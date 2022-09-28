ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

SDP grieving Saul HS freshman killed in quintuple shooting: "Last 24 hours have been devastating"

By Matt Petrillo
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

Victim of deadly shooting outside Roxborough High School Identified as 14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde 01:58

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another senseless shooting in Philadelphia saw five teenagers shot -- one fatally -- after they left a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School. Now, the Philadelphia Police Department released surveillance video as the search for the shooters intensifies.

The 14-year-old has been identified as Nicholas Elizalde of Havertown. Nicholas' family on Wednesday woke up without their son.

CBS Philadelphia talked with Nicholas's grandmother who was emotional and didn't want to speak on camera.

Meanwhile, some of the other victims who survived are now recovering at Einstein Medical Center.

Saul High School parents, students react to shooting that claimed life of student outside Roxborough 01:06

"The last 24 hours have been devastating," Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington said Wednesday.

The Philadelphia School District superintendent says the entire district is grieving Wednesday after Saul High School freshman student Nicholas Elizalde was gunned down at a football scrimmage Tuesday night and others were injured.

"It is absolutely unimaginable that a group of students participating in a wholesome activity would be fired upon as they walked near a school," Waltington said.

The other victims include a 14-year-old boy who suffered a gunshot wound to the left thigh. Another 14-year-old boy was shot in his right ankle. A 15-year-old boy who was struck in the left leg, and a 17-year-old boy who suffered gunshot wounds to the right arm and left leg.

"We owe it to our students to do more to stop the violence that is crippling our city," Watlington said.

As for Elizalde, he had been in the Haverford School District through eighth grade, but he started this school year as a freshman student at Saul High School in Philadelphia.

Saul High School does not have a football team so he played on Roxborough High's team.

Police believe he was not the intended target.

"This epidemic of gun violence must stop," Watlington said.

The four teens other who were shot Tuesday are expected to survive.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

