Brian O'Keefe starting for Mariners on Saturday
Seattle Mariners catcher Brian O'Keefe is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. O'Keefe is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting ninth in the order versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project O'Keefe for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.9 FanDuel...
Albert Pujols handling designated hitting duties for St. Louis on Friday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is batting fifth in Friday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will operate as the Cardinals' designated hitter after Paul Goldschmidt was moved to first base and Alec Burleson was benched. numberFire's models project Pujols to score 9.9 FanDuel points at the salary...
Ty France not in Mariners' lineup on Saturday
Seattle Mariners infielder Ty France is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. France is being replaced at first base by Carlos Santana versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. In 594 plate appearances this season, France has a .277 batting average with a .784 OPS, 20 home runs,...
Trent Grisham not in Padres' Saturday lineup
San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Grisham is being replaced in center field by Jose Azocar versus White Sox starter Dylan Cease. In 512 plate appearances this season, Grisham has a .182 batting average with a .627 OPS,...
Alec Burleson hitting sixth in Cardinals' Saturday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson is starting in Saturday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Burleson will occupy right field after Lars Nootbaar was shifted to center and Dylan Carlson was benched. numberFire's models project Burleson to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
Andrew McCutchen in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. McCutchen is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus Marlins starter Edward Cabrera. Our models project McCutchen for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 9.5...
Tampa Bay's Jonathan Aranda operating third base on Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Jonathan Aranda is batting fifth in Saturday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Aranda will take over third base after Isaac Paredes was rested against Houston's right-hander Cristian Javier. numberFire's models project Aranda to score 8.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Cal Mitchell in Pirates' Saturday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell is starting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Mitchell is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting ninth in the order versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. Our models project Mitchell for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Tyrone Taylor starting for Milwaukee on Saturday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Taylor is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Marlins starter Aaron Ashby. Our models project Taylor for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Martin Maldonado catching for Astros on Saturday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Maldonado will take over the catching position after Christian Vazquez was rested against left-hander Shane McClanahan. numberFire's models project Maldonado to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Avisail Garcia sitting for Miami on Saturday
Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Garcia is being replaced in right field by Brian Anderson versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. In 367 plate appearances this season, Garcia has a .228 batting average with a .588 OPS,...
Manuel Margot out of Rays' Saturday lineup
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Houston Astros. Margot will sit on the bench after Randy Arozarena was shifted to right field and David Peralta was aligned in left. Per Baseball Savant on 259 batted balls this season, Margot has recorded a...
Jose Azocar starting Saturday for San Diego
San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Azocar is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus White Sox starter Dylan Cease. Our models project Azocar for 0.9 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home...
Owen Miller batting in fifth spot for Cleveland on Saturday evening
Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is starting in Saturday's contest against the Kansas City Royals. Miller will operate as Cleveland's first baseman after Josh Naylor was named Saturday's designated hitter, Steven Kwan was moved to left field, and Will Brennan was benched. numberFire's models project Miller to score 7.9 FanDuel...
Hunter Dozier in Royals' Saturday evening lineup
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Dozier is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Guardians starter Zach Plesac. Our models project Dozier for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Cardinals starting Paul DeJong at shortstop on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. DeJong will operate at shortstop after Tommy Edman was benched at home against right-hander Luis Ortiz. numberFire's models project DeJong to score 8.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Dodgers starting Hanser Alberto at second base on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is batting ninth in Saturday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Alberto will take over second base after Gavin Lux received a breather versus Rockies' southpaw Kyle Freeland. numberFire's models project Alberto to score 7.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Rays give Yandy Diaz a breather on Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Diaz will watch from the bench after Wander Franco was named Tampa Bay's designated hitter, Taylor Walls was shifted to shortstop, and Miles Mastrobuoni was aligned at second base. Per Baseball Savant on 412...
Yasmani Grandal in lineup for Chicago on Saturday
Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Grandal is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Padres starter Mike Clevinger. Our models project Grandal for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
Arizona's Emmanuel Rivera (forearm) scratched on Saturday, Buddy Kennedy to start
Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Emmanuel Rivera is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Buddy Kennedy will operate at third base and bat in the sixth spot in Arizona's lineup after Rivera was scratched with forearm soreness. In a matchup against left-hander Scott Alexander, our models project...
