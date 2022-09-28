Read full article on original website
WTVM
Alabama officials offering aid to Florida evacuees
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is prepared for Florida evacuees who come to the state. State trooper Kendra McKinney has seen an increase in travelers near the Wiregrass. “It has been a lot of people on 231, 431,” McKinney said. “You’re getting it from both sides....
WTVM
Inflation affecting local pumpkin patches and stores
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today’s crisp fall weather is a reminder that Halloween and festivals are not too far away. But you should be prepared to pay more for some of your annual traditions potentially. The costs of transporting produce like pumpkins are increasing, leaving small business owners in...
WTVM
Big Dog Ranch Rescue needing supplies, donations for pets in Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Big Dog Ranch Rescue will be heading to areas hit by Hurricane Ian on Florida’s west coast to provide pet supplies to those struggling with the aftermath. Supplies of food and crates will be sent to the region’s pet-friendly hurricane shelters and animal rescues, additionally,...
WTVM
Sheriff’s office: Man dies while trying to drain pool during Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A man died in Florida while attempting to drain his pool as Hurricane Ian made its way across the state on Thursday. According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were contacted by the man’s wife after he went missing while going outside around 1 a.m.
WTVM
Georgia Power proposes 12% rate increase
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I think it’s inappropriate for you guys to raise this thing every time I turn around, that’s inappropriate behavior,” says angry customer over proposed rate increase. “I do know there are a lot of people who are unable to pay their utility bills,” says a church leader who opposes the rate hike. “Don’t raise my rates,” says another customer opposing the increase.
