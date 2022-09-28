Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Brian O'Keefe starting for Mariners on Saturday
Seattle Mariners catcher Brian O'Keefe is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. O'Keefe is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting ninth in the order versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project O'Keefe for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.9 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Ty France not in Mariners' lineup on Saturday
Seattle Mariners infielder Ty France is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. France is being replaced at first base by Carlos Santana versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. In 594 plate appearances this season, France has a .277 batting average with a .784 OPS, 20 home runs,...
Miami Marlins’ Edward Cabrera leaves final start of season early with injury
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Edward Cabrera left his start on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers — the final start of his 2022 season — before the fourth inning after appearing to re-aggravate his right ankle.
numberfire.com
Dodgers scratch Chris Taylor on Saturday, Cody Bellinger to start
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Chris Taylor is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. After Taylor was scratched, Trayce Thompson was moved to left field while Cody Bellinger was positioned in center and the seventh spot in Saturday's batting order. In a matchup against left-hander Kyle Freeland, numberFire's...
Castillo strikes out 8, surging Mariners drop A’s 5-1
Luis Castillo struck out eight in six innings of two-hit ball and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 on Saturday to keep pace with the Toronto Blue Jays in their bid to host an AL wild-card series. Castillo (8-6) retired 16 in a row to help Seattle to...
numberfire.com
Jameis Winston (back/ankle) doubtful for Saints in London
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is considered doubtful for Sunday's Week 4 game in London versus the Minnesota Vikings, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Winston was unable to practice this week, putting Andy Dalton in line to start for the Saints across the pond. Michael Thomas (foot) has already been ruled out, so Dalton will be working with Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry (ankle) as his top receivers. Alvin Kamara (ribs) could potentially benefit from additional dump-offs and Taysom Hill may mix in for some gadget plays near the goal line.
numberfire.com
William Contreras sitting Saturday afternoon for Braves
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Contreras is being replaced at designated hitter by Marcell Ozuna versus Mets starter Max Scherezer. In 362 plate appearances this season, Contreras has a .276 batting average with an .860...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Mark Mathias not in Rangers' Saturday lineup
Texas Rangers infielder Mark Mathias is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Mathias is being replaced in left field by Josh H. Smith versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 87 plate appearances this season, Mathias has a .256 batting average with an .847 OPS, 6...
numberfire.com
Jonah Heim starting for Rangers on Saturday
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Heim is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 439 plate appearances this season, Heim has a .225 batting average with...
numberfire.com
Matt Duffy starting for Los Angeles on Saturday
Los Angeles Angels infielder Matt Duffy is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Duffy is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Rangers starter Cole Ragans. Our models project Duffy for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Rockies position Alan Trejo at second base on Saturday night
Colorado Rockies infielder Alan Trejo is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Trejo will operate second base after Brendan Rodgers was chosen as Colorado's designated hitter, Jose Iglesias was positioned at shortstop, and Ezequiel Tovar was rested. numberFire's models project Trejo to score 8.7 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Colorado's Randal Grichuk in right field on Saturday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Grichuk will man right field after Michael Toglia was given the night off in Los Angeles. In a matchup against right-hander Michael Grove, our models project Grichuk to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
Alec Burleson hitting sixth in Cardinals' Saturday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson is starting in Saturday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Burleson will occupy right field after Lars Nootbaar was shifted to center and Dylan Carlson was benched. numberFire's models project Burleson to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Hunter Dozier in Royals' Saturday evening lineup
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Dozier is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Guardians starter Zach Plesac. Our models project Dozier for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Avisail Garcia sitting for Miami on Saturday
Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Garcia is being replaced in right field by Brian Anderson versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. In 367 plate appearances this season, Garcia has a .228 batting average with a .588 OPS,...
numberfire.com
Diego Castillo in Pirates' Saturday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Diego Castillo is starting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Castillo is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. Our models project Castillo for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Juan Yepez heads to Cardinals' bench on Saturday night
St. Louis Cardinals utility-man Juan Yepez is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Yepez will sit at home after Corey Dickerson was named Saturday's starting left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 182 batted balls this season, Yepez has accounted for a 9.3% barrel rate and a .287...
numberfire.com
Owen Miller batting in fifth spot for Cleveland on Saturday evening
Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is starting in Saturday's contest against the Kansas City Royals. Miller will operate as Cleveland's first baseman after Josh Naylor was named Saturday's designated hitter, Steven Kwan was moved to left field, and Will Brennan was benched. numberFire's models project Miller to score 7.9 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's Jonathan Aranda operating third base on Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Jonathan Aranda is batting fifth in Saturday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Aranda will take over third base after Isaac Paredes was rested against Houston's right-hander Cristian Javier. numberFire's models project Aranda to score 8.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Luke Maile behind the plate on Saturday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Maile will catch at home after Austin Hedges was rested in Cleveland against left-hander Kris Bubic. numberFire's models project Maile to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
