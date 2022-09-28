ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 7

Tell the Truth
3d ago

These dealers are no angels. Glad that you stick to your word and face off with these people. I hope you are not doing it for the votes but will continue the good work once you are elected in November.

Reply
5
Patrick Wilson
2d ago

that's exactly what they are doing in Texas now they are charging fetenol dealers in Texas for homicide now. they are not playing. They passed a law there now and if you get caught sailing fetenol you get charged for homicide

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

Jenkins will consider charging drug dealers with homicide. Will it work?

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins hopes the threat of a murder charge will make a fentanyl dealer think twice before selling the deadly drug on San Francisco’s streets. Jenkins announced this week that, for the first time, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office would consider filing murder charges against a dealer whose supply could be linked to an overdose death. But opponents of the aggressive strategy say that it is likely...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

‘Sophisticated’ San Francisco drug dealer sentenced

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco drug dealer was sentenced to prison on Friday after he was busted with 65 pounds of methamphetamine worth $1.5 million in street sales, prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge William Orrick sentenced 46-year-old Alejandro “Chewy” Alvarez to serve 160 months in prison. Alvarez managed a “sophisticated” drug distribution operation […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Berkeley brothers plead guilty to Tenderloin fentanyl dealing

A pair of Berkeley brothers could spend decades in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl in the Tenderloin. Juan Carlos Hernandez-Ordonez, 18, and David Ordonez, 20, each pleaded guilty this month to multiple counts of distributing at least 40 grams of fentanyl. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California announced the pleas on Thursday, the same day Hernandez-Ordonez pleaded guilty. Ordonez pleaded guilty on Sept....
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Nearly 400 San Franciscans died from overdoses this year

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Hundreds of San Franciscans have died from drug overdoses this year as the city’s fentanyl crisis continues with no end in sight. According to a recently-released report from the San Francisco Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, 391 people died from accidental overdoses in 2022. Seventy-percent were attributed to fentanyl. “The level of […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

2 arrests made in deadly stabbing in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco police arrested two men this week in connection with the Sept. 18 stabbing of two people, one of whom died.Joshua Burnham, 51, and Jay Bucy, 52, both of San Francisco, were arrested, respectively, Tuesday and Wednesday on suspicion of multiple felonies, including homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and criminal conspiracy.The arrests come following an investigation into the stabbing of two people on the evening of Sept. 18, when officers responded to a 10:10 p.m. report of the incident in the 900 block of Geary Street.Upon arrival, officers found two men with apparent stab wounds and began providing medical aid to the victims before they were taken to a local hospital, where one of them died of his injuries.Police said that although an arrest has been made, this remains an open and active investigation. They urge anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Callers may remain anonymous.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

SF Noe Valley meth trafficker sentenced to more than 13 years in prison

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco man convicted of trafficking tens of thousands of dollars worth of drugs monthly received a 160-month prison term, prosecutors announced Friday.Alejandro Alvarez, 46, was sentenced following his guilty verdict in April of drug trafficking in connection with a scheme to distribute more than 65 pounds of methamphetamine, according to a press statement from U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Acting Special Agent in Charge Bob Beris. The evidence at the trial showed Alvarez managed a sophisticated drug distribution operation out of his apartment on Sanchez Street in the city's Noe Valley...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Senior Living Chain Attempted to Cover Up Fatal Poisonings, Lawsuit Claims

The photos of 93-year-old Trudy Maxwell in the hospital provided by her family are too graphic for NBC Bay Area to show in their entirety. But, her family said they added the images to their newly filed lawsuit so the public can see the horrifying pain and damage Atria Senior Living caused their mother of eight living children and grandmother of 20 grandchildren from San Mateo, Calif.
SAN MATEO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Fentanyl#Counterfeit#Drugs#San Francisco Da#San Franciscans
KRON4 News

Two arrested for Geary Street homicide: SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were arrested for the Sept. 18 killing of a man in San Francisco, the San Francisco Police Department said on Friday. Joshua Burnham, 51, of San Francisco was taken into custody Tuesday, and Jay Bucy, 52, of San Francisco was arrested Wednesday. At 10:10 p.m. on Sept. 18, SFPD […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa couple charged in fentanyl death of baby daughter plead not guilty

SANTA ROSA -- A young Santa Rosa couple accused of causing the death of their baby daughter from fentanyl poisoning in May entered a formal plea of not guilty last Friday, the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office has confirmed.Madison Bernard, 23, and Evan Frostick, 26, were arrested after Bernard says she took fentanyl and then fell asleep with her 15-month-old in bed next to her on May 9. The coroner ruled that Bernard went to sleep surrounded by "loose drugs and paraphernalia" and that the baby had somehow ingested fentanyl and died in what the medical examiner described as an accidental death. Both parents have been charged with murder and child abuse. Counsel for the defendants filed what's called a Humphrey motion in August, asking the court to release them from jail pre-trial based on their inability to afford bail. The court denied their request and they remain in custody on $100,000 bail.  
SANTA ROSA, CA
news24-680.com

Vallejo Guitar Teacher Arrested For Molesting Minor In San Ramon

A Vallejo guitar instructor and registered sex offender was taken into custody by San Ramon police Thursday after allegations of lewd and lascivious acts committed against a child during a lesson in San Ramon. Rex Lee Bell, 69, was arrested on nine counts of lewd and lascivious acts against a...
SAN RAMON, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect in Custody Accused of Murdering a Father and Son

HAYWARD — A man suspected of murdering a father and son is in custody and faces 16 charges. The victims were stabbed to death inside a residence on the 100 block of Lund Avenue. Police received a 911 call September 25 shortly before 4:30 a.m., concerning an altercation inside...
HAYWARD, CA
ksro.com

Former SAY Employee Arrested for Embezzlement Along with Roommate

The former Director of Youth Crisis and Career Services of a prominent nonprofit based in Santa Rosa has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling at least $53-thousand from the organization. The woman is 41-year-old Lisa Fatu. The organization provides services to homeless and at-risk kids. Fatu, who worked there for about 20 years, was arrested Thursday, along with her roommate. Police say Fatu’s roommate knew about her embezzlement and was willingly benefiting from it.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Parents Plea ‘Not Guilty’ in Fentanyl Death of Infant Daughter

A couple accused of killing their infant daughter from fentanyl poisoning in their home in Santa Rosa has formally pleaded not guilty to murder and child abuse charges. Madison Bernard and Evan Frostick were arrested on May 9th, following the death of their 15-month-old daughter. Bernard says she took fentanyl, then fell asleep with the child in bed next to her. The girl somehow ingested the powerful opioid and died. The medical examiner has ruled the death accidental. Both parents remain behind bars on $100-thousand bail.
SANTA ROSA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy