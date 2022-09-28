ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

Mark Brei
3d ago

There should have never been a political booth their to begin with. People don't need this stuff shoved down their throats 24/7, having it all over social media is already bad. There's almost no escape & they wonder why people become extremist the way they are...

CBS 58

'Inappropriate and appalling:' Downtown West Bend Association bans all political organizations from renting stalls at farmers market

WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- All political organizations, affiliates and entities will have their applications for booth and stall rentals at the West Bend Farmers Market (WBFM) denied effective immediately, according to the Downtown West Bend Association's (DWBA) board of directors. This comes after a swastika was seemingly taped...
southmilwaukeeblog.com

South Milwaukee Loses a Local Music Icon: Kneevers Passes Away

South Milwaukee lost an iconic figure on Thursday, as Earl Edwin Kneevers Jr. passed away at the age of 93 in Sheboygan. What a life he led … from his groundbreaking service in the U.S. Army to his decades making music in South Milwaukee to his church and volunteer work to his post-retirement efforts as a historian and author, Mr. Kneevers left quite a legacy.
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bank Five Nine announces Schneider as next president and CEO

OCONOMOWOC — Bank Five Nine has hired Tim Schneider as its next president and CEO. He will join the bank in October. “We conducted a national search for our next president and CEO, and Tim quickly rose to the top of a very competitive candidate pool,” said Bob Snyder, board chairman at Bank Five Nine, in a press release. “We are excited to have Tim lead our organization and I look forward to working with him.”
Greater Milwaukee Today

Oconomowoc Common Council to look at plan to control deer population

OCONOMOWOC — The Common Council will consider a deer management strategic plan Oct. 4, according to Oconomowoc Mayor Bob Magnus. The Committee of the Whole previously discussed the topic with no motion on Sept. 6. The proposal would allow hunting on certain city owned land to control and manage the abundance of deer that are in the city limits. The current ordinance does not allow for deer or small game hunting on city lands.
discoverwisconsin.com

A County Known Around the World: Sheboygan County

Wisconsin is home to many things known around the world but rarely are so many of those found inside of a single county. Today on Discover Wisconsin, we’re touring Sheboygan County’s renowned offerings and showing you why it’s the county known around the world. We begin with...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Elizabeth A. ‘Beth’ Kent

Elizabeth A. “Beth” Kent (Merrick), age 90 years, of West Bend, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022, at Kathy Hospice in West Bend. She was born on February 15, 1932, in Oakland, California to Thomas L. and Florence (Farrell) Merrick. She married the love of her life Robert E. Kent, Sr., on November 28, 1954, at Treasure Island, California. Together they raised their six children and enjoyed playing tennis, pickleball, golf, bridge, square dancing, and living on Little Cedar Lake in Wisconsin, and Lake Coronado and Hot Springs Village in Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her husband on January 7, 2001.
milwaukeemag.com

Milwaukee’s Christmas Tree Won’t Be at City Hall This Year

There’s a new home for Milwaukee’s official Christmas tree. The City of Milwaukee Christmas tree will have a new location this holiday season for the 109th celebration. Through a partnership between the city and the Milwaukee Bucks, the tree will be situated in the Deer District outside Fiserv Forum. For the past several years, Milwaukee’s Christmas tree had been situated outside City Hall and before that at nearby Red Arrow Park.
1065thebuzz.com

Sheboygan Water Utility Likely to Institute Series of Rate Increases

It now appears certain that those served by the Sheboygan Water Utility will be paying more for their water in the not-too-distant future. During the most recent meeting of the Board of Water Commissioners, Superintendent Joe Trueblood reviewed the financial planning tool used by the Utility to estimate future revenues needed to offset ongoing and project costs. Until now, one missing number needed for that tool to work was a reasonable estimate of the costs to construct and operate the new Raw Water Intake and associated improvements for the plant that supplies water to Sheboygan, Sheboygan Falls and Kohler. With firmer figures on funds for that approximately $41 million project now in hand, Trueblood told commissioners that upcoming revenue increases will be needed to offset major new debt, expenses, and payments in lieu of taxes associated with the project. He said that it’s likely that several cycles of bi-annual increases will be needed to grow water revenues to offset the new expenses.
ourquadcities.com

Deere workers in Wisconsin approve contract

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) has informed Deere & Company that its production and maintenance employees have voted to ratify a new four-year collective bargaining agreement that covers 900 workers at the John Deere Horicon Works in Horicon, Wis., the Moline-based company announced Friday morning. The...
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. 7 Mile Fair is one of the largest markets in Wisconsin. Located in the town of Caledonia, 7 Mile is just a short drive away from Racine and Milwaukee. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to delicious food.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha County Board votes to demolish Moor Mud Baths property

WAUKESHA — The County Board met Tuesday and voted 20-3 to accept the settlement with the city to allow for demolition of the Moor Mud Baths property — this was the last of five county committees to discuss the settlement. Supervisors Larry Nelson, Jeremy Walz and Tom Schellinger...
wpr.org

Amid soaring energy costs, public pushes back against We Energies' proposed rate hike

As heating costs climb this winter, some residents are bucking plans by Wisconsin’s largest utility to raise electric and gas rates beginning next year. During public hearings Wednesday, people weighed in on an 8.4 percent increase in electric rates and a 10.7 percent hike in gas rates proposed by Milwaukee-based We Energies. Residents in the utility’s service territory would pay an extra $5 to $6 on their monthly electric bills while natural gas customers would pay around $6 more each month.
