 in Sheboygan. What a life he led … from his groundbreaking service in the U.S. Army to his decades making music in South Milwaukee to his church and volunteer work to his post-retirement efforts as a historian and author, Mr. Kneevers left quite a legacy.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Bank Five Nine announces Schneider as next president and CEO
OCONOMOWOC — Bank Five Nine has hired Tim Schneider as its next president and CEO. He will join the bank in October. “We conducted a national search for our next president and CEO, and Tim quickly rose to the top of a very competitive candidate pool,” said Bob Snyder, board chairman at Bank Five Nine, in a press release. “We are excited to have Tim lead our organization and I look forward to working with him.”
Greater Milwaukee Today
Oconomowoc Common Council to look at plan to control deer population
OCONOMOWOC — The Common Council will consider a deer management strategic plan Oct. 4, according to Oconomowoc Mayor Bob Magnus. The Committee of the Whole previously discussed the topic with no motion on Sept. 6. The proposal would allow hunting on certain city owned land to control and manage the abundance of deer that are in the city limits. The current ordinance does not allow for deer or small game hunting on city lands.
IN THIS ARTICLE
discoverwisconsin.com
A County Known Around the World: Sheboygan County
Wisconsin is home to many things known around the world but rarely are so many of those found inside of a single county. Today on Discover Wisconsin, we’re touring Sheboygan County’s renowned offerings and showing you why it’s the county known around the world. We begin with...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Elizabeth A. ‘Beth’ Kent
Elizabeth A. “Beth” Kent (Merrick), age 90 years, of West Bend, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022, at Kathy Hospice in West Bend. She was born on February 15, 1932, in Oakland, California to Thomas L. and Florence (Farrell) Merrick. She married the love of her life Robert E. Kent, Sr., on November 28, 1954, at Treasure Island, California. Together they raised their six children and enjoyed playing tennis, pickleball, golf, bridge, square dancing, and living on Little Cedar Lake in Wisconsin, and Lake Coronado and Hot Springs Village in Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her husband on January 7, 2001.
milwaukeemag.com
Milwaukee’s Christmas Tree Won’t Be at City Hall This Year
There’s a new home for Milwaukee’s official Christmas tree. The City of Milwaukee Christmas tree will have a new location this holiday season for the 109th celebration. Through a partnership between the city and the Milwaukee Bucks, the tree will be situated in the Deer District outside Fiserv Forum. For the past several years, Milwaukee’s Christmas tree had been situated outside City Hall and before that at nearby Red Arrow Park.
1065thebuzz.com
Sheboygan Water Utility Likely to Institute Series of Rate Increases
It now appears certain that those served by the Sheboygan Water Utility will be paying more for their water in the not-too-distant future. During the most recent meeting of the Board of Water Commissioners, Superintendent Joe Trueblood reviewed the financial planning tool used by the Utility to estimate future revenues needed to offset ongoing and project costs. Until now, one missing number needed for that tool to work was a reasonable estimate of the costs to construct and operate the new Raw Water Intake and associated improvements for the plant that supplies water to Sheboygan, Sheboygan Falls and Kohler. With firmer figures on funds for that approximately $41 million project now in hand, Trueblood told commissioners that upcoming revenue increases will be needed to offset major new debt, expenses, and payments in lieu of taxes associated with the project. He said that it’s likely that several cycles of bi-annual increases will be needed to grow water revenues to offset the new expenses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ourquadcities.com
Deere workers in Wisconsin approve contract
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) has informed Deere & Company that its production and maintenance employees have voted to ratify a new four-year collective bargaining agreement that covers 900 workers at the John Deere Horicon Works in Horicon, Wis., the Moline-based company announced Friday morning. The...
The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. 7 Mile Fair is one of the largest markets in Wisconsin. Located in the town of Caledonia, 7 Mile is just a short drive away from Racine and Milwaukee. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to delicious food.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha County Board votes to demolish Moor Mud Baths property
WAUKESHA — The County Board met Tuesday and voted 20-3 to accept the settlement with the city to allow for demolition of the Moor Mud Baths property — this was the last of five county committees to discuss the settlement. Supervisors Larry Nelson, Jeremy Walz and Tom Schellinger...
Wisconsin man grows one of largest pumpkins in the country at 2,046 pounds
One of the heaviest pumpkins in the world this year was grown in Fond Du Lac County. As of this article, Tom Montsma holds the title for heaviest pumpkin in the Badger State at 2,046 pounds.
Fox11online.com
Spectrum's rural broadband expansion hits Winnebago and Fond du Lac counties
WAUKAU (WLUK) -- More than 1,500 homes and businesses will soon have access to high-speed internet in Winnebago and Fond du Lac counties. Fast and reliable internet service is considered a necessity. Charter Communications, also known as Spectrum, joined community leaders in Waukau to celebrate the fiber-optic buildout on Friday.
wpr.org
Amid soaring energy costs, public pushes back against We Energies' proposed rate hike
As heating costs climb this winter, some residents are bucking plans by Wisconsin’s largest utility to raise electric and gas rates beginning next year. During public hearings Wednesday, people weighed in on an 8.4 percent increase in electric rates and a 10.7 percent hike in gas rates proposed by Milwaukee-based We Energies. Residents in the utility’s service territory would pay an extra $5 to $6 on their monthly electric bills while natural gas customers would pay around $6 more each month.
wearegreenbay.com
Swastika imagery used at Wisconsin farmers market, idea of an ‘over-zealous’ volunteer
WEST BEND, Wis. (WFRV) – A volunteer’s decision to display swastika imagery at a Wisconsin farmers market resulted in the county’s Republican Party apologizing to the community. A sign that was displayed at a Republican Party’s booth reportedly showed swastika imagery at the West Bend Farmers Market....
Comments / 7