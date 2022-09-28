Read full article on original website
Tell the Truth
3d ago
These dealers are no angels. Glad that you stick to your word and face off with these people. I hope you are not doing it for the votes but will continue the good work once you are elected in November.
Reply
5
Patrick Wilson
2d ago
that's exactly what they are doing in Texas now they are charging fetenol dealers in Texas for homicide now. they are not playing. They passed a law there now and if you get caught sailing fetenol you get charged for homicide
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jenkins will consider charging drug dealers with homicide. Will it work?
District Attorney Brooke Jenkins hopes the threat of a murder charge will make a fentanyl dealer think twice before selling the deadly drug on San Francisco’s streets. Jenkins announced this week that, for the first time, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office would consider filing murder charges against a dealer whose supply could be linked to an overdose death. But opponents of the aggressive strategy say that it is likely...
‘Sophisticated’ San Francisco drug dealer sentenced
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco drug dealer was sentenced to prison on Friday after he was busted with 65 pounds of methamphetamine worth $1.5 million in street sales, prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge William Orrick sentenced 46-year-old Alejandro “Chewy” Alvarez to serve 160 months in prison. Alvarez managed a “sophisticated” drug distribution operation […]
Berkeley brothers plead guilty to Tenderloin fentanyl dealing
A pair of Berkeley brothers could spend decades in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl in the Tenderloin. Juan Carlos Hernandez-Ordonez, 18, and David Ordonez, 20, each pleaded guilty this month to multiple counts of distributing at least 40 grams of fentanyl. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California announced the pleas on Thursday, the same day Hernandez-Ordonez pleaded guilty. Ordonez pleaded guilty on Sept....
Nearly 400 San Franciscans died from overdoses this year
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Hundreds of San Franciscans have died from drug overdoses this year as the city’s fentanyl crisis continues with no end in sight. According to a recently-released report from the San Francisco Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, 391 people died from accidental overdoses in 2022. Seventy-percent were attributed to fentanyl. “The level of […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 arrests made in deadly stabbing in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco police arrested two men this week in connection with the Sept. 18 stabbing of two people, one of whom died.Joshua Burnham, 51, and Jay Bucy, 52, both of San Francisco, were arrested, respectively, Tuesday and Wednesday on suspicion of multiple felonies, including homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and criminal conspiracy.The arrests come following an investigation into the stabbing of two people on the evening of Sept. 18, when officers responded to a 10:10 p.m. report of the incident in the 900 block of Geary Street.Upon arrival, officers found two men with apparent stab wounds and began providing medical aid to the victims before they were taken to a local hospital, where one of them died of his injuries.Police said that although an arrest has been made, this remains an open and active investigation. They urge anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Callers may remain anonymous.
sfstandard.com
Murder Charges for Fentanyl Dealers? That’s What SF Prosecutors Under DA Jenkins Are Threatening in Court
Prosecutors are threatening to pursue murder charges against fentanyl dealers as part of a new approach to San Francisco’s drug epidemic under District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. Jenkins’ policy is already playing out in court as part of a broader effort by her office to hold serious drug dealers accountable,...
SF Noe Valley meth trafficker sentenced to more than 13 years in prison
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco man convicted of trafficking tens of thousands of dollars worth of drugs monthly received a 160-month prison term, prosecutors announced Friday.Alejandro Alvarez, 46, was sentenced following his guilty verdict in April of drug trafficking in connection with a scheme to distribute more than 65 pounds of methamphetamine, according to a press statement from U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Acting Special Agent in Charge Bob Beris. The evidence at the trial showed Alvarez managed a sophisticated drug distribution operation out of his apartment on Sanchez Street in the city's Noe Valley...
NBC Bay Area
Senior Living Chain Attempted to Cover Up Fatal Poisonings, Lawsuit Claims
The photos of 93-year-old Trudy Maxwell in the hospital provided by her family are too graphic for NBC Bay Area to show in their entirety. But, her family said they added the images to their newly filed lawsuit so the public can see the horrifying pain and damage Atria Senior Living caused their mother of eight living children and grandmother of 20 grandchildren from San Mateo, Calif.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alleged stalker harassing women on SF streets; victims demanding action from city
An alleged stalker has been roaming the streets of San Francisco for months, targeting women - chasing, touching and even kissing them - but there hasn't been much action from the city. Now, the victims and the public are demanding the perpetrator be stopped for good.
Two arrested for Geary Street homicide: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were arrested for the Sept. 18 killing of a man in San Francisco, the San Francisco Police Department said on Friday. Joshua Burnham, 51, of San Francisco was taken into custody Tuesday, and Jay Bucy, 52, of San Francisco was arrested Wednesday. At 10:10 p.m. on Sept. 18, SFPD […]
Former director of Santa Rosa at-risk youth nonprofit accused of embezzling over $50K
The funds were allegedly used to buy furniture or other personal items for the director’s home, as well as bills and other utilities like cellphone bills.
KTVU FOX 2
4 women rescued after 2 alleged San Jose brothels raided and shutdown
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said on Thursday that four women had been rescued from two separate brothels operating in the city. Detectives said the women were forced into performing as sex workers, and are now in safe hands. And the alleged masterminds are behind bars. "I think...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Rosa couple charged in fentanyl death of baby daughter plead not guilty
SANTA ROSA -- A young Santa Rosa couple accused of causing the death of their baby daughter from fentanyl poisoning in May entered a formal plea of not guilty last Friday, the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office has confirmed.Madison Bernard, 23, and Evan Frostick, 26, were arrested after Bernard says she took fentanyl and then fell asleep with her 15-month-old in bed next to her on May 9. The coroner ruled that Bernard went to sleep surrounded by "loose drugs and paraphernalia" and that the baby had somehow ingested fentanyl and died in what the medical examiner described as an accidental death. Both parents have been charged with murder and child abuse. Counsel for the defendants filed what's called a Humphrey motion in August, asking the court to release them from jail pre-trial based on their inability to afford bail. The court denied their request and they remain in custody on $100,000 bail.
news24-680.com
Vallejo Guitar Teacher Arrested For Molesting Minor In San Ramon
A Vallejo guitar instructor and registered sex offender was taken into custody by San Ramon police Thursday after allegations of lewd and lascivious acts committed against a child during a lesson in San Ramon. Rex Lee Bell, 69, was arrested on nine counts of lewd and lascivious acts against a...
crimevoice.com
Suspect in Custody Accused of Murdering a Father and Son
HAYWARD — A man suspected of murdering a father and son is in custody and faces 16 charges. The victims were stabbed to death inside a residence on the 100 block of Lund Avenue. Police received a 911 call September 25 shortly before 4:30 a.m., concerning an altercation inside...
EXCLUSIVE: 70-year-old Daly City woman choked, robbed of life savings by suspect in utility uniform
Granddaughter Skylar says when two individuals entered her backyard, her grandma tried to run to the front door. The man dressed in a utility worker's uniform was waiting for her - as the suspects dragged her grandma and her chihuahua, then proceeded to choke and beat her.
KTVU FOX 2
Newly elected Alameda County sheriff says office owes deputies deemed 'unsuitable' an apology
OAKLAND, Calif. - In her first statement since KTVU revealed that more than 40 deputies were hired despite receiving "not suitable" marks on their psychological exams, Alameda County's newly elected sheriff said she promises to reexamine the "flawed" background and hiring process and that they deserve an apology. Yesenia Sanchez...
SFist
Mission District Attack Victims Can Identify Their Attackers, Denounce Police Inaction on Cases
Two recent assault victims in the Mission District say they can point out or even name their attackers, yet both attackers continue to roam the neighborhood without consequences. A new story in Mission Local today highlights a pair of brutal Mission District attacks, which are unrelated. But they have a...
ksro.com
Former SAY Employee Arrested for Embezzlement Along with Roommate
The former Director of Youth Crisis and Career Services of a prominent nonprofit based in Santa Rosa has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling at least $53-thousand from the organization. The woman is 41-year-old Lisa Fatu. The organization provides services to homeless and at-risk kids. Fatu, who worked there for about 20 years, was arrested Thursday, along with her roommate. Police say Fatu’s roommate knew about her embezzlement and was willingly benefiting from it.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Parents Plea ‘Not Guilty’ in Fentanyl Death of Infant Daughter
A couple accused of killing their infant daughter from fentanyl poisoning in their home in Santa Rosa has formally pleaded not guilty to murder and child abuse charges. Madison Bernard and Evan Frostick were arrested on May 9th, following the death of their 15-month-old daughter. Bernard says she took fentanyl, then fell asleep with the child in bed next to her. The girl somehow ingested the powerful opioid and died. The medical examiner has ruled the death accidental. Both parents remain behind bars on $100-thousand bail.
Comments / 7