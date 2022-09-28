SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco police arrested two men this week in connection with the Sept. 18 stabbing of two people, one of whom died.Joshua Burnham, 51, and Jay Bucy, 52, both of San Francisco, were arrested, respectively, Tuesday and Wednesday on suspicion of multiple felonies, including homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and criminal conspiracy.The arrests come following an investigation into the stabbing of two people on the evening of Sept. 18, when officers responded to a 10:10 p.m. report of the incident in the 900 block of Geary Street.Upon arrival, officers found two men with apparent stab wounds and began providing medical aid to the victims before they were taken to a local hospital, where one of them died of his injuries.Police said that although an arrest has been made, this remains an open and active investigation. They urge anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Callers may remain anonymous.

