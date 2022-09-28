ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

Alabama officials offering aid to Florida evacuees

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is prepared for Florida evacuees who come to the state. State trooper Kendra McKinney has seen an increase in travelers near the Wiregrass. “It has been a lot of people on 231, 431,” McKinney said. “You’re getting it from both sides....
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Inflation affecting local pumpkin patches and stores

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today’s crisp fall weather is a reminder that Halloween and festivals are not too far away. But you should be prepared to pay more for some of your annual traditions potentially. The costs of transporting produce like pumpkins are increasing, leaving small business owners in...
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Health
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
City
Columbus, GA
WTVM

Georgia Power proposes 12% rate increase

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I think it’s inappropriate for you guys to raise this thing every time I turn around, that’s inappropriate behavior,” says angry customer over proposed rate increase. “I do know there are a lot of people who are unable to pay their utility bills,” says a church leader who opposes the rate hike. “Don’t raise my rates,” says another customer opposing the increase.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy